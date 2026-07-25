Maddie (Books Behind Borders)

Maddie (Books Behind Borders)

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Julianne's avatar
Julianne
9h

Thank you for your important work! The network of lies and criminals is insane.

Reply
Share
2 replies by Books Behind Borders and others
TxWldflower2's avatar
TxWldflower2
6h

This is exactly why it is taking so long to prosecute them, they need time to get rid of the weak links and pull it back to just the “inner circle”.

Reply
Share
5 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Books Behind Borders · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture