Maddie (Books Behind Borders)

Maddie (Books Behind Borders)

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Gokul Das's avatar
Gokul Das
10h

🤢🤢🤮 I can understand two consenting adults, including paid sex. But 13 year old? 13 year olds don't even look like women. What exactly are these creeps attracted to? And how do these FBI investigators sit through these files? Must be quite unpleasant. Sounds disgusting!

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Libertarian's avatar
Libertarian
10h

I think that she is completely credible because she is very detailed, consistent and reveals information very difficult to get without being physically there.

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