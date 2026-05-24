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Israel killed every single child in this photo in South Lebanon in less than 30 days. They were not combatants. They were children.

The ongoing Israeli military offensive in southern Lebanon has resulted in a staggering civilian toll, with over 3,000 total fatalities and at least 430 documented child deaths since the conflict reignited on March 2nd, 2026.

While Israel maintains that its operations are strictly designed to establish a demilitarized buffer zone and to neutralize Hezbollah, international observers and Lebanese authorities have accused the IDF of carrying out attacks that disproportionately harm civilians and devastate non-combatant life.

Anybody familiar with the IDF is keenly aware that it’s a death cult who has little regard for civilian life. In fact, it’s almost as if their goal is to maximize the bloodshed anywhere they are, particularly of children.



Despite a series of fragile, US-mediated ceasefire frameworks introduced in mid-April that extended into mid-May, regular aerial and artillery bombardments have persisted. In one of the deadliest recent breaches on May 13th 2026, Israeli airstrikes across southern Lebanon killed 22 people, including eight children.

On May 19th 2026, an airstrike killed another 10 people, including three children and three women.

Analysts and responders on the ground report that Israel is using a scorched-earth strategy to reshape life along the border. This includes systematic drone strikes and artillery fire targeted deep beyond the immediate frontline, striking municipal workers, refugees on motorbikes, and healthcare providers.

To nobody’s surprise, they have also been targeting rescue workers. For example, on May 12th 2026, two paramedics were killed by a double tap missile while they were trying to recover victims from an earlier attack.

Israel is the largest child killer on earth. Israel is the largest journalist killer on earth. Israel is committing a genocide. Israel is bombing half of the region. No, I don’t think Israel has the right to exist, nor should it exist.

If you’re tired of being told everything is fine while it clearly isn’t, you’re exactly why this publication exists.

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I started this because too many people feel like they’re losing their minds trying to make sense of what’s happening, myself included. I wanted to build a space of like-minded people to make this journey feel less lonely for all of us.

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