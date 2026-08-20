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The cover-up is arguably the most important part of the 9/11 terror atrocity because whoever controls the story afterward controls what the American public believes happened and, more importantly, who they believe is responsible.

That’s why the narrative matters so much. If the people actually behind a terror operation can successfully pin the crime on someone else, they don’t just escape accountability. They can use the fear and anger created by the attack to convince millions of Americans to support whatever agenda the operation was intended to advance.

And that narrative can’t be thrown together after the fact. It has to be ready to go while people are still watching the buildings burn; terrified, furious, and looking for someone to blame.

That’s what makes the cover-up so essential.

The attack creates the crisis.

The false narrative tells the public what the crisis supposedly means and who they’re supposed to hate for it.

The most obvious part of the 9/11 agenda was the so-called “Global War on Terror.” Washington took the fear and rage of an entire country and used it to sell Americans a military campaign that dragged on for decades and cost trillions of dollars. The government spent years telling Americans these wars were necessary to keep us safe while sending young Americans halfway across the world to fight and die in countries most people couldn’t even find on a map. Trillions of taxpayer dollars disappeared into wars that produced very little tangible benefit for the average American, while defense contractors and politicians made fortunes and Washington kept finding another country to bomb or occupy.

That is how successful the 9/11 cover-up was. The government managed to take one of the most traumatic events in American history and turn it into a blank check for war. Americans were told to pay for it, send their sons and daughters to fight it, surrender more of their civil liberties in the name of it, and shut the hell up because questioning any of it supposedly meant you weren’t a patriot.

The people behind the 9/11 cover-up are clearly part of the same criminal network behind the terror atrocity itself.

Two of the highest-level masterminds behind the 9/11 crime and cover-up are former Israeli Prime Minister and military chief Ehud Barak and former Assistant Attorney General Michael Chertoff.

On 9/11, Ehud Barak was one of the first people to push the narrative that Osama bin Laden was responsible for the terror attacks and called for a U.S.-led Global War on Terror. He did so from the London studios of BBC World and Rupert Murdoch’s Sky News, all before the towers had fallen on September 11, 2001.

Ehud Barak and Jeffrey Epstein were partners for years . Epstein financed and managed the Wexner Foundation, which gave Barak $2.3 million.

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Assistant Attorney General Michael Chertoff was responsible for the federal investigation into 9/11 as head of the Justice Department’s Criminal Division. But Chertoff’s effort is better described as a “non-investigation” because rather than solving the crime, he and his department oversaw the immediate and massive destruction of evidence from crime scenes where nearly 3,000 people were murdered on 9/11.

The fact that Michael Chertoff sat on the board of advisors of Ehud Barak’s company, Carbyne, while Jeffrey Epstein invested millions of dollars into Barak’s enterprise is a solid line connecting the criminal network behind 9/11 with the Epstein sexual blackmail operation.

Michael Chertoff, the former Assistant Attorney General who managed the "non-investigation" of 9/11 (i.e. the cover-up), is on the board of advisors of Ehud Barak's company, Carbyne, which was funded by Jeffrey Epstein . This connects the criminal network behind 9-11 with the Epstein blackmail operation .

This is how it works. Epstein’s blackmail operation was designed to control politicians and other powerful agents of influence, which is exactly the kind of leverage you would need to maintain a high-level 9/11 cover-up for 25 years.

The fact that Epstein’s operation was supported by Leslie Wexner, a member of the Mega Group, is even more evidence that Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell were working for an operation run at the highest levels of Israeli intelligence.

The Mega Group consists of U.S.-based Zionist billionaires dedicated to serving the state of Israel.

Mega Group was established in 1991 during the reign of the former terrorist leader Yitzhak Shamir as Israel’s prime minister.

Yitzhak Shamir and Benjamin Netanyahu at the Madrid conference, October 1991 . Under pressure from the U.S. to reach a peace settlement with the Palestinians, Shamir created "Mega," a group of rich American Zionists, to support Israel .

Leslie Wexner, a member of Mega, funded Epstein for years . Was Wexner supporting Epstein to finance a covert Israeli operation ?

As Gidi Weitz reported in the Israeli newspaper Haaretz on July 11, 2019:

The American billionaire financier Jeffrey Epstein, a registered sex offender who was arrested this week on new sex-trafficking charges involving underage girls, partnered with former Prime Minister Ehud Barak to invest in the former prime minister’s startup. In 2015 Barak set up a limited partnership, in which he is the sole shareholder. That company invested in Reporty Homeland Security, established in 2014, becoming a major shareholder. Last year Reporty changed its name to Carbyne. The company develops call-handling and identification capabilities for emergency response services. Barak is the chairman of Carbyne and according to reports by [sic] business media outlets, his personal investment in the company totals millions of dollars in it. Haaretz has learned that Epstein financed a considerable part of the investment, thus becoming a partner in the project.

What other crimes has the network surrounding Epstein been able to cover up? How many politicians and other powerful people have been compromised, and what have they been pressured to hide or support?

After everything we now know about Epstein, those are questions the public has every right to ask.

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