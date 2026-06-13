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In the late summer of 2015, a young German woman disappeared without a trace. The police did not actively search for her. Now, more than 11 years later, thanks to the Epstein files, some clues have been uncovered. However, the missing woman’s mother has given up all hope.

The name of a woman missing since 2015 appears in the Jeffrey Epstein files. The documents released by the US Department of Justice contain E-mails mentioning her name: Michele, who was 22 years old at the time of her disappearance.

An alleged “recruiter” for Epstein apparently tried to arrange a meeting between Epstein and Michele. Rather, this “recruiter” probably tried to traffic her to Epstein.

This “recruiter” sent Epstein photos of Michele in 2014.

Additionally, he asked for a plane ticket and added: “You will love her.”

He said she was “very cool.”

In 2015, Michele left her mother’s apartment in September with just a suitcase. After that, all trace of her was lost. Where she went remains unclear to this day.

According to relatives, she had been in contact with “Daniel S.” since 2012 - a a Jewish man - who apparently worked for Epstein as a “recruiter.”

Daniel Siad and 3 young women

“He said he worked as a model scout and was always looking for pretty girls,” Michele’s mother explained. Her daughter absolutely wanted to start a career as a model.

Michele’s mother also met Daniel herself after some time. She described him as “open and friendly,” saying: “He actually made a respectable impression.” However, Daniel, who appears more than 1800 times in the Epstein files, is now under investigation in France in several cases on suspicion of human trafficking and rape.

Daniel exchanged numerous emails and communications with Jean-Luc Brunel and forwarded modeling profiles and travel arrangements involving young women to Epstein.

An email in the Epstein files also shows that Jean-Luc Brunel told investigators that Daniel Siad was involved in human trafficking for Epstein.

Brunel stating that Daniel Siad was a recruiter of girls for Epstein . EFTA00083956

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In case you’re not familiar, Jean-Luc Brunel was Epstein’s “recruiter” in Europe. He founded MC2 Model Management with financial backing from Epstein. From 1998 to 2005, Brunel traveled on Epstein’s private plane 25 times. Most of MC2’s offices have been closed down, but a branch in Tel Aviv is still operational.

In 2019, Brunel sold off some of the MC2 assets to help create The Identity Models in New York City and 1Mother Agency in Kyiv, Ukraine.

After Epstein was convicted of sex offenses in 2008, Brunel visited him in jail at least 70 times during the 13 months he served.

Following Epstein's “death” in 2019, Brunel went into hiding. He was arrested in December 2020 and was charged with sexual harassment and the rape of minors. Before his trial could proceed, Brunel died by “suicide” in his prison cell.

Brunel, Epstein and Maxwell on Epstein’s private plane — appears as if Maxwell is flashing them.

Daniel represented "What’s Up Management" modeling agency. If you search that or his email in the Epstein files — photographtv.daniel@gmail.com — you will see emails to Epstein about recruiting girls.

Here is just one correspondence between Epstein and Daniel:

Daniel sends an email to Epstein saying that he just landed in Barcelona and he met a “great model from Poland today.”

He follows it up with, “sending a video of her but the internet is slow.”

He then says “a lot of action here than anywhere in Europe.” Which I think we can all imagine what the implication of that is.

God only knows what the last message reads, considering it’s fully redacted.

EFTA01621978

Two other women contacted the media, stating that Daniel had introduced them to Epstein more than ten years ago. Two others spoke of rape and sexual abuse by Daniel.

Due to these recent revelations, the German authorities are now considering whether to open an investigation into a possible crime. Her mother has given up hope: “I think she’s no longer alive. That something was done to her.”

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