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There’s not much you can be sure of nowadays, but one thing you can absolutely count on is that nothing is organic. If there’s a movement that reaches millions of people, you can bet your ass an intelligence agency had a hand in creating it, funding it, infiltrating it or pushing it in some way, shape or form.

Intelligence agencies have spent decades infiltrating organizations, manipulating political movements, funding front groups and running influence operations. Look no further than COINTELRPO, a program aimed at surveilling, infiltrating, discrediting, and disrupting American political parties and organizations that the FBI perceived as “subversive.”

So honestly, after everything that we already know they’ve done, how can anybody be surprised that the Epstein files place him in the orbit of 4chan’s founder at a pivotal moment, years before that same platform became instrumental in the rise of QAnon?

And considering what QAnon would eventually become, a sprawling mythology centered heavily around claims of child sex trafficking and sexual depravity among powerful elites, the connection raises an obvious question: could Jeffrey Epstein, one of the most notorious sex offenders of our time, have had any influence on the platform that would later help give rise to that mythology?

And if he was involved, considering we now know Epstein was one of those depraved ‘elites,’ what exactly was his motivation? Was this a way to control the dissemination of information, deciding what reached the public, how it reached them, and ultimately where their attention was directed?

I don’t know about you, but that seems pretty plausible to me.

Let’s break down the facts:

In October 2011, years after Epstein pleaded guilty to sexual misconduct with a minor, an adviser to Bill Gates, named Boris Nikolic, emailed Epstein about wanting to introduce him to a “cool guy.” The message included a link to the Wikipedia page for 4chan founder Christopher Poole (who also goes by “moot”). Poole oversaw the platform until 2015.

In an email to Epstein, Bill Gates’ advisor Boris Nikolic (who introduced Poole and Epstein) cites a Washington Post article from 2010. It describes 4chan as a “hive mind” with a unique power to “understand and control traffic on the internet” and to create “mass disruptions.” “This article describes why I find moot [Poole] interesting,” Nikolic writes. “ The potential for manipulation is huge. ”

In October 2011, Jeffrey Epstein met with the creator of 4chan.

Four days later, Epstein responded to Nikolic about his meeting with Poole to say, “i liked mmot slot (sic). i drove him home, he is very bright.”

Epstein’s conversation with Christopher “moot” Poole took place just days before the fateful relaunch of 4chan’s influential far-right image board, /pol/ (shorthand for “Politically Incorrect”). That board in particular, and the site more broadly, would come to serve as a breeding ground for the far-right’s online activism in the years to come.

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Jeffrey Epstein; Christopher Poole

Poole’s name appears in Epstein emails later as well, including the next month, when Poole coordinates with one of Epstein’s employees about meeting up in New York. “Chris, Jeffrey has also said to feel free to bring anyone you think is clever!” the email reads. Poole responds, “Great! I’ll think of some people and get back to you.”

The files make clear that Epstein, not just Nikolic, was attentive to this kind of information control. In 2013, he drafted detailed instructions for controlling his digital footprint, intended for a “new SEO tech person,” and the following year, invoices show him paying $1,000 monthly to “reinforce positive listings” in search results.

Earlier correspondence points in the same direction: in 2010, visual artist Al Seckel emailed Epstein about his battles with Wikipedia editors over whether Epstein’s page should be classified under the site’s “sex offender” category, allegedly recording editors’ IP addresses and “hack[ing] the site.”

So, knowing all of this, do you truly believe 4chan was an organic movement? Or was it deliberately used to control what information was disseminated, what people saw, and ultimately what they believed?

I know what I believe, but what about you?

Relevant reading:

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