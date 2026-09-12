Maddie (Books Behind Borders)

Maddie (Books Behind Borders)

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denise ward's avatar
denise ward
18h

Maddie, your reporting is extraordinary. And your moral stance is exemplary.

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Julianne's avatar
Julianne
18h

It never ends. Thank you for posting these tragic stories. So much corruption in high places. As the truism states - “Power corrupts, and absolute power corrupts absolutely.”

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