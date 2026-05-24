Maddie (Books Behind Borders)

Maddie (Books Behind Borders)

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Nancy's avatar
Nancy
3h

My god. Why oh why are the USians so beholden to these terrorists. Will we see this stop in our lifetimes??? I sure hope so 💔

Reply
Share
4 replies
Mark's avatar
Mark
3h

Israel has crossed the line a long time ago. They went from defending their country to all out murdering innocent children.

Reply
Share
1 reply by Books Behind Borders
11 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Books Behind Borders · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture