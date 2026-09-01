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In 1972, a 29-year-old rock star began a very public “relationship” with a 14-year-old girl named Lori Mattix.

She was a child. He was nearly 30. The “relationship” reportedly continued for roughly two years.

That rock star was Jimmy Page, guitarist and founder of Led Zeppelin.

And then you go back and listen to the music:

Cause I got a little schoolgirl, and she’s all mine

I can’t get through to her ‘cause it doesn’t permit

But I’m gonna give her everything I’ve got to give

I mean, seriously. How much more obvious can it get?

These guys weren’t exactly hiding what they were into. They were singing about underage girls while molesting underage girls.

Jimmy Page

In 1984, a 47-year-old rockstar began a “relationship” with 13-year-old Mandy Smith. In a truly horrific case of systemic abuse, grooming and rape, he even moved Smith into his mansion.

Smith said she was still a virgin when she met him.

And somehow, all of this was happening in the orbit of one of the biggest rock bands on the planet.

That rock star was Bill Wyman, bassist for the Rolling Stones.

Then you read the Rolling Stones’ lyrics:

I know you're no scare-eyed honey

There'll be a feast if you just come upstairs, but

It's no hanging matter

It's no capital crime

I can see that you're fifteen years old

No, I don't want your I.D

And I can see that you're so far from home, but

That's no hanging matter

It's no capital crime

And again, you see these bands openly boasting about their sexual proclivities to millions of people.

Bill Wyman

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This rockstar has a long and disturbing history of pedophilia and pursuing underage girls.

He statutorily raped 15-year-old Rae Dawn Chong, the daughter of famous comedian Tommy Chong, when he was 33 years old.

He wrote “Stray Cat Blues,” where he sings about having sex with an underage girl and bringing her underage friend along for a threesome.

And he’s also all over the Epstein files, which speaks for itself.

That rockstar is Mick Jagger of The Rolling Stones.

Bill Clinton, Mick Jagger and Jeffrey Epstein

Mick Jagger and Ghislaine Maxwell

Brown sugar, how come you taste so good? Uh huh

Brown sugar, just like a young girl should

I don’t know why anybody was surprised to find Mick Jagger in the Epstein files. The guy sang about underage girls for decades, and people made him a superstar.

This rockstar was 35-years-old when he began a “relationship” with a 15-year-old girl.

And much like the previously mentioned rockstars, his interest in underage girls also made its way into the music. He co-wrote “Mexicali Blues,” a song that describes sexually abusing a 14-year-old girl.

That rockstar was Bob Weir of the Grateful Dead.

Once again, this wasn’t some secret buried in a police file decades later. A famous adult rockstar was openly involved with a 15-year-old girl while singing about the sexual abuse of a 14-year-old, and his career continued as if there was nothing disturbing about any of it.

Bob Weir, 1983

Most infamous of all, in 1959, an incredibly famous 24-year-old rock star stationed with the U.S. Army in Germany met his future wife when she was just 14 years old.

After he left Germany, the two continued writing love letters to each other before eventually resuming their relationship in person when she moved to America.

Let’s call that what it was: A grown man writing love letters to a 14-year-old girl was the 1959 version of grooming a child online. The technology was different. The grooming was not.

That rock star was Elvis Presley.

He wasn’t even just accused of grooming Priscilla, he admitted to it.

But he was Elvis Presley, so behavior that would have made an ordinary 24-year-old man a predator was somehow tolerated, excused and eventually romanticized as one of the most famous love stories in American pop culture.

Elvis Presley and his wife, Priscilla

These were some of the most famous musicians on the planet, and much of what you just read was happening right out in the open. And decades later, nothing has changed. If anything, the Epstein files have shown us just how easily powerful and famous people can continue to operate in these circles while the public looks the other way.

So I’m curious: how much of this did you already know? And now that you do, will you still listen to their music?

Comment below some other musicians you think belong in Part Three.

And if you missed Part One, you can read it here. It’s completely free and covers five more rockstars and their involvement with underage girls.

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