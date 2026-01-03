Maddie (Books Behind Borders)

Maddie (Books Behind Borders)

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Samsam76712
Jan 3

Just saw this in your X. You are working your butt off and are on a rocket ship towards more and more it seems. Keep digging and staying so open to learn new things

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Jnhafff
Jan 3

Kennedy never approved of the Bay of Pigs invasion on. Allen Dulles was fired for it. Kennedy had to own it to make it seem he was in control but his facial expression said it all when interviewed of it. The firing of Dulles was one of the factors that led to his assassination. Dr Jack Kruse interview by Danny Jones also sheds some light

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