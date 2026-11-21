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Everything nowadays is such a scam. Things we’ve come to accept as completely normal are, in reality, outright scams and blatant thievery. And what infuriates me the most is that the average American will speak out against these corrupt billion-dollar corporations without even realizing that, half the time, they’re unknowingly helping those very same corporations get even richer.

For example, how many of you round up your total at the cash register or donate a small amount of money to some “charitable” cause at checkout without even thinking twice about it?

Because newsflash: that money isn’t being donated in YOUR name. It’s being donated in the corporation’s name. So when these billion-dollar corporations brag every year about how much money they’ve donated to charity, they’re literally USING YOUR HARD-EARNED MONEY TO MAKE THOSE DONATIONS! And then they turn around and claim tax write-offs on money that wasn’t even theirs in the first place.

And don’t even get me started on whether your donation is actually making it to these charities in the first place, or whether these corporations are pocketing your money instead…

There’s something incredibly wrong with billion-dollar corporations asking ordinary Americans to donate their money to help people who are struggling, especially when so many of those same Americans can barely afford to put groceries on their own tables.

These corporations are bringing in billions of dollars every year, yet somehow, feeding the poor has become the financial responsibility of their customers.

Let’s use Walmart as an example.

Walmart is owned primarily by the Walton family, whose combined fortune is estimated at more than $520 BILLION. In 2026, Walmart reported nearly $700 BILLION IN ANNUAL REVENUE.

And these same people have the absolute NERVE to ask you to round up your total at the cash register to help feed hungry children or provide meals for the homeless.

Are you kidding me?

These corporations have more than enough money to make their OWN charitable donations, so why the hell are they asking their customers to pay for them? It is not the consumer’s responsibility to finance a corporation’s charitable contributions, especially when those corporations are sitting on more money than most Americans could ever comprehend.

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For context, it’s estimated that it would cost around $10 BILLION annually to eradicate homelessness in America. That’s a fraction of the Walton family’s enormous fortune, yet they’re at the cash register asking YOU to contribute on their behalf.

If these billionaires actually cared about the causes they’re asking you to support, they have more than enough resources to make an enormous difference themselves. Instead, they would rather ask the hard-working American who just spent ten minutes standing in the meat aisle trying to figure out whether they can afford beef this week or if they’ll have to settle for chicken again, just like they’ve had to for the last seven weeks in a row.

I mean, the absolute NERVE of these people.

And here’s the thing: most people are inherently good. When somebody asks them to donate another five cents to help feed a starving child, they’re going to do it because they genuinely want to help someone who is less fortunate than they are.

These corporations know that and they’ve turned ordinary American generosity into yet another opportunity to make themselves look charitable without having to reach into their own enormous pockets.

If these companies actually cared about helping struggling Americans, maybe they could start by STOPPING THE PRICE GOUGING so people could afford the basic necessities they need to survive.

Tell me, what other things are seen as normal in our daily lives that are actually just outright scams? Let me know in the comments.

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