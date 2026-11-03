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Josh Kushner’s investment firm is buying one of America’s largest home-security companies, ADT.

Recognize those little blue signs in your neighbor’s yard? Or maybe even your own yard?

Well, how comfortable are you knowing that a company responsible for securing millions of American homes and businesses could soon be owned by a family with direct connections to the White House?

Because I find this incredibly disturbing, especially considering the Kushner family’s history of questionable business dealings and conflicts of interest.

Earlier this year, President Trump’s financial disclosures reportedly showed purchases of ADT stock.

A few days ago, ADT announced a $15.3 BILLION buyout at a 46% premium.

And who’s behind the purchase? Thrive Holdings, founded by Josh Kushner.

Josh is the younger brother of Jared Kushner, Trump’s son-in-law, who has his own extensive history of controversial business dealings and conflicts of interest.

And their father, Charles Kushner? He was convicted of federal crimes, served prison time, was pardoned by Trump in 2020, and is now the U.S. ambassador to France.

I don’t know about you, but I find it incredibly concerning that people with such close connections to our government are acquiring companies responsible for protecting our homes and handling some of our most sensitive personal information.

We’re talking about home-security systems, cameras, alarm monitoring, and information about when people are home, when they’re away, and what happens on their own property.

Why should any family with this much political influence and this many conflicts of interest be in a position to control a company entrusted with that kind of information?

And considering Trump purchased ADT stock before the buyout announcement, I think it’s perfectly reasonable to question who knew what, when they knew it, and who stands to make money from this deal.

At what point do we start questioning just how much of our private lives, personal information, and national security infrastructure we’re allowing a handful of politically connected billionaires to control?

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