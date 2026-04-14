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This might be the most disturbing file I’ve read thus far.

It’s a chain of internal emails dated August 28, 2019, exchanged between law enforcement personnel — specifically an NYPD detective assigned to the Child Exploitation/Human Trafficking Task Force and FBI New York Squad C20 agents — regarding an interview conducted the previous day with a man who claimed to be a victim of Jeffrey Epstein, former Presidents Bill Clinton and George H.W. Bush. He also alleged that Melania and Donald Trump were present during the assaults.

Here’s the key points from the interview:

He claimed he was sexually abused by his own great uncle from age 5 through age 22

He said he first encountered Jeffrey Epstein at a yacht club in Rhode Island, where his relatives were members, first at age 5 and later at age 8

He alleged that in the year 2000, aboard a large yacht off Rhode Island, he was raped by Jeffrey Epstein, as well as former Presidents Bill Clinton and George H.W. Bush

He claimed that President Donald Trump and Melania were both present on the yacht during that same 2000 trip

He stated he was in a heavily drug-induced state during the alleged assaults by Epstein and Clinton

He alleged that while on the yacht he witnessed African Americans having sex with white blonde females who were “bleeding during intercourse”

He claimed he was the victim of a ritualistic sacrifice in which his feet were cut with a scimitar

He alleged that on the yacht he witnessed babies being dismembered, their intestines removed, and people consuming fecal matter from those intestines

Direct link to the file: https://www.justice.gov/epstein/files/DataSet%209/EFTA00147661.pdf

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