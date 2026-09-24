Maddie (Books Behind Borders)

Maddie (Books Behind Borders)

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Natural Law Warrior's avatar
Natural Law Warrior
39m

"That’s why they call it the American Dream, because you have to be asleep to believe it." George Carlin 2005

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1 reply by Books Behind Borders
Nat Barron's avatar
Nat Barron
1hEdited

American dream = colonization + genocide + capitalism

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