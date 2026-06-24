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I received an overwhelming number of comments, emails, and private messages after publishing yesterday's article about allegations surrounding Directed Energy Weapons and claims that this technology has been used to harass, stalk, rape, psychologically manipulate, and in some cases drive people to commit suicide.

What caught my attention wasn’t just the volume of responses. It was how many people reached out with personal stories. Some believe they are being targeted with this technology. Others pointed me toward documents, patents, government programs, and research that I believe deserves far more scrutiny than it currently receives.

So that’s exactly what I plan on giving it.

If you have any information relevant to this topic, or if you believe you’ve been affected by any of the technology being discussed, feel free to contact me. I will keep your identity confidential.

If you haven't read yesterday’s piece yet, I would encourage you to start there and then come back to this one.

Let me be clear about something before we go any further.

I am not claiming to be an expert on Directed Energy Weapons. I'm not a physicist. I'm not an engineer. I'm not affiliated with any government agency or defense contractor. I'm a curious citizen who spends an unhealthy amount of time reading documents, digging through records, and following leads wherever they happen to go.

My job isn't to tell you what to think. My job is to show you what I'm finding and allow you to examine the evidence for yourself.

Now, that brings me to something else…a handful of people insisted that the entire discussion is nonsense because Directed Energy Weapons supposedly don’t exist. That argument doesn’t survive even the most basic fact check.

For anyone who isn’t familiar with this technology, Directed Energy Weapons use focused electromagnetic energy (such as lasers) to damage, disrupt, or destroy targets at the speed of light rather than relying on traditional weapons such as bombs.

The U.S. government openly acknowledges the existence and development of Directed Energy Weapons. The Department of Defense has invested billions of dollars researching and developing these systems for decades. This is not a conspiracy theory. This is public record.

The real debate isn’t whether Directed Energy Weapons exist.

The debate is how far the technology has progressed, what capabilities actually exist behind closed doors, whether American citizens are being harassed with it, and if the public is being told the full story about them.

With that in mind, I want to show you an additional document I’ve come across during my research that mentions this technology and some of the allegations surrounding it.

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It’s vital to keep in mind that the U.S. government, or any government for that matter, does not exist to protect you. They do not care about you.

History is filled with examples like MKULTRA where the government tested LSD on prisoners and military veterans. They are notorious for abusing, deceiving, surveilling, and experimenting on their own citizens. Physically. Psychologically. Sometimes for years before the public ever learns the truth.

Covert operations are specifically designed to leave little or no trace behind. That’s what makes them covert. The people running them aren’t going to hold a press conference and admit what they’re doing. They rely on secrecy, compartmentalization, and plausible deniability. By the time evidence surfaces, if it ever does, the damage has usually already been done.

That is why subjects like this are so easy to dismiss and so difficult to prove. But history has shown time and time again that today's conspiracy theory becomes tomorrow's headline.

I won't stop asking questions, and I won't stop shining a light on it. Too many questions remain unanswered and too many people are suffering from unexplained symptoms to simply just ignore it.

If you’re tired of being told everything is fine while it clearly isn’t, you’re exactly why this publication exists.

My work is 100% reader-supported. That means no advertisers, no political handlers, and no incentive to soften the truth.

I started this because too many people feel like they’re losing their minds trying to make sense of what’s happening, myself included. I wanted to build a space of like-minded people to make this journey feel less lonely for all of us.

To allow me to continue posting content just like this, please consider becoming a paid subscriber. I’m running a special for $40/year or $5/month.

If that price feels impossible to you, I understand. Share this article with everyone you know, it costs nothing but it matters more than you could possibly know.

This content is information the American ruling elite do NOT want you to have access to. If you appreciate work like this, and want more of it, please consider becoming a paid subscriber.