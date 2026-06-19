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A senior FBI agent was indicted on May 28 on a slew of child-pornography related charges, including for the advertisement, transportation, distribution, receipt and possession of such heinous material.

Cary Andre Rue first came under investigation after Google submitted multiple tips last September about his email account to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. According to charging documents, Google reported that Rue had uploaded more than 50 files of suspected child pornography to his Google Drive account.

For anybody interested in how this Google alert works, this is what I’ve found:

This Google alert almost certainly came from Google’s child safety detection systems, which are designed to identify known or suspected child sexual abuse material stored on Google services such as Gmail, Google Drive, Google Photos, and other platforms.

When a user uploads files to Google Drive, Google has a built-in system that analyzes the content.

One of the primary tools is called hash matching. A “hash” is essentially a unique digital fingerprint of a file. Organizations such as the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children maintain databases containing hashes of previously identified child sexual abuse material.

If someone uploads a file whose hash matches a known illegal image or video, Google’s systems can automatically flag it, and they are mandated to report it to the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children, which is known as a CyberTip.

After this report, the FBI executed search warrants on more than 25 electronic devices owned by Rue, allegedly finding more than 3,000 sexually explicit videos depicting minors as young as babies. Agents also allegedly found Rue talking about finding teenage prostitutes the next time he goes overseas, and insinuating that he had sex with minors in Bulgaria.

He was arrested on May 4 and indicted on May 28. He pleaded not guilty at his arraignment in early June in an Alexandria federal court. The trial is set to begin on September 2, and I will keep you posted as the case moves forward.

What makes these allegations even more disturbing is the position Rue held inside the federal government. This was not some random guy hiding behind an anonymous account on the internet. Rue worked as a supervisory microbiologist for the FBI, held a top-secret security clearance, and maintained an office at the bureau's facility in Quantico.

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Rue is the second Virginia-based FBI official to be charged with a sex crime in May.

In early May, FBI supervisor Timothy Healy was reportedly charged with felony sexual battery. Healy works as a supervisory special agent with the FBI’s Crisis Negotiation Team in Quantico, Virginia, the same facility as Rue.

Healy was booked into the Marion County Jail on May 6 and released the next day, according to jail records. His bond was set at $5,000.

His pretrial conference is scheduled for June 26.

Healy has some 23 years of federal service under his belt.

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