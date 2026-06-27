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The late Baroness Phillippine de Rоthschild in some of her favorite jewelry .

If you’re American like me, you hear endlessly about Israel’s right to exist and right to defend itself. These justifications are used to enable countless wars of oil acquisition and ethnic cleansing across the Middle East, starting with the 1946-1948 war in British Mandate Palestine which ultimately expelled over half a million Palestinians from their homes, and most recently starring Israel’s three-year genocide in Gaza - in which some international sources claim over 100,000 Palestinian children have been killed - and its new invasion of Lebanon, whose southern regions are choked with Palestinian refugees swelling the ranks of Hezbоllah.

Southern Lebanon has been choked with Palestinian refugees for more than 75 years. It has been choked with them ever since the ethnic cleansing of Palestine in 1948. As a result, the traditional Lebanese system of government - which actually mandates proportional representation in its parliament according to the populations of each religion in the nation - effectively no longer controls South Lebanon.

Many Zionists will no doubt take issue with the phrase “ethnic cleansing” in regard to the 1948 expulsions of the Palestinians. I have no plans to stop using it. If the forcible seizure of the homes of over a half a million humans is not ethnic cleansing - those humans kicked to the streets, and forced to stagger dozens of miles across borders to other nations in what often became death marches - then words cease to have meaning.

Hezbоllah now controls South Lebanon, and Hezbоllah has no more plans to stop shooting at the Israelis they see as invaders than Israel itself plans to honor the ceasefires the U.S. is constantly demanding of it.

And that is because, in their eyes - foreign Israeli soldiers have boots on their soil, and Lebanon has the right to defend itself.

“I REPRESENT THE RОTHSCHILDS” - JEFFREY EPSTEIN

While Benjamin Netanyahu leads Israel in public, few who understand the power structure of Israel would fail to note that there is a larger power behind Bibi and the coalition of far-right, genocidal maniacs he has assembled, which has, in the last three years since the October 7 attacks on Israel, managed to keep such a furor of war, invasion, and general calamity stirred up so fervently that Bibi’s own public trial for deep-seated corruption has been postponed over and over.

That is the Rоthschilds themselves - a family of billionaires so notoriously secretive that for many, many years, just about any allegation against them in major Western media was spiked as “anti-Semitism.” The main thoroughfare in Tel Avіv is named after them. And if you believe they do not wield immense global power, consider this photo of King Charles III of Windsor, “monarch”, being poked in the chest by Lord Evelyn Rоthschild, “subject”. (To be fair, at the time Charles was “only” the crown prince.)

The monarch of England being poked in the chest like a little boy by a Zionist billionaire .

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The Rоthschilds, centuries ago, became unimaginably wealthy banking for the Vаtican.

Today they are all over the Epstein files, with the name mentioned no less than 12,000 times.

Lynn Forester de Rоthschild - a friend of Hillary Clintоn’s for decades - has been described as “connecting every thread of the Epstein network.” Ariane de Rothschild - current CEO of the Edmond de Rоthschild Group - exchanged e-mails with Epstein dozens of times per month. Several other Rоthschilds are prominent in the files as well.

Given that it is well-known, at least by the observant, that Epstein’s true purpose in recording thousands of tapes of illegal child pоrnography was to collect as much kompromat - compromising material - on as many of the world’s powerful politicians and celebrities as possible, to be then given to Israeli intelligence and used to ensure compliance to a Zionist agenda - well, quite frankly, why would any nation put up with this?

Why isn’t the United States defending itself and its children from this family of sex-trafficking billionaires?

A WEB OF ASTONISHINGLY VIOLENT COINCIDENCES

By a curious coincidence, five dancing, laughing Israeli men were caught filming the 9/11 attacks and cheering, with their camera set up on a nearby rooftop to record the carnage. These men would go on to take selfies holding a lit cigarette lighter in front of the smoking carnage at the Towers before them finally collapsed.

How did they know how to be there?

Why did they cheer an attack on their “allies”?

The answer to all of this would need its own article.

But, for now, let’s talk about another astonishing “coincidence”: the way President John Fitzgerald Kennedy was brutally murdered after coming out against the nuclear program of Israel and what he perceived as associated corruption at the Federal Reserve.

A man named James “Files” Sutton has been trying to confess to being JFK’s real assassin for years. Lee Harvey Oswald couldn’t hit the broad side of a barn, or so Sutton claims - so when it became clear that Oswald would continue to miss, Sutton himself, who it seems may have been quite an excellent shot, took the kill shot himself from the infamous grassy knoll. This would do a lot to explain why the official ballistics on Kennedy’s killing have always been called out as wrong.

James “Files” Sutton, who alleges that he murdered President Kennedy with a rifle shot from the grassy knoll in Dallas on November 22, 1963

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More to the point, however - when it comes to why Kennedy was killed, and who was ultimately behind it, there are four words in the JFK files that have been redacted for 58 years. This March, they were unredacted.

Those words are “the Israeli Intelligence Service.”

Then, of course, there is the “coincidence” that President Donald Trump himself happens to have been on the board of directors for a company called Resorts International in the late 1980’s. His fellow leaders in this venture included a Rоthschild - Edmond, the head of the group Ariane ran - U.S. billionaire David Rоckefeller - and the aged Meyer Lansky, former head of the Jewish-American mafia in the United States, and the leader of hitmen-for-hire group Murder Inc.

Lansky is of course a curious figure - because during World War II, rather than prosecuting him, the U.S. government decided to hire him and his mafia to fight the Nazis, and to “protect” New York Harbor in a nosebleed-level espionage operation called Operation Underworld. Lansky’s gang would then go on to bomb the harbor themselves, coming back to their handlers to cite how dangerous it was, and that they would need a whole lot more money to “defend” it.

By another curious coincidence, Casey Wasserman, Olympic chair and the grandson of another suspected head of the Jewish-American mafia - one who has more or less escaped scrutiny to this day because he was so beloved in Hollywood, former Universal Pictures head Lew Wasserman - has now been tied to Epstein as well. It appears the FBl wanted to investigate the Wasserman family’s mob ties back in the 1980’s - but that President Reagan himself shut them down.

There are more “coincidences” than just this, going back an astonishing amount of time in U.S. history. Indeed, the brutal burning of the Whіte House in 1812 by Canada - then a nation still subject to the British Crown - happened just after the United States revoked the mandate for the Rоthschilds’ First Bank of the United States.

I am not a big believer in coincidences, suffice it to say.

Instead, what would be indicated by any sane planet is an international criminal investigation to investigate all these “coincidences” to see if a family of billionaires quite provably linked to the rape and trafficking of children has been plotting hideous violence against the United States for centuries, any time the U.S. is bold enough to defy it.

A PRESENT OF BRUTALLY HORRIFIC WAR CRIMES

I’d like to keep this article short. People have short attention spans these days.

The simplest too-long-didn’t-read reason nations have the right to protect themselves from the Rоthschild cartel and its violence is that it is alleged that lsrael’s army is now deliberately targeting children. It is doing this by dropping cluster bombs shaped like sports balls.

An lsraeli munition shaped like a soccer ball, dropped in South Lebanon to attract and maim or kill Lebanese children . Credit: Sahouraxo on TG

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This is, of course, a hideous war crime under every known interpretation of international law. The use of bombs disguised as children’s toys is reprehensible.

Were this violence taking place against a Western civilization, it would be all over the news. It could not be ignored. The nation that did it would shortly thereafter be overthrown.

But because it is taking place against an Arab population, it seems to vanish behind a haze of prejudice: “Kill them. Kill the children before they grow up to be lslamists.”

This is movie villain behavior. It is indefensible. Every nation has the right to defend itself against a regime that not only appears to be sex trafficking children, but actively engaged in their wholesale slaughter as well.

The fact that an astonishing amount of evidence also points to Israel - and indeed the United States under Trump - as being run by the remnants of Meyer Lansky’s mafia provides yet another reason that every nation on Earth has the right to self-defense against this garbage.

To summarize, at this point the evidence is nearly indisputable that there is a transnational criminal cartel of war criminals and sex traffickers running Israel.

And this criminal cartel has no right to exist.

If you’re tired of being told everything is fine while it clearly isn’t, you’re exactly why this publication exists.

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