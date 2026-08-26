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For pure murderous evil, there has never been a force to compare with Communism and Leon Trotsky…never before or since did one people construct a vast industry of death for the sole purpose of rounding up and destroying every single member of another people. The Jewish Bolshevik under orders and overseen by Trotsky, killed so many Europeans the death toll surpasses 100 million.

-Jeff Jacoby The Boston Globe December 7, 1995 ⁣

Most people hear the word “Nazi” and immediately think of a sadistic, mass-murdering regime responsible for some of the worst atrocities in modern history. Whether you agree with that assessment or not is not what I’m debating here. I’ve already produced numerous pieces digging into the history of World War II and challenging most, if not all of the story we were taught in school.

So put all of that aside for a moment. Let’s accept, for the sake of this article, exactly what we were taught in history class about the Nazis.

Then I have a question.

Why were we never taught about the tens of millions (mainly Christians) who were imprisoned, tortured, starved, worked to death, and executed under the Jewish-Bolshevik regime from 1917-1953?

If we were taught to associate Nazis with sadistic mass murderers, then by that same standard, the Bolsheviks far exceed that definition. Especially once you start digging into where the leading Bolsheviks came from, the networks behind the ‘Russian’ revolution, and who was truly behind the rise of the Nazis in Germany, the history we were taught starts looking a hell of a lot less complete.

One of the most sadistic and ruthless figures to emerge from the Bolshevik Revolution was Lev Bronstein, better known to history as Leon Trotsky.

Leon Trotsky, the man in charge of the Trotsky Torture Squads .

He often executed his victims personally and even ordered the murder of children. His role in the bloodshed during this period is extensively documented in Russian archival records.

Trotsky is best known as the founder of the Red Army, as well as his criminal role in the Holodomor genocides against Europe.

The Red Army’s torture squad was controlled by Trotsky while the state itself was headed by Lenin. As head of the military wing, Trotsky had Lenin’s authorization to mobilize state forces against the people, and he did so to devastating effect. What followed was a horrific cycle of crucifixions, scalpings and other “bestial tortures”. Eyes were poked out, tongues cut off, and victims were buried alive.

Shootings carried out by the Jewish Cheka (secret police) were commonplace and some of the torture attributed to its officers were almost unimaginably sadistic. They were notorious for cutting open a victim’s stomach, pulling out a length of small intestine, nailing it to a telegraph pole, and then whipping the victim and forcing them to run circles around the pole until the intestine completely unraveled.

To emphasize Trotsky’s utter disdain for the European people, in 1921, messengers representing starving Europeans approached him begging for help. His response was chilling:

You are starving? This is not famine yet. When your woman start eating their children then you may come and say we are starving.

Trotsky intentionally drove Europeans to cannibalism. Officers and their families were executed for disobeying orders. His cruelness and mercilessness became the defining feature of Bolshevik power.

For those who believe the horrors of Bolshevik cruelty belong solely to some forgotten chapter of history, think again. How comforting is it to know that a direct descendant of Leon Trotsky now holds a powerful position within the United States government and has even been photographed in the Oval Office with the president of the United States?

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The great-granddaughter of Jewish-Bolshevik leader, Leon Trotsky, is the Director of the National Institute on Drug Abuse (NIDA) at the U.S. National Institutes of Health (NIH).

Nora Volkow has been a high-ranking member of the NIH since the days of the Bush Administration.

Nora Volkow, Director of the National Institute on Drug Abuse (NIDA) at the U.S. National Institutes of Health (NIH) .

And because they want to rub it in our faces just a little more, here’s Donald Trump in the Oval Office alongside Nora Volkow, the Jewish great-granddaughter of Bolshevik and Communist leader Leon Trotsky, a man whose policies set the stage for the deaths of well over 60 million Christians.

I’ll connect the dots for you…

The people who started and funded the ‘Russian’ Revolution weren’t Russian, they were Jewish.

These same connections can be traced to who is responsible for WWII and the ‘Holocaust.’

And through Operation Paperclip, these ‘Nazis’ were given new identities and secretly smuggled into the United States and then placed into positions of power inside of the government, NASA and the military.

Relevant reading:

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