Maddie (Books Behind Borders)

Maddie (Books Behind Borders)

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Proberta's avatar
Proberta
19h

Maddie BRINGS IT!

Thank you Maddie for reporting what so many are NOT!

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Kim Geraghty's avatar
Kim Geraghty
15h

You GO, Woman!

❤️🙏❤️🙏❤️🙏

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