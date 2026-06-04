Maddie (Books Behind Borders)

Maddie (Books Behind Borders)

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Wolf-Steppen's avatar
Wolf-Steppen
5hEdited

Now Substack is censoring! Hiding and graying-out comments that speak nothing but the truth! We supposedly can't use the "Z" word without the comments now being flagged, and relegated to oblivion! Like the whole "net" and/or "web", it apparently was a trap to find out who the biggest, most outspoken dissenters are! Free speech? Sure, free speech for now until they're finished gathering evidence against those exercising their now-criminalized First Amendment and "free" speech rights! What happened in Germany couldn't happen here? Well, it has! Stand up against Substack's violations!

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Lazlo's avatar
Lazlo
7h

This is why they are building all these HUMONGOUS DATA CENTERS!!!!We need to stop them from being built.

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