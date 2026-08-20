Maddie (Books Behind Borders)

Maddie (Books Behind Borders)

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
J238186's avatar
J238186
Aug 20

Lutnick (who lived next door to Epstein) also worked in the towers, and happened to decide to take his child to school that day even though he typically did not. Hundreds of Cantor employees died in the collapse. Lots of strange Epstein connections around 9/11.

Reply
Share
10 replies
Julianne's avatar
Julianne
Aug 20Edited

Thank you, Maddie. Also consider Secretary of Defense, Donald Rumsfeld, and his behaviors before, during and after 9/11. Several weeks before he began making public statements that threats of terrorist attacks were escalating. They knew something was up, and were in on it. In addition, Rumsfeld and Cheney were PNAC adherents - Project for a New American Century. They wanted new ways to show American dominance and capture more assets. Invasion of Iraq brought rich benefits to their corporate interests.

PNAC was behind the Patriot Act - a 200+ page document ready to show Congress within mere weeks of 9/11. They planned to shock Congress and the public into approving suspension of Constitutional rights, creation of Homeland Security, and extension of public surveillance to eliminate privacy rights.

In addition, the Bush dynasty were friends with the House of Saud, and ensured wealthy Saudis safely flew out of the US on 9/11 when Americans were prevented from flying. The Carlyle Group - on whose Board daddy Bush served - sold short on American Airlines on 9/10.

The clues are legion, and these are only some. The swift collapse of the towers like pancakes was an impossible result of being struck by aircraft. Many engineers have verified it was a controlled demolition.

People have said - “The government wouldn’t just kill Americans like that!”. Such views are naive, to say the least. The powers that be are insatiable - and the destruction of America today is an exact through line from 9/11 elite sociopaths - who still are in power and funded the Cheeto.

What will it take for Americans to stop attacking each other and recognize they’ve been played for decades by elites who want yet more for themselves - and will concoct disasters to get more?

Reply
Share
2 replies
45 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Books Behind Borders · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture