Maddie (Books Behind Borders)

Maddie (Books Behind Borders)

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denise ward's avatar
denise ward
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I am going to say something very unpopular. True that Jews perform the most ghastly cruelties on humanity. But go a step further - the ones who make living on earth a battlefield are...men. Now it's not all men of course, but the ones who kill and pillage and do the worse damage imaginable - are men. We notice Jews but we don't notice that they are male Jews. We don't notice that men are literally bossing everyone around, in every country, during all periods of history and today. They have little empathy and would put thousands to death without batting an eyelash. Why has this fact that men have this streak go unnoticed? They are predatory men, men who call for death for any transgression that goes against their demands. There are two types of men - predatory and humanitarian. It's time to notice or these mongrels are going to destroy life on earth, especially now with the technology they control.

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