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A Nation Shattered

The modern United States can divide its history into two periods:

The period before the September 11 attacks against the United States and the period after.

The attacks remain the worst terrorist attack on U.S. soil ever to take place.

The aftermath of the September 11 Attacks on the World Trade Center .

They united a nation - then, improbably, divided it, as the proponents of the resulting wars adopted torture, war crimes, and oil thefts en masse in the Middle East while killing over a million people, and its opponents grew increasingly suspicious that the official story of the attacks was full of holes and discrepancies.

Sorry, folks. But the “conspiracy theorists” are right.

I am a whistleblower from a high-ranking American family.

I publish under a pseudonym - my real last name is on the side of a Federal headquarters in Arlington.

What I tell you may shock the mind, but it is true:

The ClA under the Bushes and Israel’s Mоssad under Sharon and Bibi attacked the United States on September 11, 2001, in order to provide a pretext to loot the U.S. Treasury, declare war on all of lsrael’s neighbors, and secure a future for the Zionist project - all paid for by the blood and treasure of the United States.

Before we start, it is important to realize that the information in this article is only the briefest introduction to this subject. People have short attention spans. But entire books can be written about this subject - and should be.

Operation Northwoods

First, let’s examine an important predecessor to all of this:

There’s an easy rebuttal to those who say that the U.S. government would never plan an attack on its own citizens.

In fact, the ClA planned a potential attack on American citizens as early as 1962.

It was called Operation Northwoods and it was a plan to bomb a U.S. city and blame it on the Cubans as a pretext to invade Cuba if necessary.

The Northwoods Memorandum

Northwoods was never used. But the Bushes would have known of its existence. Remember, George H.W. Bush ran the ClA before ascending to the Presidency.

Eventually other steps than Northwoods were decided on - such as the murder of President Kennedy, an act which it is alleged George H.W. Bush may have overseen as a young ClA agent in Dallas on November 22, 1963.

This is by no means proof that 9/11 was an inside job. We will shortly discuss plenty of evidence of that.

What it is proof of, however, is the presence of a deviant mentality at the ClA as early as 1962 - one that was willing to bomb its own citizens in order to start the wars it wanted to get.

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A Troubling Portent

In October 2000, approximately 11 months before 9/11, a retired Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) officer that went into hiding even though he was a veteran of the Yom Kippur War (1973), was collecting English Ivy Cuttings at the Gomel Chesed Cemetery located at McClellan and 245 Mount Olive Avenue, which is near the city lines of Elizabeth and Newark, New Jersey. The Gomel Chesed Cemetery is a Jewish cemetery. The man overheard a conversation spoken in Hebrew, which drew his attention. He hid behind an 8-foot tall retaining wall and listened in to their conversation as they stood below. Shortly after a Lincoln town car approached the two people and the man in the backseat got out to greet them. After normal niceties were exchanged the third man said: “The Americans will learn what it is to live with terrorists after the planes hit the twins in September.” One of the men that had been leaning against the retaining wall expressed concerns that the upcoming presidential election (November 2000) might impact the plans. The man that arrived in the Town Car quelled the doubts by saying: “Don’t worry, we have people in high places and no matter who gets elected, they will take care of everything.” The observer who overheard this conversation related it to the FBI on numerous occasions only to be ignored each time. Nothing was done about it, and no investigation into the incident has ever taken place.

“The New Pearl Harbor”

In another highly telling bit of foreshadowing, the neoconservative thinktank The Project For The New American Century wrote about the need to “revolutionize military affairs” one year before 9/11, in the whitepaper “Rebuilding America’s Defenses.”

This whitepaper stressed the need to spend vast great hundreds of billions past what was already budgeted for the then-Defense Department and contained an astonishing sentence:

Further, the process of transformation, even if it brings revolutionary change, is likely to be a long one, absent some catastrophic and catalyzing event – like a new Pearl Harbor.

The infamous sentence from the PNAC’s whitepaper “Rebuilding America’s Defenses.”

The full whitepaper can be read by clicking on this sentence, if anyone is interested.

One year later, America was attacked.

We have never been the same since.

Rumsfeld Announces The Defense Department Is Missing Trillions

“According to some estimates, we cannot track $2.3 trillion in transactions.” - Bush Administration Defense Secretary Donald Rumsfeld, one day before 9/11

On September 10, 2001, Secretary of Defense Donald Rumsfeld announced a $2.3 trillion gap in Defense funds that could not be accounted for in the latest audit.

The audit data had been available since early that year. But Rumsfeld chose September 10 to make the announcement. Why?

Well, the news completely vanished from the next day’s news cycle, for obvious reasons.

Now let’s get to the attacks themselves - and all the strange “coincidences” around them.

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The “Five Dancing lsraelis”

Five dancing, laughing Israeli men with connections to Mоssad were arrested on September 11, 2001 for filming themselves dancing, laughing, and cheering, with a camcorder pointed at the attacks recording them, taking selfies of themselves with a lit cigarette lighter in front of the burning Towers.

Israeli nationals Sivan Kurzberg, his brother Paul, Oded Ellner, Yaron Shmuel, and Omer Marmari were arrested that day for celebrating the 9/11 attacks loudly from a nearby rooftop.

How did they know to be there?

Why would they cheer an attack on their ostensible allies?

The U.S. citizens who phoned in the incident thought, in some cases, that these Israelis were actually Muslim terrorists.

Kurzberg, as it turns out, is ex-Mоssad.

The five men were arrested, processed - then the Bush Administration interceded, invoked Federal power, and had them quietly scrubbed from the news cycle and deported to Israel with zero investigation or punishment.

The Bush Administration didn’t need to investigate. They knew full well they had hired Kurzberg and his companions and all the other lsraelis at Urban Moving Systems and the “art students” who really wired the Towers for demolition in order to destroy the Towers from the inside out.

Sivan and his pals blew it, however.

They weren’t supposed to celebrate 9/11 in public, nor the coming “realignment” of American priorities with Israeli military priorities, so openly where Americans could see them.

A Controlled Demolition

For months before the attack on the Towers, a company called Urban Moving Systems was involved in doing logistics for the Towers.

The completely normal logo of Israeli front company Urban Moving Systems . Notice anything ?

A ring of Israeli “art students” was also “studying” at the Towers during this period.

These were Mоssad operatives. Their job was to wire the Twin Towers for demolition.

Experts like Richard Gage and other 9/11 Truth engineers have spent decades analyzing and debunking the attacks, concluding that a series of internal explosions took place, weakening the support columns and finally bringing the buildings down in a very controlled demolition - along with forgotten third Tower, World Trade Center 7 - which also collapsed later in the day.

Its owner, Larry Silverstein, admitted that afternoon that the decision was made to “pull it” (demolish the building) late in the day, in contrast to many official news reports.

World Trade Center Building 7 is alleged to have been the headquarters for the ClA/Mоssad planning station overseeing the attacks. It is believed that this building was demolished to hide evidence of the Able Danger program that had planned the attacks, while the U.S. gold reserves under WTC7 were stolen and replaced with gold-plated tungsten bars, which are nearly worthless in comparison to real gold.

Silverstein then collected billions in “Liberty Bonds” to rebuild the Tower complex at U.S. taxpayer expense - $2 billion immediately, and eventually collecting some four to eight billion dollars according to various estimates. By an astonishing coincidence, Silverstein had missed work at the 9/11 complex on the day of the attacks as well. Silverstein’s partners in this enterprise include nosebleed-level personnel from Rоckefeller-and-Morgan-family-owned JP Morgan Chase.

It has been very lucrative for all parties.

Mainstream American media will not revisit this because the attacks were ordered at the highest levels of the Bush Administration, by the Bush family themselves, and in tandem with the Rоthschilds of Israel.

This operation was orchestrated by players at the highest levels of world power.

United 93 And The Pentagоn Crash

United 93 and American 77 - the plane that was supposed to “attack the White Hоuse” and the “plane” that hit the Pentagon respectively - are even weirder.

Whatever hit the Pentagon was not a plane. Air traffic controllers from that day who saw its trajectory said this was impossible - but possible for a drone or cruise missile.

The aftermath of the Pentag о n crash . Where’s the plane fuselage?

Meanwhile, the supposed field in which United 93 “crashed” was almost completely devoid of real fuselage and rubble in official photos of that event as well.

The aftermath of the United 93 crash . Where’s the plane fuselage ?

Many death records from these flights are completely missing from the Social Security Death Index.

And rumor has it that personnel at the Pentagon who had challenged the Bushes, Rumsfeld, et al. before 9/11 had been quietly reshuffled into exactly the region of the Pentagоn that was attacked.

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The Dead Whistleblowers

Two of America’s most important whistleblowers are people most Americans have never heard of.

Milton William “Bill” Cooper was an ardent journalist covering the deep state who predicted 9/11 months in advance. He also made some wild claims - such as the one that extraterrestrials were working with the U.S. government. Shortly after 9/11, Cooper’s home was raided by Federal agents and he was brutally killed.

Beverly “Bev” Eckert was a 9/11 widow who refused to accept the official word of the 9/11 Commission. She was notoriously described as a “loudmouth” who insisted on further investigations for her dead husband. She met Barack Obama in 2009 and shook his hand. A few months later, the plane she was on dropped out of the sky and killed everyone on it.

These are not accidents, though it took me years to learn the truth. There is no doubt in my mind that Bill Cooper and Bev Eckert were murdered by the same cabal that orchestrated 9/11 because these whistleblowers insisted on the truth above all things. And in this case, the truth is poison to the thousands of people in Washington and in the U.S. Armed Forces who are aware of this conspiracy and have participated in the illegal orders to have it hidden.

“I’ll Be Long Gone Before Some Smart Person Figures Out What Happened In This Oval Office”

In May of 2008, George W.Bush gave a very curious interview from the Oval Office to Israel’s Ha’aretz News.

This interview, most of which was an apparent postmortem on what Bush considered a drawdown in the Iraq War, at the end nevertheless contained an astonishing one-line zinger:

I’ll be long gone before some smart person figures out what happened in this Oval Office. -President George W Bush, to Ha’aretz News, May 12, 2008

What the Hell?

After the rest of the dots we’ve connected here, it’s not hard to finally see what he meant.

Bush was wrong. Lots of people, in the end, figured out what happened in his Oval Office - that he colluded with lsrael and the Saudis to commit high treason, terrorism, and mass murder against the United States of America.

George W. Bush wanted the 9/11 attacks to succeed. He had, indeed, helped plan them with his father, with New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani, with lsraeli government heads Ariel Sharоn and Benjamin Netаnyahu, with Mоssad-Defense liason Dоv Zakheim - and with Lord Jacоb Rоthschild, billionaire lsraeli shadow financier.

Thankfully, we still have a loophole in the Presidential immunity that so disgustingly grants the President protection by a Supreme Court of Republican sycophants.

Much of the 9/11 planning took place prior to 2000. Bush came into office with fully-formed plans to attack 7 countries in a decade. General Wesley Clark has stated that he was given plans indicating the U.S. planned to attack Iraq, Syria, Lebanon, Libya, Somalia and Sudan before finally moving on to lran.

And crimes committed before or after the Presidency are still prosecutable, even if the person who committed them was a U.S. President.

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The Big Lie Of Our Time

People tell me that this research is too improbable - that the Bushes would never betray America that way.

That’s nonsense. The Bushes have been betraying America for a hundred years. The Bushes worked with the actual, historical Nazis. The Bushes were implicated in an actual plot to overthrow the government of the United States under Franklin Delano Roosevelt, called the Business Plot - this according to former U.S. general Smedley Butler. The Bushes even ran the ClA.

Of course the Bushes would betray America. That’s all they do.

But more specifically, this technique is one they learned from the Nazis.

The Germans call it große Lüge - the Big Lie.

The principle is the same as bluffing in poker. When you lie - lie so outrageously that nobody could possibly believe you, so that you may then take the entire pot. No less a monster than Adolf Hitler himself described the way the technique works on the common people:

It would never come into their heads to fabricate colossal untruths, and they would not believe others could have the impudence to distort the truth so infamously. -Adolf Hitler

And in this case the bluff took the entire pot.

Despite the clear and present evidence that our government will attack our own when it suits the military-industrial complex and their interests, the lie has been accepted by historians.

It is taught to small children as gospel and that anyone who challenges it is “evil” and a “conspiracy theorist.”

This has suited the neoconservatives, Zionists, and the billionaires behind them perfectly. It has created a world beyond their wildest dreams where over a trillion dollars a year is spent on the U.S. military - much of it flat-out embezzled - even as the quality of our materiel and command degrades.

Just look at the rusted-out, nearly-unfit-for-service condition of the USS Lincoln after it was kept on the longest naval deployment in U.S. history (including World War II) in this new Iran War.

The USS Lincoln after Trump’s refusal to relieve it during the Iran War . It is alleged that a mutiny that killed soldiers happened on this vessel and is being covered up .

This level of rust - caused by a failure to drydock a ship properly in time for careening - can be fatal to a vessel. The USS Lincoln cost $2.24 billion in 1982 dollars. That’s equivalent to about six to seven billion dollars in 2026 dollars.

There was no need for this. The U.S. has plenty of aircraft carriers that could have relieved the Lincoln long enough to have it careened, or at least be sea scraped and repainted.

But Trump doesn’t care about our troops. He is, according to high-ranking ex-Mоssad agent Ari Ben-Menashe, completely compromised by the volume of kompromat Bibi has on him. He does what lsrael tells him to.

Nobody is coming to save us but us.

And that starts with challenging the fundamental Big Lie of our time. We must challenge the narrative of the grand crime on which all modern U.S. imperial power was founded, the grand excuse to abrogate the Constitution endlessly in the name of “terrorism,” and the grand theft of trillions of dollars of U.S. taxpayer money to send to mercenaries and foreign powers that, in reality, hate us.

A Final Postscript

Let’s also be clear: I’ve reached out using my own connections to confirm this all. When I first found all this out, deep-state operatives came out of the woodwork to congratulate me on my detective work - then to ask me to “join the winning side” or be forcibly silenced.

I had to go dark for years.

It’s not “maybe.” The ClA and Mоssad bombed America on September 11, 2001. I’ve had it confirmed by multiple high-level sources.

America was attacked, deluded, misdirected, and robbed by its own “allies” and intelligence services on that terrible day - 25 years ago today.

9/11 must be reinvestigated.

Thank you for your time.

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