Maddie (Books Behind Borders)

Maddie (Books Behind Borders)

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🐺The Wise Wolf's avatar
🐺The Wise Wolf
5h

im going to use this as research for an article maddie. i'll link out to you on the bottom and give you a byline to drive some traffic to your substack

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kathy dimov's avatar
kathy dimov
6h

You just can’t make this stuff up. They are intentionally planning to take over the world. Bottom line. I know God has other plans.

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