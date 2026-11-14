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The 11 House Democrats who missed the vote that killed the impeachment resolution against Republican war criminal Pete Hegseth have something very interesting in common: every single one of them has received significant amounts of money from AIPAC and other pro-Israel political donors.

And here’s what makes this even worse: Just seven of those 11 Democrats voting against the motion to refer the resolution would have been enough to flip the 211–204 result.

Here’s how much money each of these Democrats has reportedly received from AIPAC:

Haley Stevens (MI): $15.9M

Laura Gillen (NY): $551K

Marilyn Strickland (WA): $371K

Steven Horsford (NV): $214K

Nancy Pelosi (CA): $166K

Julia Brownley (CA): $134K

Brittany Pettersen (CO): $125K

Lou Correa (CA): $80K

Frederica Wilson (FL): $39K

Melanie Stansbury (NM): $28K

Jonathan Jackson (IL): $21K

Haley Stevens is the highest AIPAC recipient in Congress.

HERE’S WHERE THINGS GET EVEN MORE INTERESTING…

8 of the 11 Democrats who missed the vote weren’t simply “caught in traffic” or dealing with some unexpected emergency. They were attending an AIPAC-affiliated event scheduled at the exact same time as the impeachment vote, reportedly by House Democratic Whip Katherine Clark.

So while Congress was voting on Pete Hegseth’s impeachment resolution, eight Democrats were attending an AIPAC-affiliated event scheduled by House Democratic Whip Katherine Clark, whose literal job is to make sure Democrats show up and vote.

Instead, eight of them were at an AIPAC event while the resolution was being killed.

And we’re supposed to believe this was all just one big coincidence?

I don’t buy it. These politicians have received enormous amounts of money from AIPAC and their absence helped protect a Republican official they supposedly oppose. Turns out Democratic Whip Katherine Clark was whipping votes to protect Hegseth, not impeach him.

And I believe this was all planned that way. AIPAC donors don’t want Hegseth impeached because of the precedent it would set. That’s the problem with holding one war criminal accountable: people might start demanding that the rest of them be held accountable as well..

And we certainly can’t have that, can we?

They want to preserve the corrupt world we live in today, where American and Zionist war criminals can murder innocent people with impunity, while the politicians responsible face absolutely no consequences.

Instead, American taxpayers get to keep financing these wars, innocent people keep getting murdered, and the politicians responsible continue collecting their government salaries while facing absolutely no consequences.

And every election, we’re told that Democrats and Republicans are completely different, that one party is going to save us from the other, and that all we need to do is keep voting for the “lesser of two evils.”

Newsflash: They’re all evil. They’re all murderers. The only difference is which political party they hide behind.

They’re taking money from the same political interests and protecting the same people.

Both parties have betrayed the American people. Both parties are traitors and both must go.

Relevant reading:

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