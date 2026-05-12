Maddie (Books Behind Borders)

Maddie (Books Behind Borders)

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Sherri J (formerly SDJ)'s avatar
Sherri J (formerly SDJ)
2h

Great reporting. They are beyond disgusting 🤮.

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Stan Sylvester's avatar
Stan Sylvester
2h

"Whenever the people need a hero, we shall supply him." Albrt Pike 33rd Degree Freemason

Fool me once, shame on you, fool me twice.........

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