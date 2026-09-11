Maddie (Books Behind Borders)

Maddie (Books Behind Borders)

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Franklin O'Kanu's avatar
Franklin O'Kanu
10h

9/11 is the truth independence holiday. Reminder that history and control are based on lies.

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Kalie's avatar
Kalie
8hEdited

During a Chris Hansen interview, I recall an Epstein survivor’s account of Bondi’s reply to the survivor’s request for accountability, Bondi said, even when it would collapse our government? Yes. Get the truth out in the open. The only way to stop the decay is for every person, institution, agency, business to be held accountable.

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