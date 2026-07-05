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Donald Trump had a team of recruiters roaming Trump Tower searching for women for him to have sex with, according to an explosive FBI interview buried in the Epstein files.

In a 2021 interview, a woman told agents she was approached in the 1990s as she sat in the public atrium at the base of the Fifth Avenue skyscraper in New York City.

Two men asked her if she wanted to meet Trump, the report stated, adding, “The man winked and said Trump could do whatever she liked.

“She felt that it was clear that sex was on the table, even though the man never mentioned sex. She felt these men were playing the role of recruiters for Trump.

“The man told her that if she did not want to meet Trump right then, she could go to a party. The man told her that she could bring a friend if the friend looked like her, but she could not bring a guy.

“The invitation was in or around 1990/1991 and the invitation had Jeffrey Epstein’s address on it.”

The woman, whose name was redacted throughout the filing, contacted a law firm several years later as Epstein’s sex crimes became public knowledge and after watching a 60 Minutes report about Trump’s relationship with adult movie star Stormy Daniels, which resulted in him being found guilty of 34 felony counts related to a hush money payment. That law firm directed her to contact the FBI, the filing stated.

The record of the interview was buried within millions of documents released by Trump’s Department of Justice in the Epstein Files. Lying in an FBI interview is a federal crime.

During the 1990s and 2000s, Trump and Epstein socialized together in the New York City and Palm Beach circles. Epstein was arrested in 2006 after he was accused of molesting multiple underage girls. He pleaded guilty to two prostitution charges under a controversial plea deal and was sentenced to 18 months in a minimum security facility — which he was allowed to leave for 12 hours a day.

In 2019, he was arrested again on federal sex trafficking crimes. He was found dead in his jail cell in New York City later that year.

The woman told agents that she was a student taking night classes in the early 1990s, and spent her days working at the luxury French shoe boutique Charles Jourdan, which had a flagship store inside Trump Tower. She would study during her lunch break at a table in the public atrium.

The lower four floors of Trump Tower — at the top of which is nestled the now-president’s three-story penthouse home — are lined with upscale stores, cafes and restaurants, and include public seating areas and an 80-foot indoor waterfall. Trump was required to give public access as part of a deal with the city. In exchange, he was allowed to make his tower taller than zoning normally allowed.

The woman, who was in her 20s at the time, said it was during one of these lunch breaks that she first saw the men she called Trump’s “recruiters.”

“She met a colleague and he pointed out two men in their early 30s,” the FBI report stated. “She described one of the men was dark haired and looked like Antonio Banderas, while the other man was blonde and looked like the surfer type. Her colleague told her that the men constantly picked up [redacted] women.”

Shortly after, the woman said, they approached her.

If you appreciate the endless hours I’ve dedicated to reading and reporting on the Epstein files, and you want more of it, please consider becoming a paid subscriber.

“He asked her if she knew who Donald Trump was and told her he was meeting people that day,” the FBI report stated, referring to one of the men.

“She told the man that she knew who Trump was. The man asked if she wanted to meet Trump and told her that she did not need to work so hard to go to school. The man winked.”

The student told the FBI that she declined the invitations, both to meet Trump and to go to the party. After that, she started to get threats, she said.

“She said that she received death threats when she did not want to go meet Trump. The threats consisted of the men saying that they knew where she worked and could find her. She never told the police because she did not think they would believe her.”

She also described watching the same men approach other women in the following six months. “She saw girls, usually blondes, approximately 15/16 years old with one of the two men and them get on an escalator. She never saw any females meet with Trump.”

In a dark twist, she told FBI agents that she knew a woman who said that her daughter had been waiting to meet her at Trump Tower, and had been persuaded to go upstairs with the recruiters.

“This was in the early 1990s. The student recalled sometime later seeing [redacted] at a cocktail party and the woman said something horrible happened to her daughter that day. The daughter had dropped out of school, got into drugs and committed suicide.”

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