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I came across a story from Al Jazeera that was extremely disturbing. It involves the U.S. Navy, two well known American universities, Israel, and American citizens.

It’s not a secret that Israel is notorious for harvesting organs from dead Palestinians (and others) without the consent of their families.

But now it’s happening on U.S. soil…to American citizens.

I will link the full video report below, it’s only 14 minutes long and I highly encourage you to watch it in full and share it with a friend.

But just in case you don’t want to watch it, I will sum it up for you and also add something that was missing from the piece.

An American University is selling bodies that were donated for scientific research to the U.S. Navy and some are ending up in the hands of Israeli military surgeons…all without the donors’ consent.

The University of Southern California has a program that trains IDF medics in Los Angeles. USC has secured over $1 million by providing at least 89 cadavers to the U.S. Navy since 2018. The majority of those bodies are being supplied by UC San Diego.

Nowhere is there an explicit mention of the possible use in training Israeli military medics in either of the Universities’ donor agreements. Neither the donors nor their loved ones were aware of this or consented to it…and that’s what’s most disturbing.

Both universities were contacted by the journalist who broke this story and they both failed to admit any wrongdoing.

This program is involved in training IDF soldiers.

These soldiers have been committing a genocide for 3 years.

And now these patients are unknowingly helping these soldiers in their “training.”

But here’s the part that people are missing:

Miriam Adelson, one of Trump’s largest donors, is heavily involved in both UC San Diego and the University of Southern California, the two universities at the center of this scandal.

Miriam Adelson is an honorary trustee and prominent donor to the University of Southern California (USC), joining the board in 2016. She has donated over $9 million to USC primarily for medical research.

She’s also a voting member of USC’s Board of Trustees. Meaning that she’s one of the people who helps run USC and her vote directly shapes what the university does.

Additionally, Miriam Adelson, through the Adelson foundation has also been heavily involved in funding research projects at UC San Diego.

To bring all of this together…

The University of Southern California, which Miriam Adelson is a voting member of, has a program that trains IDF soldiers in Los Angeles.

USC has secured over $1 million by providing at least 89 cadavers to the U.S. Navy since 2018.

The majority of those bodies are being supplied by UC San Diego.

Miriam Adelson has donated over $9 million to USC primarily for medical research.

Miriam Adelson funds medical research projects at UC San Diego.

Miriam Adelson is a hardcore Zionist and her mission is for Israel to annex the West Bank, to which she has been extremely vocal about.

Miriam Adelson funds Trump, Netanyahu, and Israel’s largest militia, who are responsible for the vast majority of settler violence in Palestine and the West Bank.

Is all of this just a coincidence?

Maybe.

But probably not.

If you’re interested, I’ve linked the entire video report from AJ+ below. I would also love to get this information to them about Miriam Adelson’s involvement in both of these universities, so if you could please send this article over to them, I would greatly appreciate it. You can do that by simply leaving a comment under their YouTube Video, which I’ve linked below.

If you’re interested in reading more of my deep dives on Miriam Adelson, you can find them here:

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