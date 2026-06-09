Maddie (Books Behind Borders)

Maddie (Books Behind Borders)

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Keith's avatar
Keith
5hEdited

The adamant cry of Jews is, "Never again!"

But if you look at Gaza, and if you look at the blood lust of Netanyahu, the hypocracy is glaring.

Now Israel is targeting Iran and Lebanon and who knows how many others. And Netanyahu has dragged our gullible Commander-in-Chief dictator-wannabe into lighting another dumpster fire.

My Jewish ancestors would be appalled. Genocide is a crime against humanity, no matter who is doing the killing.

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Steph's avatar
Steph
5h

My German godmother, RIP, told me 20 yrs ago that she felt so sad & slighted by the world that DIDN'T tell the TRUTH about WWII. The truth about what happened was horrific & difficult for me to understand bc NONE of it was taught to us in school here. She was an amazing, kind woman who was as honest as the day is long. I have no doubt that her first hand account of the TOTALITY of what happened was the truth. TY for bringing this to light. The world needs to know the full truth about ALL of the events surrounding the war. The killing &/or torture of ALL innocents should never happen PERIOD. DENYING the truth of victims is a cruel, evil tactic that we're witnessing in real time w the genocide in Gaza, Lebanon and Syria.

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