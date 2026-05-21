Maddie (Books Behind Borders)

Maddie (Books Behind Borders)

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Dave from California's avatar
Dave from California
19m

I remember reading a white paper, way back when, on credit and debit card data compromises (thefts from merchant databases (department stores, etc.). The card data might then be sold on the dark web. I recall that the white paper concluded that the number of compromises was so high that the odds of being victimized was similar to the odds of winning the lotto. Of course, card compromises/theft are reported to card issuers and those cards are shut down/deactivated. So my question pertaining to surveillance is, unless one commits a crime, does it really matter due to the vast number surveillanced? Nevertheless, it seems very authoritative.

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Paul Haeder's avatar
Paul Haeder
23m

Oh, that Talmud … oh those rape dogs and starvation experts and maimers and torturers…. The Jews are in charge now …

https://paulokirk.substack.com/p/yikes-one-thousand-times-we-can-repeat?utm_source=share&utm_medium=android&r=5i319

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