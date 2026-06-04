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A former Israeli Unit 8200 Intelligence official has admitted that the Mossad created a dedicated unit in 2021 to conduct psychological warfare and influence operations targeting Iran and Lebanon. The unit was tasked with using social media, intelligence, and political tools to destabilize both countries and advance regime change efforts in Iran.

The former Mossad official, identified only as "O," said the unit built a network of fake social media accounts described as a "poison machine," combining opinion polling, sentiment monitoring, open-source intelligence, AI-generated influencers, and coordinated online campaigns to shape public opinion and deepen social divisions. He said overthrowing the Iranian government became one of the Mossad's central objectives.

The report also says the Mossad leaked photos of intelligence agents operating inside Iran during Israeli attacks to undermine confidence in Iranian security institutions and erode what “O” called the government's "mechanism of fear." It further claims the agency cultivated networks of influencers, including AI-generated personas, and channels capable of injecting narratives directly into public discourse.

“Leaking the photo of Mossad agents on Iranian soil was meant to sabotage the fear mechanism.” Photo: Mossad

Lebanon, alongside Iran, was one of only two countries specifically targeted by the unit. “O” said penetrating Lebanon's media environment was easier due to its fragmented political and sectarian landscape: "One of the major challenges when you want to distribute messages inside Iran is that the media market is very supervised and censored. However, in Lebanon, it is a more enjoyable event, because the Lebanese media is much more accessible than the Iranian media. Because of Lebanon's characteristics, every community and group has representation in the media, and you know how to insert almost any message you want into the media," he said.

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The larger story here is that intelligence agencies are increasingly operating in the same information spaces occupied by ordinary people. Social media platforms have become places where governments, intelligence services, political organizations, corporations, activists, journalists, and ordinary citizens are all competing to shape public perception.

And if these capabilities can be deployed inside Iran and Lebanon, there is no reason to assume they are confined to Iran and Lebanon.

The same platforms being manipulated overseas are the platforms Americans use every day. The same tools used to influence public opinion abroad can be used anywhere an internet connection exists.

All of those unhinged Zionist accounts in the comment section on Instagram and Twitter? They’re probably a Mossad bot account.

Remember the 12-Day War last summer, when Israel bombed Iranian nuclear scientists in their homes, killing them and their entire families? Which by the way, is a war crime of epic proportions.

Well, it turns out that the Mossad had spent years building a SECRET BASE inside Iran to help prepare for those illegal strikes.

A secret base. Inside Iran. One of the most heavily monitored countries on earth. Which I’m now starting to understand why the Iranian regime is so strict with their security protocols and internet activity of its citizens…I mean, look at what Israel is doing inside of their sovereign country. How else do you protect yourself from a country like Israel?

You’d have to be a complete lunatic to still believe the fictional narrative that somehow Israel was just totally caught off guard on Oct 7., considering they’re capable of building an entire base INSIDE of Iran undetected.

But zionists are lunatics. So I guess that actually tracks.

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