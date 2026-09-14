Maddie (Books Behind Borders)

Maddie (Books Behind Borders)

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Thomas's avatar
Thomas
12h

Amazing, courageous journalistic piece. Looking forward for an eventual part 2 and other such articles.

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GraciousMonkey
13h

thank you for your important work. i was a military brat, a gate kid, and my whole family has autoimmune issues now. my dad, a vietnam vet, was dead by 50.

i don’t even know how to begin to understand (never mind process) what my government has done to me.

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