Maddie (Books Behind Borders)

Maddie (Books Behind Borders)

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Franz Kafka's avatar
Franz Kafka
Aug 21

Once they sucked almost all the lifeblood of Russia, The ‘Bolshemoishes’ fled to America. Remember the “Free Soviet Jews Hoax”?

That is when America’s fate was sealed. The magical number “6,000,000” of the - how does that propaganda at the foot of the crazy stoned bitch with the torch go - suddenly appeared on your doorstep: “the hungry the downtrodden, the kicked out of 167 countries in 200 years yearning to be ‘Free’.

“Free Soviet Jews'“ - very expensive indeed! America is suffering almost exactly what Russia did at their bloody hands, almost exactly 100 years ago.

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Ronin's avatar
Ronin
Aug 21

“The Americans” is a must watch

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