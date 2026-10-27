I keep my news, investigations, and analysis free and accessible to everyone. If you value my work, your support makes it possible for me to keep doing it. Please like, comment, share, and subscribe.

"Donald Trump was an active participant in Jeffrey Epstein’s sexual abuse of young women during the mid-to-late 1990s," says new House Judiciary report.

Report has a new allegation that Trump raped a 24-year-old and then promised her a visa & NYU admission, demanding she stay quiet.

Out of the 11 women who tie Donald Trump to Epstein’s sex trafficking operation, 5 of them (Beatrice Keul, Stacey Williams, Jill Harth, Katie Johnson, and a Jane Doe) have directly accused Trump of raping or sexually assaulting them in Epstein’s company or direct physical presence:

Beatrice Keul credibly alleges that Trump violently raped her at a November 1993 pageant at the Plaza Hotel in New York City and that Epstein, Trump, and others used this pageant as a “hunting ground” to prey on vulnerable young women and girls

Stacey Williams , who offered a detailed and corroborated account of Trump sexually assaulting her in the early 1990s while she was alone with him and Epstein in an office at Trump Tower

Jill Harth , who has also publicly detailed Trump aggressively pursuing and violently sexually assaulting her and another woman in 1994 at a Mar-a-Lago party where Epstein and Trump were the only men present

Katie Johnson , who gave the FBI a detailed account of her repeated rape at the hands of Trump and Epstein in 1994 in New York City when she was a minor

Jane Doe, who offered FBI a graphic account of Trump assaulting her when she was a minor in the mid-1980s in New York by forcibly pushing her head down to his exposed penis.

Beyond these direct allegations of physical assault, three survivors speak of encounters with Trump whose circumstances indicate that he was a participant in Epstein’s crimes, as shown by how Epstein and his accomplice, Ghislaine Maxwell, tried to make (or made) these women available for sex.

Two Epstein survivors, “Jane” and “Kate,” told the FBI that either Epstein or Maxwell seemingly offered them up to Trump for the purposes of sex or indicated their availability.

Jane and Kate were deemed so credible that federal prosecutors called them to testify as government witnesses, subject to probing cross-examination, against Ghislaine Maxwell at her criminal trial.

Excerpt from FBI complaint form regarding the sexual exploitation and rape of Katie Johnson .

Another survivor, Maria Farmer, described how Epstein had to actively prevent Trump from preying on her late at night after Trump confused her with a teenage girl potentially victimized by Epstein.

I keep my news, investigations, and analysis free and accessible to everyone. If you value my work, your support makes it possible for me to keep doing it. Please like, comment, share, and subscribe.

NEW REVELATION

The House report has a new allegation that Trump raped a 24-year-old and then promised her a visa & NYU admission, demanding she stay quiet.

In November 1993, Beatrice Keul, a young Swiss model and financial services professional, was recruited by a woman named Jill Harth to attend the Donald J. Trump American Dream Pageant for 16- to 22-year-olds in Atlantic City and New York.

“…Epstein immediately approached her saying ‘I’m Jeffrey, Don’s best friend.’

Epstein then spent at least 10 minutes talking to Keul, all the time looking over and grinning at Trump…

…You know I can take care of you. We organize many parties with Don.”

Interesting. I thought they weren’t close friends?

Here’s a screenshot of what she claims happened to her at this Pageant:

I keep my news, investigations, and analysis free and accessible to everyone. If you value my work, your support makes it possible for me to keep doing it. Please like, comment, share, and subscribe.

TRUMP LYING ABOUT NEVER FLYING ON EPSTEIN’S PLANE

Here’s the flight log records listing Trump as a passenger on Epstein’s plane:

Here’s a text message from Jeffrey Epstein to former girlfriend Eva Dubin implying that he had incriminating information about Trump. Hmm, I wonder what that could have been?

Attorney General Blanche claims that neither the DOJ nor the FBI possess sufficient evidence to support further investigations of Epstein’s accomplices, enablers, and co-conspirators. That is clearly an absurd statement.

Make no mistake: everybody in the files are still actively involved in trafficking and abusing young children and adults. This did not stop with the supposed ‘death’ of Jeffrey Epstein. This also certainly isn’t a Republican issue. Most of the people in power are psychopathic pedophiles. And they all deserve to rot in prison.

But do you think anything is going to come of this new report? Or did the Democrats only release it just before the midterms as a PR strategy in an effort to make it appear as if they’re trying to take down Epstein’s clients?

Relevant reading:

If you’re tired of being told everything is fine while it clearly isn’t, you’re exactly why this publication exists.

My work is 100% reader-supported. That means no advertisers, no political handlers, and no incentive to soften the truth.

I started this because too many people feel like they’re losing their minds trying to make sense of what’s happening, myself included. I wanted to build a space of like-minded people to make this journey feel less lonely for all of us.

To allow me to continue posting content just like this, please consider becoming a paid subscriber. I’m running a special for $40/year or $5/month.

If that price feels impossible to you, I understand. Share this article with everyone you know, it costs nothing but it matters more than you could possibly know.

I keep my news, investigations, and analysis free and accessible to everyone. If you value my work, your support makes it possible for me to keep doing it. Please like, comment, share, and subscribe.