Maddie (Books Behind Borders)

Maddie (Books Behind Borders)

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DawnieR's avatar
DawnieR
Aug 26

They're also in the Kanadian <cough> 'government', as well as the 'EU' (a NAZI GERMANY construct, by the way!!).

NAZIS and 'jews' are EXACTLY the same! Where you find one......you'll find the other......walking hand-in-hand!

An example that is currently in everyones face.....the <cough> 'leader' of NAZI Ukraine; he's claims to be a jew, and yet he is also a NAZI?!!

Another.......George Soros.

And we can keep going, down a long list.

One can also put Occupied Palestine (aka Iz-ra-HELL) on that list.......

A <cough> 'jewish state' that has been/IS supporting the NAZIS in the Ukraine.

These words games of calling the same thing, by different names........

NAZI = Satanist

jew = Satanist

Jesuit = Satanist

Evangelical = Satanist

Mormon = Satanist

Liberal = Satanist

Neo-Con = Satanist

It's a very long list......but you get the idea!

If it seems like EVIL is EVERYWHERE?........is because IT IS!!

These Satanists just call themselves by different names, to try to confuse you!

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Michael Thompson's avatar
Michael Thompson
Aug 26

Great article!

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