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Meet the Stratos Project, a proposed $100 billion AI data-center city spread across 40,000 acres in Hansel Valley, Utah, backed by Kevin O’Leary, yes, the Canadian billionaire Shark Tank guy, and unanimously approved by Box Elder County on May 4.

And when I say “city,” I mean a city.

The scale of this thing is difficult to even comprehend. The footprint is roughly 2.7 times the size of Manhattan, larger than Washington, D.C., larger than Bryce Canyon National Park, and so massive it would be visible from space.

But the size isn’t even the craziest part.

The entire state of Utah currently consumes around 4 gigawatts of electricity. Stratos is projected to require 9. In other words, a single AI “city” would demand more than double the power currently used by every home, business, factory, and city in the entire state combined.

And they want to build it right beside the Great Salt Lake.

Scientists and environmental groups are already warning that the sheer heat generated by the “city” could further damage an ecosystem that is already collapsing, which is part of the reason more than 400 residents showed up to protest the approval.

Then there’s the water issue, which somehow gets even worse.

Microsoft developed a true zero-water cooling system in 2024 that can essentially operate without ongoing water consumption after the initial fill. Stratos didn’t choose that design. Instead, the current proposal would consume roughly 16 billion gallons of water every single year, the equivalent of around 25,000 Olympic-sized swimming pools, in a state already dealing with drought conditions and next to a lake that scientists have been warning is dying in real time.

Will it actually get built? A referendum effort is already underway to overturn the approval, lawsuits are being explored, the project’s water-rights application has already been withdrawn once, and they still somehow need to secure 9 gigawatts of power that currently does not even exist.

So the real question is whether this project ever actually breaks ground.

Because if it does, Utah will be looking at a massive spike in CO2 emissions, enormous strain on the electrical grid, rising utility costs, nonstop light and noise pollution, and even more environmental pressure on a region that already feels like it’s being pushed to the brink.

There is not a single human being who needs AI to survive, but every living creature on Earth needs clean air and fresh water.

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The United States Is Powering The Global Surveillance Network

There are 12,000 data centers worldwide. The U.S. alone holds nearly half of all data center facilities, with 5,427.

By comparison, Germany has 529.

The U.K. has 523.

China has 449.

Canada has 537.

So while Americans are constantly lectured about China’s surveillance state, the U.S. has built an infrastructure network that absolutely dwarfs theirs.

And let’s stop pretending these are just harmless little buildings storing your iPhone photos. They call them “data centers” because “mass surveillance centers” would probably be a harder sell.

These places exist to collect data, process data, track behavior, monitor activity, train AI systems, and store an almost incomprehensible amount of information about human beings. Every search, every click, every location ping, every purchase, every message, every movement online gets fed into this machine.

That’s what all this electricity is really going toward. The United States isn’t just involved in the surveillance age, we’re building the physical backbone for it.

That’s part of why the Stratos Project matters so much.

When more than 400 Utah residents showed up to protest this thing, the response wasn’t, “maybe we should slow down and listen to people.” Instead, officials immediately started talking about “military operations” and “national security” while exploring the use of “Military Authority” powers to fast-track what could become the largest data-center city on Earth.

Because nothing says “land of the free” like billionaires using national security to bulldoze your consent.

If you’re tired of being told everything is fine while it clearly isn’t, you’re exactly why this publication exists.

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