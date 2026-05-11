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Since October 2023 nearly 3,000 people have been EVAPORATED in Gaza.

Take a guess at who is supplying Israel with these internationally PROHIBITED weapons…

Let’s first get into how these weapons even work:

Israel is using thermobaric weapons that reach over 6,332 degrees Farenheit.

For reference, a cremation furnace that is used to cremate HUMAN REMAINS reaches a maximum temperature of 1,800 degrees Farenheit.

Want to know what the difference from that 4,500 degrees is?

At just 3,000 degrees, the fluid in the human body—which is made up of 80% water—begins to boil instantly. The tissues vaporize and turn to ash.

And Israel is using weapons that are over double that temperature.

Israel is not just killing Palestinians. They are OBLITERATING them.

…and you guessed it, the United States is the one designing and supplying them with these internationally prohibited weapons.

They know these weapons do not distinguish between a fighter and a child, yet they continue to send them.

A Palestinian man, Rafiq Badran, lost all four of his children during the genocide and wasn’t able to bury a single body because all of them were literally vaporized.

“Four of my children just evaporated. I looked for them a million times. Not a piece was left. Where did they go?”

This is an international genocide, not just an Israeli one. Since the supposed “ceasefire,” over 600 Palestinians have been killed.

And our taxes are funding this atrocity.

We cannot stay silent about this.

If you’re tired of being told everything is fine while it clearly isn’t, you’re exactly why this publication exists.

My work is 100% reader-supported. That means no advertisers, no political handlers, and no incentive to soften the truth.

I started this because too many people feel like they’re losing their minds trying to make sense of what’s happening, myself included. I wanted to build a space of like-minded people to make this journey feel less lonely for all of us.

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This content is information the American ruling elite do NOT want you to have access to. If you appreciate work like this, and want more of it, please consider becoming a paid subscriber.

Or leave me a tip!