Maddie (Books Behind Borders)

Maddie (Books Behind Borders)

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Demi Lee's avatar
Demi Lee
5d

I sadly didn’t know about some of these. And have absolutely adjusted my listening behaviour.

There’s millions upon millions of hours of music. I don’t care how much I like it I guarantee I can find beautifully inspired similar music from someone who didn’t engage in such reprehensible acts.

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Hannah West's avatar
Hannah West
5d

The fame of these guys never really got through to me. Wasn’t excited about their music and couldn’t understand why others were. The bits of lyric I caught turned me off, especially the Stones (just because one couldn’t go anywhere without hearing them). I’m glad you’ve outed them so others who felt differently can reconsider and maybe reflect on what attracted them to such monsters.

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