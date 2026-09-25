Maddie (Books Behind Borders)

Maddie (Books Behind Borders)

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Nick's avatar
Nick
9h

Shameful and disgusting and sad…

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Peter Alan's avatar
Peter Alan
8h

Horrible. Many people melted alive from the heat of the fire bombs. Not our finest hour.

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