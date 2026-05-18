Maddie (Books Behind Borders)

Maddie (Books Behind Borders)

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Frank The Bald Guy's avatar
Frank The Bald Guy
9h

I guess I’ll never have a new car.

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Mark's avatar
Mark
9h

I will rip out every wire associated with this spying.

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