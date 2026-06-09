This content is information the American ruling elite do NOT want you to have access to. If you appreciate work like this, and want more of it, please consider becoming a paid subscriber.

Anyone who has grown up in the West has been inundated with Holocaust history and education. The genocide of Jews by Europeans has been ingrained into every fabric of schooling and media. Anti-Semitism and Holocaust denial laws exist in some countries to maintain the supremacy of the Holocaust as the quintessential tragedy in the history of mankind.

Yet in the aftermath of this event, a similar one followed where the roles had been inverted. And despite the inundation of Holocaust education, very few people know of this event.

It is the genocide of Germans committed by Jews.

Eintrachthutte (Schwientochlowitz) Concentration Camp

The late John Sack, a Jewish journalist who had written for publications such as The Atlantic and The New Yorker, had documented the systematic ethnic-cleansing of Germans committed by Jews starting around the year of 1945. He was compelled to pursue research into this topic to not only bring attention to innocent suffering of Germans, but also to tell a tale of “Jewish redemption,” a phrase he uses several times in his book An Eye For An Eye. Emotions of sympathy and antipathy run congruent throughout the pages as the author tries to balance the thirst for revenge of the Jews with the paradoxical disdain of genocide and torture.

Some of the names Sack uses are pseudonyms, while others are real. His narrative primarily follows Lola Potok (now Lola Blatt), a Polish-Jew who had miraculously survived Auschwitz and escaped German captivity. She and other Jews who shared the same fate recruited others in Soviet occupied areas of Poland and Germany.

They formed The Office of State Security, a group operated by Jews with the goal of torturing and murdering Germans. While some founding members intended to only target National Socialist soldiers, their victims included any Germans they could get their hands on, whether they be men, women, children, or the elderly.

The late John Sack

The prominent camps and locations used to persecute Germans included Blechhamer, Hohensalza, Myslowitz, Potulice, and Schwientochlowitz. Some Germans were coerced into entering these camps, while others were apprehended by OSS soldiers. There are an estimated 60,000 to 80,000 total Germans who had been tortured and murdered in these camps. They were intentionally starved, forced to live in typhus-ridden chambers, and tortured at the amusement of their Jewish captors.

“What the Germans couldn’t do in five years at Auschwitz, I’ve done in five months at Schwientochlowitz.” - Shlomo Morel

Germans were beaten with rods and handles of the officers’ firearms. Blankets were put over them so as to hide welts in fear of investigation of Polish courts. The Jews ripped the finger nails off their German prisoners. They whipped them and poured boiling coffee on their wounds. They knocked their teeth out and called them pigs. They burned cigarettes into their skin.

One of the more disturbing incidents involved a young German girl:

“At Auschwitz, the Jews weren’t raped (the SS men could be hanged for it) but at Gleiwitz one ardent interrogator pulled off a German girl’s clothes, pulled her onto his lap, and told her, ‘Let’s do it! I’ve got a Persian lamb coat for you!’ but if Lola knew about it, she just ignored it. In time, the Germans’ screams seemed an attribute of the prison air, but Lola said nothing, and if any inner voice told the Jewish guards, You don’t know he’s guilty, then the Germans’ blonde hair, blue eyes, and the Germans’ own German language attested that they were Hitler’s hatchet men.” - John Sack, An Eye For An Eye

Strangely, the Jews operating these camps never used gas chambers to kill or torture Germans. Be that as it may, tens of thousands of Germans were ethnically cleansed as an act of ethnic hatred by Jewish renegades and vigilantes. None of them, to my knowledge, were ever convicted by an international court or domestic authority. In fact, research into this atrocity is heavily censored and considered by critics to be anti-Semitic.

Sack provides his sources in the appendix, which are comprised of interviews with Office of State Security Officers, their friends and families as eye-witnesses, interviews of German prisoners, Jewish police officers in Poland, and other testimonies from journalists and historians. As expected, there are those who wish to cast doubt on these events and the credibility of the sources provided.

There is an issue with such objections however, the issue being that these same kind of sources are used as evidence for the Jewish Holocaust. If these sources are used to arrest people for denying the Jewish Holocaust, on what basis are they to be denied for the German Holocaust?

This content is information the American ruling elite do NOT want you to have access to. If you appreciate work like this, and want more of it, please consider becoming a paid subscriber.

An Eye For An Eye

The New Republic published an article attempting to refute Sack’s journalism. They disputed the notion that these camps were ran by Jews. Sack attempted to publish his response with The New Republic, but they denied his publication twice. Piper Verlag also ceased publication of the book after receiving immense criticism of its contents as anti-Semitic. Not coincidentally, I would argue, it is difficult to find copies of this book and similar publications used as source material. Much of it remains in Polish, and there has evidently been a wave of censorship barring people from studying this important piece of history.

“I read this extremely gripping and compelling account of the appalling events which accompanied the end of the war and the expulsion of the Germans from what was to become Western Poland in one go. It was impossible to put down. . . . The topic of Jewish participation in these acts of oppression is controversial, but, in my view, only two questions need to be raised. The first concerns the motivation of the author and here I am convinced that Mr. Sack has tried, as he himself writes, to tell ‘something more than the story of Jewish revenge: the story of Jewish redemption.’ The second is whether the story is true and what it is based on. Here, too, I am satisfied that the author is a serious researcher. . . . The book is in fact a major contribution to our understanding. . . . I certainly recommend publication.” - Antony Polonsky Professor of East European Jewish History Brandeis University

The systematic genocide of Germans committed by Jews is a historical event that must never be forgotten. It reminds us of how bigotry and anti-Germanism can be used as a basis for ethnic-cleansing. It is our responsibility as advocates for human rights to educate those who are unaware of this crime against humanity.

Silence is violence. Speak up and let your voice be heard.

This is just one of many things that the American education system conveniently leaves out of the curriculum, if you want to learn more about the lies and half-truths of WWII, you’ll love this article:

You should also check out my Forbidden Reading List of 200+ books that the media never wanted you to find. It’s completely free and you can find it HERE.

If you’re tired of being told everything is fine while it clearly isn’t, you’re exactly why this publication exists.

My work is 100% reader-supported. That means no advertisers, no political handlers, and no incentive to soften the truth.

I started this because too many people feel like they’re losing their minds trying to make sense of what’s happening, myself included. I wanted to build a space of like-minded people to make this journey feel less lonely for all of us.

To allow me to continue posting content just like this, please consider becoming a paid subscriber. I’m running a special for $40/year or $5/month.

If that price feels impossible to you, I understand. Share this article with everyone you know, it costs nothing but it matters more than you could possibly know.

This content is information the American ruling elite do NOT want you to have access to. If you appreciate work like this, and want more of it, please consider becoming a paid subscriber.