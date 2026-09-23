Maddie (Books Behind Borders)

Maddie (Books Behind Borders)

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Michael Dursse's avatar
Michael Dursse
11h

Trump first ran on "drain the swamp". What has happened is he has brought more swamp predators in, while he is proving to be the Creature from the Black Lagoon.

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Mike Menzie's avatar
Mike Menzie
11h

So every member of the Trump administration is a corrupt pedophile, starting with Trump himself. Not in the least bit surprised.

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