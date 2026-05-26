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Please be aware, there are intense trigger warnings for sexual abuse of a minor in this article.

I came across an FBI Complaint form with sexual assault allegations against Trump and Epstein which seem to match the case of “Katie Johnson,” who filed and then withdrew a lawsuit — due to threats on her life — against Trump and Epstein for raping her when she was just 13-years-old.

The victim describes horrific sexual abuse by both Jeffrey Epstein and Donald Trump.

The Complaint form says that she was “enticed to cross state lines to visit with Epstein and Trump to perform sexual acts on both adult men at special parties hosted by Epstein.”

She was told that this “was to further her modeling career and something that she had to do.”

It’s important to note that both Epstein and Trump can be confirmed to be a part of the modeling industry at the time the victim alleged these assaults occurred to “further her modeling career.”

The victim goes on to say that she “attended four of these parties and was paid around $500 for her attendance.”

During the first party, she was “asked to strip down to her underwear and give a massage to Epstein. She was asked by Epstein to do sexual acts, but she refused. She was later asked to massage the penis of Epstein’s guest, Trump, with her hands.”

She was told this “was what she had to do in order to get a job and she complied.”

During the second party, she was asked to “perform oral sex on Trump” and she complied.

During the third party, she was made to “perform oral sex on Trump with another young girl.”

During the fourth visit, she was “raped by Trump,” where he vaginally penetrated her with his penis.

Epstein was “angry that Trump was the one to take her virginity and then went on to rape her” by vaginal and anal penetration with his penis.

The FBI Complaint says that she “struggled and was struck by both men during the assault, and was then threatened with violence by both men to not make any report of what happened.

The Complaint alleges that she was told: “We’ll make you disappear like [name redacted].”

Most of these “special parties” took place at the Wexner Mansion in New York City. Jeffrey Epstein moved into this mansion in 1995, and the victim alleged her assaults occurred in 1997.

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Here is the FBI Complaint Form:

Katie Johnson’s video testimony is below it.

This is Katie Johnson’s own testimony about the assaults.

You can read her entire court filing HERE.

No matter your political affiliation, pedophilia should be everybody’s red line. The evidence of Trump’s crimes and his involvement with Epstein are very well laid out within the Epstein files, and more people need to be talking about it.

Here’s some relevant reading:

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