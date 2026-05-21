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Oracle’s Larry Ellison confirms the administration plans to use AI to monitor every camera, creating an inescapable dragnet over the entire nation. He describes AI analyzing video from body cams, dash cams, doorbells, and traffic lights. He argues that citizens “will be on their best behavior” with AI surveillance systems.

“We’re constantly recording and reporting everything that’s going on.”

What Ellison is describing here coincides with Flock’s rapid expansion to over 5,000 agencies scanning BILLIONS of license plates every month.

Each blue dot on the map below is a Flock surveillance camera. Check out the video to see how rapidly the mass surveillance state has spread since January 2024.

Flock license plate readers aren’t just looking for stolen cars. These cameras photograph EVERY vehicle that passes them, logging the exact time, date, and location. Every intersection you drive through, every highway exit you pass, every grocery store parking lot you pull into, adds another breadcrumb to a growing digital map of your life.

And the more cameras they install, the less privacy you actually have.

That data gets stored in a massive database and shared across connected police departments, giving the government the ability to rewind your movements and see where your car was, where it went, and when it got there.

No warrant required.

Whether your suspected of a crime, or not.

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And before somebody says, “Well, I’m not a criminal, so why should I care?” — that’s exactly the mindset every surveillance system in history depends on. Because once the infrastructure exists to track everyone, it never stays limited to “criminals” for long.

Not to mention, the definition of a “criminal” is constantly changing. The same institutions deciding who qualifies as a criminal are the ones operating these surveillance systems in the first place.

Governments have a very long history of turning surveillance tools against journalists, activists, protesters, dissidents, whistleblowers, anti-war movements, and anybody else who becomes inconvenient to people in power.

The FBI tracked civil rights leaders.

Anti-war activists were surveilled.

Journalists were monitored.

Entire protest movements were infiltrated and mapped out.

And every single time, the justification sounded reasonable in the beginning. “Public safety.” “Crime prevention.” “National security.”

That’s how this stuff is always introduced to the public. They market it around the worst people imaginable so the average person lowers their guard. But once the system is built, once the cameras are everywhere, once the databases are connected, the definition of who gets monitored can change very quickly.

A government that can track the movements of millions of innocent people in real time is not a small thing. That is an extraordinary amount of power to hand over to institutions that already have a documented history of lying, abusing surveillance powers, and targeting political dissent.

And even if you never attend a protest, never challenge the government, never become a dissident, it’s still a massive violation of privacy for the average person. Most people do not want the government building a searchable timeline of where they drive, where they shop, where they eat, who they visit, what neighborhoods they spend time in, what doctors they go to, what gyms they go to, or where they sleep at night.

That’s not normal. That’s dystopian.

The fact that millions of innocent people are being logged, mapped, and tracked by default, without consent and without a warrant, should bother people regardless of politics. Because privacy is not something you’re only supposed to care about if you’re guilty of something. Privacy is a basic part of being a free human being.

The AI surveillance state will make China’s look like child’s play when the technocrats are finished installing it.

If you’re tired of being told everything is fine while it clearly isn’t, you’re exactly why this publication exists.

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I started this because too many people feel like they’re losing their minds trying to make sense of what’s happening, myself included. I wanted to build a space of like-minded people to make this journey feel less lonely for all of us.

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