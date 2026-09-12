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It’s honestly WILD how many insane news stories get almost no coverage, so when you bring one up to somebody, you sound like an absolute nutcase.

Here’s a perfect example.

I bet you didn’t hear that HARVARD MEDICAL SCHOOL just paid MILLIONS to settle lawsuits because they were selling HUMAN BODY PARTS on the BLACK MARKET.

?!??!?!?!?!

The guy at the center of it was Cedric Lodge, the morgue manager at Harvard Medical School. Families donated the bodies of their loved ones to Harvard for medical research and education, trusting one of the most prestigious universities in the world to treat those remains with some dignity.

Instead, Lodge was stealing pieces of their bodies and selling them to private buyers.

Brains. Hands. Faces. Skin.

Morgue manager at Harvard medical school Cedric Lodge (left) is alleged to have sold human remains to Jeremy Lee Pauley (right)

In one case, he sold human skin to a buyer so that he could tan it and make a leather-bound book.

I’m sorry, WHAT?!

And this wasn’t some guy who got caught doing it once. This went on for FIVE YEARS, from January 2018 through March 2023.

Forty-seven families sued Harvard and the university ultimately agreed to a $53 million settlement.

Personally, that seems pretty dang low to me.

If I donated my mother’s body to Harvard for medical research and later found out that somebody working there CUT OFF HER FACE and sold it to some stranger on the black market so he could turn her skin into a leather-bound book, I’m sorry, but I’d want a hell of a lot more than a million dollars.

And guess how much prison time Cedric Lodge got for this?

I keep my news, investigations, and analysis free and accessible to everyone. If you value my work, your support makes it possible for me to keep doing it. Please like, comment, share, and subscribe.

Eight years.

His wife got one year because she was helping him.

So this man was entrusted with the bodies of people whose families donated them to one of the most prestigious medical schools in the world, spent years stealing pieces of those bodies and selling them to strangers, and all he got was eight years in prison.

People have literally done more time for selling weed.

But here’s where this gets even weirder.

A couple of weeks ago, I reported on another body-parts smuggling operation involving a Detroit warehouse where authorities discovered roughly 1,200 human heads and fetal remains.

And once you start digging into THAT operation, the story gets even more disturbing because the network stretched far beyond one warehouse, including connections involving Israel and the U.S. military.

Which obviously makes me wonder: did any of the body parts stolen from Harvard end up in Israel too? Harvard was/is heavily involved in MK Ultra and these sorts of people never work alone.

Considering what I found while investigating the Detroit operation, it’s a question I’d certainly like answered.

If you missed that investigation, you can read it here:

Relevant reading:

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I keep my news, investigations, and analysis free and accessible to everyone. If you value my work, your support makes it possible for me to keep doing it. Please like, comment, share, and subscribe.