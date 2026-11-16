I keep my news, investigations, and analysis free and accessible to everyone. If you value my work, your support makes it possible for me to keep doing it. Please like, comment, share, and subscribe.

Do you have $50 million and a felony conviction? If so, congratulations, because apparently all you have to do is hand over enough money to Trump and his lackeys and they’ll wipe your criminal record clean.

Meet Julio Herrera Velutini, a Venezuelan billionaire who was charged in a bribery scheme in the United States in August 2022.

Julio Herrera Velutini allegedly accused of illegally financing the former governor of Puerto Rico’s election campaign in exchange for removal of a regulator who was investigating Velutini's bank .

Herrera wanted a presidential pardon, so he hired a lawyer from Trump’s legal team and had his daughter, an American citizen, donate $3.5 million to Trump’s super PAC. But apparently, $3.5 million wasn’t enough to get the job done.

So he decided to take things a step further and hire Alina Habba, one of Trump’s former personal lawyers, who was actively serving as a U.S. attorney at the time.

Donald Trump and Alina Habba

Herrera created a fake shell company, Concord Partners and named Alina Habba General Counsel, agreeing to pay her more than $50 MILLION to help him secure a presidential pardon. Habba officially started working for Herrera on January 1st and just two weeks later, on January 15th, Trump granted Herrera a full and unconditional pardon.

And Herrera is hardly the only one benefiting from Trump’s generosity.

Trump also pardoned Joseph Schwartz, who had served just three months of his sentence for a $38 MILLION fraud scheme. The former owner of Skyline Healthcare, which operated roughly 100 nursing homes across 11 states, withheld more than $38 MILLION in payroll from his employees’ paychecks and pocketed the money instead.

This criminal behavior directly starved his nursing homes of the cash needed to keep patients safe and alive, resulting in multiple wrongful death lawsuits that he lost. Thanks to that pardon, the families who won multimillion-dollar wrongful death lawsuits against Schwartz haven’t collected a single cent.

I keep my news, investigations, and analysis free and accessible to everyone. If you value my work, your support makes it possible for me to keep doing it. Please like, comment, share, and subscribe.

An entire industry has sprung up around Trump’s presidential pardons with nearly 300 Trump allies and influencers reportedly getting paid to help people secure clemency, some charging as much as $2 million for their services.

And business is booming.

To date, Trump has granted clemency to more than 1,700 people, including convicted fraudsters and drug traffickers. And those pardons have wiped away nearly $1.7 BILLION in restitution that was supposed to go to the victims of their crimes.

This is blatant, in-your-face corruption, happening right out in the open, while both Republicans and Democrats choose to look the other way. Ordinary Americans are expected to follow the law, pay their debts, and face the consequences when they break it, but apparently, if you’re wealthy enough and have the right political connections, there’s an entirely different set of rules.

Let me know below what other criminals you’ve seen who received a presidential pardon by the Trump administration.

Relevant reading:

If you’re tired of being told everything is fine while it clearly isn’t, you’re exactly why this publication exists.

My work is 100% reader-supported. That means no advertisers, no political handlers, and no incentive to soften the truth.

I started this because too many people feel like they’re losing their minds trying to make sense of what’s happening, myself included. I wanted to build a space of like-minded people to make this journey feel less lonely for all of us.

To allow me to continue posting content just like this, please consider becoming a paid subscriber. I’m running a special for $40/year or $5/month.

If that price feels impossible to you, I understand. Share this article with everyone you know, it costs nothing but it matters more than you could possibly know.

I keep my news, investigations, and analysis free and accessible to everyone. If you value my work, your support makes it possible for me to keep doing it. Please like, comment, share, and subscribe.