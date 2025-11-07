Maddie (Books Behind Borders)

Maddie (Books Behind Borders)

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Frieda Pembrook's avatar
Frieda Pembrook
Nov 10, 2025

Hi Maddie I signed up to this app because of you. Thank you so much for educating the GenZ you are brilliant. I’m so happy that the young kids in America are finally waking up. Growing up in Iran we knew so much about Israel and their brutal treatment of Palestinians and Lebanese. When I moved here to America, I did not hear anything about the issues on the news or Radio at all. Now that people like you and many others who are educating Americans, I see a glimpse of Light. I love the shift that is happening in the world. I honestly think that Palestine liberated us. I cannot thank you enough for your content. Kudos to your parents. ❤️❤️

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Steven Salminen's avatar
Steven Salminen
Nov 12, 2025

Great read, thank you. My curiosity is growing and the truth is becoming ever more evident.

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