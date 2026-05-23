Maddie (Books Behind Borders)

Maddie (Books Behind Borders)

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David Becker's avatar
David Becker
3h

Lowes has been doing this for years now.

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JC's avatar
JC
2h

Looks like I'll be shopping with a ski mask, sunglasses and a hat. They can go straight to hell.

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