Maddie (Books Behind Borders)

Maddie (Books Behind Borders)

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Mark's avatar
Mark
6h

Why do we keep paying taxes for all these atrocities.

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🐺The Wise Wolf's avatar
🐺The Wise Wolf
2h

Israel is Cartman in drag.

Whateva! I do what I want!

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