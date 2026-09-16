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On Christmas Day 2009, a young Nigerian Al-Qaeda operative named Umar Farouk Abdulmutallab boarded Northwest Airlines Flight 253 from Amsterdam’s Schiphol Airport to Detroit, Michigan, with a bomb hidden inside his underwear.

The plan was to detonate it as the plane approached Detroit.

The device failed. Passengers restrained Abdulmutallab, and he was arrested by Homeland Security after the plane landed.

Explosive powder (PETN) was sewn into the crotch of his underwear (above) . The device failed to fully detonate because the explosive materials degraded after he wore the same pair of underwear continuously for two to three weeks .

What happened next moved remarkably fast.

On both sides of the Atlantic, politicians and lobbyists began arguing that airports needed full-body scanners to prevent another underwear bomber from ever making it onto a plane. One of the most vocal figures making that case was Michael Chertoff, the former U.S. Secretary of Homeland Security.

One of many of the headlines the media ran to push for full-body scanners

The media followed right behind them, devoting enormous amounts of airtime to demonstrating how these machines worked and why the public supposedly needed them, while concerns about privacy and what these scanners actually allowed airport security to see were largely pushed to the side.

In Britain, then-Prime Minister Gordon Brown announced that full-body scanners would be rolled out across UK airports, while Lord Adonis, a British politician, began discussing a code of conduct for the airport employees who would operate them.

In other words, one failed bombing attempt on Christmas Day helped trigger an enormous new airport-security push from the US to England, with full-body scanners suddenly being presented to millions of people as the obvious solution.

There was just one problem.

The entire thing was a little too convenient.

The Underwear Bomber being detained

THE UNDERWEAR BOMBER AND THE CIA

Months before Abdulmutallab ever stepped onto Flight 253, the CIA already knew who he was.

According to subsequent reporting, Abdulmutallab was known within U.S. intelligence as “The Nigerian” and had been on the CIA’s radar as early as August 2009 because of suspected contacts with extremist elements in Yemen.

Then, on November 19, 2009, his own father walked into the U.S. Embassy in Nigeria and personally warned American officials that he was concerned about his son’s growing connections to extremists in Yemen. Those concerns were passed to a CIA officer.

Somehow, nobody connected the dots.

And that becomes even harder to understand when you consider reports that British intelligence had already raised concerns about Abdulmutallab with the CIA dating back to 2008.

So by the time Christmas Day arrived, this was not some completely unknown man who suddenly appeared at an airport with a bomb in his underwear. Abdulmutallab had already attracted the attention of Western intelligence agencies and his own father had gone directly to American officials to warn them about him.

Yet his U.S. visa was never revoked. His name was never placed on the no-fly list.

Why?

This was 2009, eight years after 9/11, at a time when Americans were taking off their shoes at airport security because of Richard Reid.

Richard Reid, known as the "shoe bomber," tried to detonate explosives hidden in his shoes on a commercial airliner in December 2001 .

The United States had spent years building an enormous counterterrorism apparatus specifically designed to identify people like Abdulmutallab before they boarded an American-bound aircraft.

His name had been entered into the government’s terrorist database. Key biographical information about him had been forwarded to the National Counterterrorism Center.

And he was still allowed to fly to the United States.

That alone is highly suspicious. But then when you get to what happened at Schiphol Airport, it becomes even more suspect.

Abdulmutallab, a suspected terrorist already known to American authorities, boarded a flight bound for Detroit after purchasing a one-way ticket with cash.

He was carrying no luggage.

He had previously been denied a visa to travel to the United Kingdom.

He had no passport and did not go through passport control at Schiphil airport.

He was accompanied onto the flight by an unnamed Indian man who claimed that Abdulmutallab was a Sudanese refugee.

Nothing suspicious there, right?

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THE ISRAELI CONNECTION

And this is where the story gets even stranger.

The security company that cleared Abdulmutallab to board Flight 253 at Schiphol Airport was ICTS, an Israeli firm that had already been responsible for the following terrorist attacks:

They cleared attempted shoe-bomber Richard Reid to board an American Airlines flight from Paris to Miami in December 2001.

Provided security at Boston Logan International Airport, where two of the airliners hijacked on September 11, 2001 departed before being flown into the Twin Towers in New York City.

Provided security for the London Underground system on the July 7, 2005 bombings.

But dig a little deeper and another connection appears.

Abdulmutallab’s father, Alhaji Umaru Abdul Mutallab, described by The Times as one of the richest men in Africa, is reported to have connections with Israeli intelligence.

He was the former chairman of Nigeria’s First Bank and ran the nation’s arms industry, Defense Industries Corporation (DICON), which allegedly worked in close cooperation with Israeli intelligence – Mossad.

According to reports in Nigeria’s Daily Trust, Nigerian security forces had been trained by Israeli intelligence officers for years. At this time it was also reported that Mossad ran the nation’s airports, weapon sales and military training, and to this day, they still do. In fact it’s even expanded in quite a few areas.

LET’S PUT IT ALL TOGETHER

Abdulmutallab was a known concern to both the CIA and MI5 before the attempted terrorist attack on Northwest Airlines Flight 253 on Christmas Day 2009.

Abdulmutallab’s own father personally warned a CIA officer at the U.S. Embassy in Nigeria about his son’s connections to extremists in Yemen in November 2009.

Despite being entered into a government terrorist database, Abdulmutallab was NOT denied a U.S. visa and was NOT placed on the no-fly list.

Abdulmutallab was able to board Northwest Airlines Flight 253 at Schiphol Airport despite not having a passport .

The security company that cleared Abdulmutallab to board Flight 253 had previously provided security at locations connected to other major terrorist attacks.

Abdulmutallab was accompanied by an unidentified Indian man who apparently helped him through passport control.

With all of this evidence laid out, which hypothesis actually makes more sense: that this was simply a failed terrorist attack or that we are looking at some kind of intelligence operation?

There are too many inconsistencies throughout this entire event to simply write them all off as incompetence by airport security and intelligence officials. Put together, they indicate a false-flag terror attack, especially when the proposed solution just magically happened to be waiting in the wings, ready to be rolled out in response to the exact kind of attack that had just occurred.

So I guess we have MI5, Mossad and the CIA to thank for full-body airport scanners.

And thank the man above, that this time around, nobody had to die to make it happen, because we already know just how good these agencies are at that.

What other terrorist attacks do you believe were false flags? Let me know in the comments.

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