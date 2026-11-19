I keep my news, investigations, and analysis free and accessible to everyone. If you value my work, your support makes it possible for me to keep doing it. Please like, comment, share, and subscribe.

Jared Kushner’s investment firm, Affinity Partners, failed to disclose its $32 MILLION investment in Arxis, a U.S. defense contractor that supplies components for F-35 fighter jets, warships, and missile defense systems.

The investment was omitted from an August SEC filing and wasn’t disclosed until November 5, just TWO DAYS after the midterm elections. Meanwhile, Kushner serves as a U.S. peace envoy involved in conflicts in Ukraine and the Middle East.

Do you understand how absolutely INSANE this conflict of interest is?

You know what you do when you invest that much money into the Military Industrial Complex? You lie to your own citizens to drag them into an unnecessary and ILLEGAL war against a country like Iran (NO, they do NOT have nuclear weapons), while innocent men, women, and CHILDREN are slaughtered, entire families are torn apart, and parents are left digging through the rubble of bombed buildings looking for the bodies of their babies.

And for WHAT? So a handful of obscenely wealthy people can get even richer?

A SCHOOL WAS BOMBED. Children who should have been sitting in classrooms learning how to read and write were killed in a war they had absolutely NOTHING to do with, while the people responsible for negotiating peace are sitting comfortably in their mansions, watching their investments grow as ordinary families bury their loved ones.

Profit is measured by how long these conflicts drag on, how many weapons are sold, and how many bombs are dropped. And when the very people responsible for negotiating peace have MILLIONS invested in the companies manufacturing those weapons, what financial incentive do they have to actually end the bloodshed?

THESE ARE HUMAN BEINGS, NOT DOLLAR SIGNS. THESE ARE CHILDREN WHO HAD ENTIRE LIVES AHEAD OF THEM, NOT ‘COLLATERAL DAMAGE’ TO BE WRITTEN OFF WHILE BILLIONAIRES COUNT THEIR PROFITS.

Jared Kushner and everybody involved should be arrested and charged with treason and first-degree murder. If you lie an entire country into a war and innocent people die as a result, THAT BLOOD IS ON YOUR HANDS. You don’t get to call it foreign policy and walk away from the bodies of the people you put in the ground.

Relevant reading:

If you’re tired of being told everything is fine while it clearly isn’t, you’re exactly why this publication exists.

My work is 100% reader-supported. That means no advertisers, no political handlers, and no incentive to soften the truth.

I started this because too many people feel like they’re losing their minds trying to make sense of what’s happening, myself included. I wanted to build a space of like-minded people to make this journey feel less lonely for all of us.

To allow me to continue posting content just like this, please consider becoming a paid subscriber. I’m running a special for $40/year or $5/month.

If that price feels impossible to you, I understand. Share this article with everyone you know, it costs nothing but it matters more than you could possibly know.

I keep my news, investigations, and analysis free and accessible to everyone. If you value my work, your support makes it possible for me to keep doing it. Please like, comment, share, and subscribe.