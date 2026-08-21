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The early 20th-century so-called “Trust” model, utilized by the Soviet Union to infiltrate and destroy its enemies, is the foundation for the very techniques often used by American intelligence agencies, along with the Mossad and its conduits, such as the Anti-Defamation League of B’nai B’rith.

These techniques are used to infiltrate and destroy, or otherwise control the activities of domestic dissident movements deemed hostile to the interests of Zionism and Globalism.

Those who fail to understand this age-old tactic will never be able to fathom the extent to which the American political system has been manipulated by these demonic forces.

Although, even today, there are persons and organizations active within the so-called “pro-Palestine”, “anti-Zionism”, and “free speech” movements in America who seem to “say the right things”, the truth is that many of those in question are actually witting, and sometimes unwitting, agents of discord.

They are being used for the purposes of intelligence gathering, propaganda, and disinformation, all designed to establish further influence upon the American system for the purpose of consolidating the power of The Enemy Within.

Let us examine the Soviet “Trust” and how it operated. This little-known counterintelligence operation referred to as “the Trust” was established by the Cheka, the predecessor to the Soviet KGB as a means through which to set up and control a “phony opposition” in order to flush out genuine opponents of the Bolshevik regime which, as historians know, was under the control of Jews.

When reading the following materials relating to the workings of the “Trust,” simply substitute the word “Israeli” for “Soviet” and the word “Mossad” for the names “Cheka” and “KGB.”

You will then understand how the “Trust” technique has been applied by the Mossad in manipulating groups that “seem” to be opposing Israeli interests. Likewise, a similar formula can be used by substituting the terms “CIA” or “FBI,” as appropriate.

A brief description of the operation of “The Trust” appears in Chekisty: A History of the KGB by John J. Dziak:

Where no genuine internal opposition organization exists [a security service might] invent one—both to infiltrate the more dangerous . . . organizations abroad in order to blunt or channel their actions, and to surface real or potential internal dissidents. If an internal opposition already exists, it will be infiltrated in an attempt to control it, to provoke opponents into exposing themselves, and to cause the movement to serve state interests.

A more comprehensive account of “The Trust” appears in Dirty Tricks or Trump Cards: U.S. Covert Action and Counterintelligence, by Georgetown University Professor Roy Godson who is known for his close ties to the Israeli lobby in Washington:

Sometimes, if circumstances allow and the practitioners are skillful, counterintelligence can target its deception not only at the internal and emigre opposition but also at the intelligence services and governments of foreign adversaries. The Soviet Trust was such an operation.

The Trust was created in the early 1920s and completely controlled by the Soviet secret service, the Cheka. Believing they were operating in league with an active and effective anti-Bolshevik movement, opponents of the regime within the USSR and in exile were lured by the Trust into exposing themselves and became targets of Soviet state security.

Using that information and controlling communications between Western intelligence agencies, the Russian emigre community, and Russian dissidents inside the country, the Cheka expertly neutralized anti-Communist opposition at home and abroad.

The Trust was also able to use its contacts with Western intelligence services to pass along misleading and false information on the internal state of the Soviet regime to those same services’ foreign ministries and governments.

Essentially, the West was being told by its intelligence “assets” within the Soviet Union that support for the Bolshevik regime was weakening, and that the Soviet leaders were at heart nationalists who, if left in peace by the West, would gradually turn a state dedicated to revolution at home and abroad into one that would behave in a more traditional and predictable fashion . . .

The organization’s actual name was the Moscow Municipal Credit Association—thus, the Trust. It posed as a financial institution operating within the liberal economic environment of Lenin’s New Economic Policy. One ironic aspect of the Trust operation was that British and French intelligence services were paying the Russian emigres for the disinformation being supplied to them by the Cheka through the Trust. Allegedly, at one point, money paid to these sources by the West was used to cover the expenses of the deception operation itself. In short, the West was paying to be deceived.

Given the fact that several generations of young KGB officers were shown that Trust operations were successful, it is not surprising that such operations were continued from the 1920s to the 1980s.

The “Trust” model for infiltration has been applied by the Mossad and its allies in the CIA and the FBI in this country to other dissident movements targeted for infiltration and take-over. Intelligence units such as the Anti-Defamation League (ADL) and the Southern Poverty Law Center (SPLC) are often part of the operation.

Careful study of recent ADL and SPLC bulletins will frequently (but not always) reveal precisely which “dissident” groups and leaders are being utilized (and promoted) to collect names and assemble dossiers on perceived or potential threats. The ADL and SPLC give a big “build-up” to their own controlled agents so as to give them “credibility.”

In other words, the average person will assume that because the ADL and SPLC happen to be attacking an individual or organization, that is somehow “proof” that the individual or organization is legitimate, as evidenced by the ADL or SPLC attacks.

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How This Plays Out Today

It’s paramount that you understand this: just because the mainstream media runs a “hit piece” on an “independent” journalist does not prove that the journalist is truly against the Establishment. If anything, the attention itself should make you even more suspicious.

The people running these organizations understand perfectly well how psychology works. They know that relentlessly demonizing somebody can make the average person more curious about them. Tell millions of Americans that someone is dangerous, forbidden, crazy, or someone they absolutely should NOT listen to, and what do you think happens? People immediately want to know what this person is saying that they supposedly aren’t supposed to hear.

You already know this from basic human nature. When somebody tells you NOT to do something or tells you what you’re NOT supposed to read, watch, or believe, doesn’t that make you more curious?

So wouldn’t it actually be more useful for the mainstream media to completely IGNORE somebody whose information and ideology they genuinely do not want spreading?

Why give that person millions of dollars worth of free publicity? Couldn’t they also use their extensive influence and power to have that person removed from social media entirely? Or, if that person truly posed such an enormous threat to powerful interests, simply kill them?

Yes, that certainly would make more sense, wouldn’t it?

But instead, they repeatedly put these “independent” journalists in front of millions of Americans, demonize them, make people curious about them, and inevitably push an enormous new audience directly into their arms.

Why?

Because the purpose isn’t actually to stop you from listening to them. It’s to push millions of Americans toward carefully positioned “independent” journalists as a way to control the information that is disseminated.

Relevant reading:

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First section: Michael Collins Piper