Maddie (Books Behind Borders)

Maddie (Books Behind Borders)

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Edad's avatar
Edad
4m

Killing Palestinians is a great loss to humanity. Killing humans to steal their land is cold hearted bastardizing. 💀

Direct Energy Weapons (DEW).

Same thing used in Lahaina, Hawaii and several other areas. 💀

Soylent Green is a movie where starving humans were picked up by the front loader full and dumped into a truck. They were taken to a food making plant and bottled. Sick bastards. 💀

Or look into the early Star Trek series. James Kirk and the Starship Enterprise would intercept different planets and solve their problems or narrowly escape with their lives.

So far in this day and age the DEW can make the people disappear or die but they haven’t figured out how to bring them back. 💀

The tragedy of killing the Palestinians is a terrible loss to humanity!!!💀 I believe in humanity helping each other not disintegrating each other.

Amazing 🌏🌍🌎🌍🌎🌍🌏🌎🌍🌏🌎🌍

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We The 99%'s avatar
We The 99%
20m

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1kI9plI4l_Y&t=1156s 11-min video. Guards and Dogs rape prisoners.

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