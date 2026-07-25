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Daniel Siad, a “recruiter” for Jeffrey Epstein, has been found dead. He was sixty-nine years old. His body was discovered by his 28-year-old female roommate, which is strange in and of itself.

Authorities are claiming that he died of cardiac arrest.

Personally, I don’t buy it. Let me give you a quick backstory on who Siad was and the current investigation into him, and let’s see if you similarly do not buy the slop the feds are trying to sell us.

Epstein’s Personal Recruiter

Last month I reported that in the late summer of 2015, a young German woman disappeared without a trace. The police did not actively search for her. 11 years later, clues began to be uncovered, due to her name being in the Epstein files.

Her name was Michele and she was only 22 years old at the time of her disappearance.

I wrote an entire piece about this which you can read here, but the long and the short of it is that a “recruiter” for Epstein apparently tried to arrange a meeting between Epstein and Michele. Rather, this “recruiter” probably tried to traffic her to Epstein.

This “recruiter” sent Epstein photos of Michele in 2014.

Additionally, he asked for a plane ticket and added: “You will love her.”

He said she was “very cool.”

In September 2015, Michele left her mother’s apartment with just a suitcase. After that, all traces of her were lost. Where she went remains unclear to this day.

This “recruiter” was Daniel Siad, whom she had been in contact with since 2012.

“He said he worked as a model scout and was always looking for pretty girls,” Michele’s mother explained. Her daughter absolutely wanted to start a career as a model.

Daniel, who appears more than 1800 times in the Epstein files, was under investigation in France in several cases on suspicion of human trafficking and rape.

Daniel exchanged numerous emails and communications with Jean-Luc Brunel and forwarded modeling profiles and travel arrangements involving young women to Epstein.

An email in the Epstein files also shows that Jean-Luc Brunel told investigators that Daniel Siad was involved in human trafficking for Epstein.

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In case you’re not familiar, Jean-Luc Brunel was also Epstein’s “recruiter” in Europe. He founded MC2 Model Management with financial backing from Epstein. From 1998 to 2005, Brunel traveled on Epstein’s private plane 25 times. Most of MC2’s offices have been closed down, but a branch in Tel Aviv is still operational.

In 2019, Brunel sold off some of the MC2 assets to help create The Identity Models in New York City and 1Mother Agency in Kyiv, Ukraine.

After Epstein was convicted of sex offenses in 2008, Brunel visited him in jail at least 70 times during the 13 months he served.

Following Epstein’s “death” in 2019, Brunel went into hiding. He was arrested in December 2020 and was charged with sexual harassment and the rape of minors.

Before his trial could proceed, Brunel died by “suicide” in his prison cell.

This Makes It Even MORE Suspicious

Daniel Siad wasn’t only being investigated for his ties to Epstein. Just last week, a group of six victims filed a case against Gérald Marie — a longtime modeling industry executive and notorious predator — for rape and sex trafficking.

And that argument had direct ties to Daniel Siad…who is now dead.

Daniel Siad was a “recruiter” for both Jeffrey Epstein AND Gérald Marie. Siad traveled all over the globe to find teenage girls that he then recruited and delivered to both predators.

One victim of Epstein named “Anya” told the BBC that Siad had introduced her to Epstein. “It was a complete set-up,” she said. “[Siad] was essentially a professional trafficker.” Siad sent photos and detailed descriptions of young women to Epstein, who one time advised Siad that the girl was “too old.” Luring them in under the guise of casting to find models, Siad facilitated the connection and introduction to Epstein.

In other words, Siad was paid handsomely by Epstein to travel the world, hunting for prey.

Back To The Elite Pedo Ring Clean Up Operation

Remember Shoshana Strook? The daughter of Netanyahu’s cabinet minister? She revealed that as a child of a powerful Israeli political family, she was trafficked through a network of elite abusers protected by money, influence, and power.

Days after revealing that Epstein is still alive and living in Israel, she was found dead.

Allegedly, Daniel Siad was planning to expose it all, similar to Shoshana Strook.

But I’m sure this is all just a coincidence.

We need to start keeping track of all the suspicious deaths that happen around Epstein. Who believes it’s going to outpace the deaths around the Clintons?

Oh, by the way, I am not having any suicidal ideations.

Relevant reading:

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