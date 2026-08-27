Trigger warning: extremely graphic images and disturbing content .

In 2012, eight human heads were discovered at the Detroit airport.

They had arrived from Tel Aviv and were being transported unembalmed, stuffed inside trash bags and sitting in a cooler full of blood. These heads were even infected with HIV or hepatitis.

As disturbing as that sounds, the eight heads were only the beginning.

The discovery eventually led federal investigators to a warehouse in Detroit where they recovered approximately 1,200 human heads, four human fetuses, and other body parts.

The fetuses, which appeared to have been in their second trimester, were submerged in a liquid that included human brain tissue.

The warehouse belonged to Arthur Rathburn, a body broker running a multimillion-dollar business buying, dismembering, renting and selling human remains.

And when investigators got inside, they found something out of a horror movie.

Arthur Rathburn at the University of Michigan, before he became a full-fledged body broker .

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The Warehouse of Horrors

Human remains were stacked on top of each other inside freezers. Body parts were stored in paint cans. Rathburn used a chainsaw to dismember bodies before packaging and selling the pieces to ‘customers.’

Those human remains were rented and sold throughout the United States and shipped internationally to Mexico, Canada, Italy, Greece and Israel.

After agents searched Rathburn’s warehouse, they said they found “thousands” of human body parts .

In a photograph obtained by Reuters, a fetus lies alongside a government evidence marker .

In this photograph obtained by Reuters, a government worker in a hazmat suit uses forceps to lift a fetus found during a 2013 search of a Detroit warehouse operated by Arthur Rathburn .

And this is where the story starts getting even more disturbing, if that’s even possible…

Rathburn ran this atrocious operation through his company, International Biological Inc., or IBI.

IBI didn’t just magically come into possession of all these bodies. It was buying human remains from another organization called the Biological Resource Center, or BRC, which operated facilities in Illinois and Arizona.

The Biological Resource Center (BRC) in Phoenix, Arizona, operated as a gruesome "human chop shop" that deceptively harvested and sold donated human body parts for profit.

In 2014, the FBI raided the Phoenix facility and uncovered horrific conditions inside:

Piles of unlabelled body parts.

A bucket containing human heads and coolers filled with male genitalia.

A morbid “Frankenstein” specimen consisting of a large torso with a mismatched head sewn onto it.

Tools like chainsaws and band saws used for careless dismemberment.

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This was truly a scene that was more akin to a horror movie than a scientific establishment. The FBI discovered 10 tons of frozen human remains, amounting to 1,755 body parts.

This chilling inventory included:

281 heads

241 shoulders

337 legs

97 spines

All stored in conditions that were grossly inappropriate and disrespectful​​ to the deceased.

Human remains from the Biological Resource Center (BRC) ended up directly in the hands of the U.S. Army for ‘military testing.’ The U.S. military used these bodies (without consent from the donors or their families) for taxpayer-funded research projects designed to measure the damage caused by roadside bombs and IEDs.

The most infamous example was Doris Stauffer, an elderly great-grandmother who passed away after battling Alzheimer's disease. Her son, Jim Stauffer, donated her body to BRC specifically hoping her brain could be studied by neurologists to better understand Alzheimer’s. On the paperwork, he explicitly checked the "no" box prohibiting her body from being used for military, traffic-safety, or non-medical testing. Instead, BRC severed one of Doris's hands, cremated it, and sent those ashes to her son. They then sold the rest of her body to the U.S. Army for $5,893. Her son only discovered what happened years later when a Reuters reporter investigated the facility's records.

This truly doesn’t even scratch the surface as to how horrific this ‘operation’ was in Phoenix. As a result of the raid, this facility was permanently shut down in 2014, and in 2019, the company was ordered to pay $58.5 million in damages to 10 of the family members who testified in court against them.

So, this is the company that was supplying Rathburn with the body parts that he was selling worldwide. That’s certainly comforting. I mean seriously, how many facilities like this exist worldwide?

Now Let’s Rewind To The Eight Human Heads Found In The Detroit Airport…

Rathburn had shipped these decomposing human heads to the International Dental Study Center in Tel Aviv. But Tel Aviv sent all eight heads back to Detroit, unembalmed, stuffed into trash bags full of blood, without notifying authorities.

So who exactly were these human heads being sent to?

The package itself gives us a name: Dr. Milli Raviv.

Raviv, along with her husband and son, runs a dental and medical practice headquartered in Montreal, with an office in Israel. Dr. Raviv is an Israeli Jew who graduated from Tel Aviv University before moving to Montreal.

Which raises another question: why does a Canadian-based medical practice also have an office in Israel?

Both Milli Raviv and her husband graduated from Tel Aviv University .

Between 2010 and 2011, Rathburn was stopped twice by federal agents while returning from Montreal. Both times, he was carrying ten human heads. In total, there were six border crossings between 2010 and 2013.

In a 2012 shipment, agents found something else among the human remains: a severed penis.

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Despite everything authorities had already encountered, Rathburn's warehouse wasn't raided until December 2013. In the meantime, he continued acquiring bodies, selling and renting out human remains, and moving body parts through his operation.

Dr. Milli Raviv was living in Montreal during this same period, running the Raviv Dental Center and serving as an assistant professor at McGill University. She also operated a private dental academy that advertised hands-on training using human cadavers.

When the eight heads were discovered, Dr. Raviv claimed she didn't know they were improperly packaged or diseased, and stated that her school maintained “high standards.”

But we’re talking about eight human heads that she sent to the United States unembalmed, stuffed into trash bags and surrounded by blood.

Raviv was the Israeli point of contact for the shipment of human heads. This woman has a medical degree. She knew exactly what she was looking at.

And yet neither the United States nor Canada pursued an investigation of the Raviv family, despite the shipment of human heads being specifically addressed to Milli Raviv and despite her connections to the world of body brokers and cadaver-based medical training. She still provides cadaver courses today.

On the other hand, Rathburn and his wife Elizabeth were arrested in 2016, 6 years after the initial raid and were sentenced to 9 years in federal prison.

Hmm…I wonder if the Raviv’s being a wealthy, well-connected, Jewish-Israeli family has anything to do with the lack of scrutiny? Or maybe it’s because a lot of these body parts ended up in the hands of the U.S. military? Or is it all of the above?

Think of Rathburn as an Epstein-type figure: a supplier and fixer operating inside a much larger network. And just like Epstein, Rathburn became the face of the scandal and the guy who took the fall, while the larger network of suppliers and clients walked away scot-free, and the illegal harvesting and trafficking of human bodies and body parts continues to this day.

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