Maddie (Books Behind Borders)

Maddie (Books Behind Borders)

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Jerry's avatar
Jerry
4h

Most likely, I wouldn’t put it past them, these men were so corrupt, so unscrupulous, void of all human morals, they didn’t just molest little girls, they committed cold blooded murder. They did so most likely to cover their tracks. And yet, we have one of the kingpins of that circle in the White House. Trump is bankrupting America. He is a traitor in the worst caliber. Trump is not America, We the people are.

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Cheramie III%'s avatar
Cheramie III%
4h

After finding out who runs the missing and exploited children and how none of them are trying to find children who just went missing but they are still looking for kids who are adults who are never gonna be found

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