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The other day I asked ChatGPT a simple question: If you were Satan and wanted to destroy America, what would you do?

And as I was reading through its response, I couldn’t help but think, isn’t this exactly what we’re seeing in America today?

How many of you work 40+ hours a week and still struggle to pay your bills? How many of you want to start a family but simply can’t afford to? How many parents barely get to spend time with their own children because they’re too busy working to provide for them?

Meanwhile, we’re constantly reading about another government corruption scandal, another billion-dollar corporation taking advantage of ordinary Americans, or another millionaire getting away with something that would land the average American in prison.

And the most disturbing part of all of this is how much of it we’ve come to accept as normal.

When did we become so accustomed to living like this?

I want you to read through the following responses and ask yourself how many of these things are happening in America today.

If you were Satan and wanted to destroy America, what would you do?

Destroy the family unit. I’d undermine traditional family values and norms by sowing confusion around gender roles, sexual ethics, and parental authority. I’d make marriage seem outdated, commitment feel burdensome, and parenthood appear undesirable, all while encouraging people to prioritize personal gratification over responsibility.

Sow division and hatred among the population. I’d pit men against women, black against white, rich against poor, and Republicans against Democrats. I’d use the media and social media platforms to fuel hatred and deepen polarization, keeping Americans so busy fighting one another that they neglect the very people and institutions abusing their power.

Corrupt the government. I’d turn public service into a means of personal enrichment, fostering a culture of corruption in which political leaders become increasingly self-serving and out of touch with the people they represent. I’d allow corporations and wealthy individuals to exert disproportionate influence over politicians while ordinary Americans struggle to have their voices heard.

Destroy the concept of truth. Flood society with so much misinformation and contradictory information that people eventually give up trying to distinguish fact from fiction. Make it increasingly difficult to know which sources can be trusted, until people become so confused and disillusioned that they no longer know what to believe or whom to hold accountable.

Destroy the nation’s health. I’d make unhealthy, heavily processed food cheap and accessible while making nutritious food and adequate healthcare increasingly unaffordable. I’d normalize unhealthy lifestyles and make people so dependent on convenience that taking care of their own health becomes an afterthought. I’d prioritize corporate profits over public health and create a healthcare system that rewards treating chronic illnesses rather than preventing them. Keep Americans sick, exhausted, and financially burdened by the cost of managing their own health.

Use entertainment to erode morality. I’d glamorize greed, infidelity, promiscuity, cruelty, and materialism while portraying integrity, loyalty, and self-discipline as boring or foolish. I’d normalize behaviors traditionally regarded as vices, such as addiction, dishonesty, and exploitation, gradually blurring the lines between right and wrong while glorifying those who live without regard for the consequences of their actions.

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Corrupt the education system. I’d dilute and distort history, values, and truth, fostering an environment in which students are taught to reject objective reality. I’d discourage curiosity, independent research, and the questioning of authority. Rather than teaching children how to think, I’d teach them what to think.

Keep Americans financially enslaved. I’d normalize excessive debt and make the cost of living so high that even those working full-time struggle to afford basic necessities. I’d make owning a home, raising a family, and achieving financial independence increasingly unattainable. I’d keep wages stagnant while the cost of housing, groceries, healthcare, and education continue to rise. Keep Americans so financially exhausted and preoccupied with surviving from one paycheck to the next that they have little time or energy to question the system keeping them in that position.

Keep everyone distracted. Make Americans addicted to their phones, celebrity gossip, pornography, consumerism, and endless entertainment so they have little time to reflect on their own lives or the state of their country. Keep them so consumed by meaningless distractions that they know more about the lives of celebrities than the people and institutions making decisions that directly affect their own lives.

Destroy communities. Replace meaningful human relationships with superficial digital interactions. Make people increasingly isolated, distrustful, and lonely. Erode the sense of community by making neighbors strangers and encouraging people to prioritize their individual desires over the well-being of those around them. Make Americans feel disconnected from one another, even when they’re more digitally connected than ever before.

Erode spiritual and moral foundations. Convince people that nothing is sacred, that every relationship is transactional, and that personal pleasure is the ultimate purpose of life. Make faith, humility, sacrifice, and moral conviction seem outdated or foolish.

Normalize corruption. Make scandals so frequent and accountability so rare that Americans eventually stop expecting justice. Make corruption so commonplace that people become indifferent to the very things that once would have outraged them.

Destroy hope. Convince ordinary Americans that nothing they do will ever make a difference, so they stop trying altogether. Make them believe the system is so broken and the people in power are so untouchable that fighting for a better future is pointless.

Above all, I would make destructive behavior look like progress, selfishness look like empowerment, and indifference look like tolerance.

I wouldn’t need to conquer America militarily if I could convince Americans to abandon the very principles that hold a healthy society together.

The most effective destruction would be the kind that people willingly participate in without recognizing its consequences.

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MY THOUGHTS

I don’t think I’ve ever read a more accurate synopsis of what’s been contributing to America’s decline over the past several decades.

And what infuriates me is that we’ve allowed so many of these things to become a normal part of American life. Working your entire life and having nothing to show for it shouldn’t be normal. Being unable to afford to raise your own children shouldn’t be normal. Watching wealthy and powerful people escape accountability while ordinary Americans suffer the consequences of their actions shouldn’t be normal.

And neither should the blatant degeneracy we’re exposed to on a daily basis. You can barely watch a movie without being subjected to what is essentially soft-core porn. You can’t watch a football game without being encouraged to gamble away your money. Apparently, we can’t even advertise a bottle of perfume without putting a naked woman on the screen.

There comes a point when we have to ask ourselves how much more we’re willing to accept. Because if we’ve become this desensitized to the state of our country, imagine what our children will grow up accepting as normal.

This is why fighting for the truth matters so much. Every time we turn a blind eye to corruption, injustice, or the exploitation of ordinary Americans, we allow those things to continue. And ultimately, it’s our children who will pay the price for what we tolerate today.

Are we going to throw our hands up and accept that America is too far gone, or are we going to continue fighting for an America we’re proud to call home?

Relevant reading:

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