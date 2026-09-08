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“Not everything is fake!”

“You’re so negative!”

“How dare you? Children are dead. Have some respect!”

I can already hear it.

These are the responses you’re almost guaranteed to get the second you question the official story surrounding an emotionally charged, heavily publicized media event. You’re not supposed to examine it too closely. You’re supposed to feel something immediately, pick a side, and react.

That is precisely why emotion is so powerful in propaganda and psychological operations. If you can get people angry enough, terrified enough, or heartbroken enough, you can make questioning the story itself feel immoral.

And there is almost nothing more emotionally devastating than the death of a child.

I’m not here to tell you what to believe about this case. I’m going to lay out the facts and inconsistencies that I find extremely suspicious, and you can decide for yourself what they mean.

I’m not telling you what to think, I’m just asking you to think.

But before we get into them, there’s an obvious question that needs to be addressed: Why would anyone fake or manufacture a highly publicized trial in the first place?

My answer is simple: to attack the family unit through division and distrust, while feeding the kind of mass outrage that drives people further apart.

Divide and conquer is one of the oldest strategies in the book. The only thing that changes is how it is packaged.

Keep this question in mind as you read through this: could Lindsay and Patrick Clancy be crisis actors?

The Official Script: Emphasis on ‘Script’?

On January 24, 2023, Patrick Clancy was reportedly gone from the family’s Duxbury home for less than an hour, picking up food and a prescription. Prosecutors allege that during that incredibly narrow window, Lindsay Clancy heard a voice telling her to kill her children, brought all three of them into the basement, strangled them with exercise resistance bands, cut her own wrists and neck, then went upstairs and jumped from a window.

She survived the fall but was allegedly left paralyzed.

If the intention was suicide, why choose a fall from a height that could very realistically leave you injured rather than dead?

Because you don’t need to be thinking particularly clearly to recognize that jumping from that height is not going to kill you.

Most cats could probably jump from here unharmed …

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Let’s talk about the near-identical case that happened in Ireland on the same exact date just 3 years prior.

Here’s the facts of each case…

Ireland: Deirdre Morley, January 24th, 2020.

Age: 43

Nurse

3 children

2 boys, 1 girl

Children’s initials: Conor, Darragh, Carla (CDC)

Killed all 3 children inside the family home

Children were strangled/suffocated

Husband was away from home as it happened

Found outside after an apparent suicide attempt

Had a severe psychotic depressive illness

Sought psychiatric help before the deaths

Found not guilty by reason of insanity

United States: Lindsay Clancy, January 24th, 2023.

Age: 32

Nurse

3 children

2 boys, 1 girl

Children’s initials: Cora, Dawson, Callan (CDC)

Killed all 3 children inside the family home

Children were strangled/suffocated

Husband was away from home as it happened

Found outside after an apparent suicide attempt

Had a severe psychotic depressive illness

Documented psychiatric struggles before the deaths

Sought psychiatric help before the deaths

Found not guilty by reason of insanity

The only difference between these cases is their age. I mean seriously, what are the chances?

The ‘Trial’

They displayed “Abracadabra. It’s magic!” during the Clancy trial for everyone to see. Because it’s all an illusion, a theatrical performance, stagecraft. They always tell you.

Look at these photographs and forget, for a moment, what the media has already told you that you’re supposed to see. Actually look at her.

Does this look like a woman who methodically strangled her three young children to death?

Every single day of this trial, her hair was styled and her makeup was done.

WHO IS DOING HER HAIR AND MAKEUP?! AND WHY?!

As we discussed previously, Clancy was allegedly a nurse. A nurse who, for some reason, thought it was a great idea to go on ten different psychiatric drugs.

And apparently, we’re supposed to believe her doctors thought this was perfectly reasonable.

This is where the official story completely loses me. If this case happened exactly the way we are being told it happened, Clancy would not have been the only person facing charges. The doctors responsible for prescribing and managing that insane cocktail of psychiatric drugs would have been facing criminal charges too.

And I’m not talking about some malpractice lawsuit quietly settled behind closed doors. I’m talking about actual criminal charges.

But then again, nothing ever seems to make sense when the CIA is the one writing the script.

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The Children…

I’m probably going to piss off a lot of people with this part, and frankly, that reaction is exactly why cases involving children are so effective as psychological operations.

Question any other case and people will hear you out. Question a case where three children allegedly died and suddenly the conversation is over before it even begins. You’re heartless. You’re sick. You’re a psychopath. How dare you even ask?

But did these children really die? Did they even exist as they have been presented to us? I don’t know. Neither do you. We know what we have been shown and what we have been told. And since when do we believe anything the mainstream media shows us?

So put the horror of the allegations aside and actually use your own eyes.

Look at the two photographs.

In the photograph on the left, both of the older children appear to have noticeable dimples. In the photograph on the right, where did they go?

Now focus on the older kids. To me, both appear to be more mature in the image on the left than they do on the right. Specifically, the girl’s face looks older and more mature on the left. And typically, younger kids lose weight as they age, but the boy looks to have more baby weight on the right.

This doesn’t add up to me, because the baby is obviously younger on the left, so the older children should be younger as well.

Now look at the little girl. Her hair appears significantly darker in one photograph than the other. Are we supposed to believe a child that young was having her hair dyed?

Frankly, the photograph on the right looks AI-generated or heavily manipulated to me.

Now look at the youngest child in the two images below.

Put your emotions aside for thirty seconds and compare the photographs carefully.

Look at the eyebrows and the eyes. Look at the hairline. Look at the facial proportions.

To my eyes, these look like two entirely different children.

The Husband’s Alleged New Wife

And then we get to Patrick’s new wife, Rachel, and this is where the family connections become impossible for me to simply gloss over.

Rachel is reportedly the daughter of Roy Danis, a longtime wine and spirits executive who spent 17 years working at Seagram. Yes, that Seagram. The Bronfman family liquor empire whose name would later become inseparable from the NXIVM sex trafficking cult scandal.

But here’s where it gets even stranger.

Roy Danis’s connection to the Bronfmans apparently didn’t end when he left Seagram.

Today, Danis is in business with former Seagram CEO Edgar Bronfman Jr. through Revival Spirits.

The Bronfmans are a billionaire dynasty. We are talking about the elite of the elite here. These are not people who casually go into business with just anybody.

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Ok, So Maybe This Case Doesn’t Make Sense. But Why Would They Lie About Something Like This?

Let’s work through another thought experiment and actually think about this logically.

Let’s assume for a minute that the case happened exactly as we’ve been told. Every detail is true. What message does a story like this send to both men and women?

If you’re a man watching this case unfold, you’re being shown that the sweet, loving woman you marry and trust enough to have children with could suddenly become a homicidal maniac and butcher those children while you’re gone picking up dinner.

What the hell is a man supposed to take away from that? Simple. Don’t get married. Don’t have children.

And where does that conclusion lead?

Once again: don’t marry her. Don’t have children with her.

Then comes the second poison pill: maybe women really are that unstable. Maybe they’re governed entirely by hormones and emotions that an otherwise loving mother can turn into somebody capable of murdering her own children. Maybe no matter how normal your wife appears, you can never completely trust her.

And if you actually believed that about women, why would you marry one? Why would you have children with one?

Now flip it around and look at the message a woman could absorb from the exact same story.

You can be educated. You can have a successful career. You can marry a man you love and have three beautiful children. You can build the life women are told they’re supposed to want.

And then motherhood can completely destroy you.

Your pregnancy can supposedly wreck your hormones. Postpartum depression can swallow you alive. The doctors can pump you full of psychiatric drugs. Your husband can leave the house for less than an hour, and apparently that is all it takes for your entire life to end in absolute horror.

So what the hell is a young woman supposed to take away from that?

Maybe pregnancy isn’t worth the risk. Maybe motherhood is dangerous.

And if you actually believed motherhood could do that to you, why would you have children?

That’s what makes the messaging so corrosive. Men can walk away terrified of women, while women can walk away terrified of motherhood itself.

You don’t need somebody sitting on television explicitly telling men and women to stop getting married and having children when you can scare the absolute shit out of them until they reach that conclusion themselves.

Destroy trust between people and you don’t have to physically destroy the community. People will withdraw from one another themselves.

And before somebody tells me intelligence agencies would never deliberately destabilize a community, go crack open a history.

Human beings are much easier to manipulate when they’re isolated. They don’t want you surrounded by people you trust more than institutions. They don’t want strong families and communities capable of taking care of their own.

They want you alone, suspicious of everybody around you and dependent on them.

The Psychological Operation

I cannot tell you for certain what took place here, or if anything even happened at all. My intention is never to speak with absolute certainty.

All I’m trying to do is open your eyes to a reality that most people would rather not confront: social engineers and intelligence agencies do not give a shit about us. In fact, they hate us. The government views you and me as sheep. They use stories like this to exploit our emotions, manipulate the public and redirect our time and attention toward whatever outcome benefits them and ultimately harms us.

They lie constantly. About things large and small. About everything. No lie is too big to tell and they do not care how many thousands or millions of people are harmed in the process.

Nothing should ever be off limits from questioning because somebody decided the subject was too offensive or too painful to touch. That is exactly when you should be paying closer attention. The second people can shut down legitimate questions by making you feel ashamed for asking them, they don’t have to prove a damn thing. They just have to make questioning it socially unacceptable.

We have a century of documented propaganda, psychological operations and intelligence agencies lying directly to the public. After everything that has been exposed, I cannot understand why anyone still believes there are certain stories these people simply wouldn’t manipulate because surely that would be going too far.

What exactly is “too far” for people who have already demonstrated that they’re willing to lie to you about anything? That they’re willing to kill people en masse? At what point in history did these institutions earn the benefit of the doubt we keep handing them?

So when a story suddenly has the entire country furious, terrified or emotionally invested, I pay attention to more than the story itself. I want to know who is driving the conversation, what they want the public demanding by the end of it, and who walks away benefiting from all that outrage.

I’m not even asking you to believe me when I tell you there are things about this case that don’t make sense.

I’m asking you to start looking at the world stage for what it is: a performance.

We are constantly watching people play their assigned parts, narratives take shape in real time and millions of people suddenly become consumed by the exact same story at the exact same moment.

Stop outsourcing your judgment to TikTok influencers and political pundits whose livelihoods depend on keeping you angry enough to click on the next video. Half of these people are racing each other to make the most outrageous viral claim before they’ve even bothered to figure out whether it’s true.

Look at the evidence yourself. Read the documents yourself. Follow the connections yourself. And for the love of God, stop allowing strangers on the internet to decide what you’re permitted to question.

Relevant reading:

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