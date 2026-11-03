Maddie (Books Behind Borders)

Maddie (Books Behind Borders)

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Paul Rossetti's avatar
Paul Rossetti
9h

The scumbaggery continues unabated!

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1 reply by Books Behind Borders
Jenny Smedley's avatar
Jenny Smedley
9h

So the Kushner's are buying national home security info and Elon Musk has all the DOGE info - seem like Trump will pretty soon know everything private about everybody - and you all know that that isn't a good thing and bodes badly for the future.

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