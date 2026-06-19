Maddie (Books Behind Borders)

Maddie (Books Behind Borders)

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Bobby's avatar
Bobby
3h

It’s like the 1980s when a Mafia Godfather remarked—with absolute seriousness:

“Things have really declined in America”—he continued “Now even the Mafia has been corrupted”. He wasn’t being ironic or satirical. All of our institutions have been compromised and even the time honored and respected criminal organizations are now disreputable and corrupt institutions.

The nation is now so thoroughly corrupt that even the centuries honored inviolable and sacrosanct Dogmatic code of Omertà

has been broken as the modern members of La Cosa Nostra aka LCN have abandoned their sacred traditions and loyalties.

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oh só mitra's avatar
oh só mitra
2h

So the people supposed to investigate child porn got seduced by it… nice world this has become

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