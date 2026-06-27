Maddie (Books Behind Borders)

Maddie (Books Behind Borders)

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Motie Omari ☪️ مطيع العمري's avatar
Motie Omari ☪️ مطيع العمري
8hEdited

Excellent article, thank you! If can write the next one on 911 & dancing Zionists, their arrest and release by the Feds, their interviews on Zio TV.

Note: regarding soccer balls being dropped by the Zio demons packed with explosives, this is nothing new, unfortunately.

In Palestine, a young boy Ziad ran to retrieve a teddy bear stuffed animal dropped by the Zio demons, for his little sister. Once he picked it up, it blew off his legs and one of his arms.

In 2002, I met Ziad in person in Santa Clara, California when he was the guest at a fundraiser for the Palestine Children’s Relief Fund PCRF, (Ziad was the first child sponsored by the PCRF) founded by the amazing Journalist Steve Sosebee who now leads Heal Palestine.

Lastly, Palestine has the right to live and exist, Palestinians always have the right to resist, and contrary to the current tenant in the White House, Jerusalem, is the eternal capital of Palestine.

🆓🇵🇸

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Tom Blue's avatar
Tom Blue
8h

Wtf is she doing wearing Satan's image on her necklace and as rich as she was.... why was her makeup so bad???

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