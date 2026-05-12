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Pierce at Mar-a-Lago in May of 2026

Alleged pedophile and Epstein associate Brock Pierce was spotted at Mar-a-Lago cutting the ribbon for the new golden statue of Donald Trump.

It seems as if they’re openly mocking us.

Trump ran on “transparency” and “draining the swamp” yet here he is hosting an alleged pedophile and associate of Jeffrey Epstein at Mar-a-Lago.

So, who is Brock Pierce?

Follow me down the rabbit hole and let’s see what we can discover…

Brief Background on Pierce

While he has (of course) denied the allegations, three former employees of his former company Digital Entertainment Network won a $4.5 million default judgement against Pierce and his co-founders after they failed to respond to allegations of rape, assault, and death threats. The accusations included rape of a 15-year-old child.

Pierce’s close friend and co-founder Marc Collins-Rector has been repeatedly accused of child molestation and child pornography crimes. After Collins-Rector was indicted in 2000, he, Pierce, and another associate fled the country and landed in Spain. All three were arrested by Interpol in 2002.

In addition to being a business associate of Jeffrey Epstein, Pierce has also been implicated in the monstrous pedophile’s crimes. Files released by the Justice Department include an email from Pierce informing Epstein that there was “a boat in Antigua full of amazing Ukraine’s finest” waiting for him. The implication seemed to be human trafficking, perhaps of underaged girls.

The Epstein Files

The first record that Epstein sends women to Pierce .

In the first record that showed Epstein sending women to Pierce, he told Pierce to “leave your girlfriend home.” Pierce replied, “Will do. Broke up with GF last night so that won’t be a problem.”

A month later, in April 2012, Epstein told Pierce that “my new russian, is in la working she knows no one, if you could help her see some of l.a. .. I would appreicate it.”

In an email from 2012 Epstein describes his “new Russian” who is “working in LA.”

Pierce failed. The Russian doesn’t meet with him, but after a strange back and forth, he had a concession: “I know a girl in NY you may like. How should I introduce you?”

Epstein responded, “details. ? she can come to meet when others are there.”

An email exchange where Pierce shares the name of a “girl in NY” with Epstein. Epstein replies “cute.”

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Only one month after sharing the information of the girl in New York, Pierce was given a new mission from Epstein when he told the financier and pedophile that he was visiting Moscow, Kiev, and Odessa: “Take photos and find me a present.”

Pierce responded with “Will do. :-).”

An email where Epstein asks Pierce to “take photos and find me a present.”

Three days later, Pierce shared with Epstein dozens of images of a woman named Anastasia. He added at the bottom of the email, “Ukraine is now my favorite country.”

An email from Brock to Epstein with dozens of images, with the subject line “Anastasia.”

In December of 2018 Pierce sends an email to Epstein asking him if he’s in the Caribbean and said that he will be speaking at Mar-a-Lago.

Epstein replies a little over an hour later that he’s “currently 2 blocks from mara lago.”

Brock sends another message saying, “there’s a boat in Antigua the 17th-20th full of amazing Ukraine’s finest.”

Given what we know about Epstein’s taste for children and the accusations against Pierce, these documents are incredibly damning.

Brocks email to Epstein saying “there’s a boat in Antigua the 17th-20th full of amazing Ukraine’s finest.”

Epstein and Pierce spent time together in Los Angeles, New York, and Little Saint James. They shared women and investments, sought one another out for advice and also started to do business together.

All of this information is publicly available and as such Pierce should be shunned from polite society for the remainder of his miserable life. Instead, he’s getting invited to the President’s Florida estate for ribbon-cutting ceremonies.

There’s a quote that goes, “you are the average of the five people you spend the most time with,” so if somebody is caught on multiple occasions in the orbit of pedophiles, well…then they’re probably a pedophile.

So much for draining the swamp.

Relevant reading:

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