Maddie (Books Behind Borders)

Maddie (Books Behind Borders)

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Oracleone666's avatar
Oracleone666
3h

Im always blown away that people not only attend this crap, they give them money. Being called sheep isn't a compliment dumbass.

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Stephen Keilty's avatar
Stephen Keilty
2h

If the Khazarian claims were true, they would not need to flood Christians' devices with propaganda, in direct opposition to the clear teaching of the Holy Spirit.

Dear Christians, the synagogue wants your money, and for you to keep your government supplying and supporting their violent, globalist ambitions. They are NOT your friends, and not the friends of Jesus. They DESPISE our Lord. Have no fellowship with them.

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