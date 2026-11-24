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The U.S. Army is going to detonate a “dirty lead bomb” in Iowa, which will contaminate American farms, streams, neighborhoods, playgrounds and even the Mississippi River. Military officials claim they need to detonate nearly 10,000 pounds of unstable lead to prevent an “accidental and uncontrolled explosion.”

They’ve known about this issue for OVER 20 YEARS. And yet, the day they’ve chosen to poison their own citizens? The day before Thanksgiving.

This is how much your own government hates you. While you’re preparing to sit down for Thanksgiving dinner with your family, your own government is preparing to detonate a bomb containing toxic lead, a heavy metal that will contaminate your food and drinking water, causing intellectual disabilities and neurological disorders.

And I hate to be the one to say it, but this is what happens when you allow your government to get away with raping and trafficking children.

There are no boundaries with psychopaths. They will continue to push and push and push to see just how much they can get away with. And why would they stop when the American people have repeatedly shown them that they can get away with practically anything?

If literally ANY OTHER government in the world were doing this to its own citizens, there would be riots in the streets.

But Americans? Nope. As long as they have DoorDash, Amazon Prime, Starbucks and professional sports to watch on TV, they’re perfectly content living under tyranny. They’ll complain about their own government poisoning them on social media, scroll to the next post and carry on with their lives as if nothing happened.

And to make matters worse, if that’s even possible, the U.S. Army had hired a firm to safely dissolve the lead with nitrous acid, but dropped the firm and decided to pursue this toxic detonation instead.

Source: The New York Times

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So WHY is the government doing this, especially when there was a way to break down the lead azide safely?

I believe there are two reasons:

The toxic lead blast will cause a massive spike in cancer and other illnesses, which will increase profits for Big Pharma and insurance companies. The toxic lead blast will make the land around the blast area uninhabitable, which will clear the way for more data centers to further enrich tech billionaires.

The map below shows the area where the Mississippi River flows, bringing water to millions of humans and animals.

The lead detonation in Iowa is likely to get into this water supply, risking the health of everyone in its path.

The U.S. government is going to kill its own people, all for the sake of increasing corporate profits and making room for more data centers.

This is what happens when billionaires and corrupt corporations control the very government that is supposed to protect you and it’s precisely why we need a working-class revolution.

Relevant reading:

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