Maddie (Books Behind Borders)

Maddie (Books Behind Borders)

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Abhishek Singh Chauhan's avatar
Abhishek Singh Chauhan
12h

Trump’s funeral would be a sad little circus: a handful of MAGA die‑hards clutching their red hats like relics, screaming into the void while the rest of the country shrugs. No grand legacy, no massive crowds — just a tiny cult huddled around a man whose political empire collapsed into a pile of loud, useless bullshit.

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Nat Barron's avatar
Nat Barron
12h

The depravity that surrounds this guy knows no limits in my opinion. Even worse is the fact that he embodies the true American spirit this country was founded on. Yet still some people hold onto the narrative of "the founding fathers" and "constitution" standing for freedom. It was THEIR freedom and theirs alone they were concerned with. Everything and everyone else was just a tool to further propagate this.

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