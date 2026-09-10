Maddie (Books Behind Borders)

Maddie (Books Behind Borders)

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Arty Marty's avatar
Arty Marty
14h

Thank you for covering this. Completely agree that it is barely known about let alone discussed in the West. I became aware through reading Slaughterhouse 5. I mention it to family and friends and get the what aboutisms. Kind of like when you bomb a school full of innocent girls. As my college history professor used to say, everyone wants to sleep well at night.

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Jeffrey Bryant's avatar
Jeffrey Bryant
14h

Not just Dresden. They were having a circus at Hamburg lots of civilians in the open and they carpet bomb them with bombs full of gasoline and then came right behind and bomb them again a couple hours later with white phosphorus

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