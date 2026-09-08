Maddie (Books Behind Borders)

Maddie (Books Behind Borders)

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Hereticdrummer's avatar
Hereticdrummer
3h

It's definitely a psy-op and Freemasonic theater. Weapons of mass distraction. Lindsay Clancy is a state/Intel actor and a male to female, transsexual androgyne, like they all are.

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TomNass's avatar
TomNass
2h

You always bring light to a confusing situation. At this point I don’t know what to believe about this case.

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