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Trump’s FCC chair was a longtime member of a sex cult that sexually assaulted and exploited teenage girls.

Brendan Carr, the chair of the Federal Communications Commission (FCC), was for about a decade a member of a rogue Alcoholics Anonymous (AA) group when he was in his late teens and 20s that some former members compared to a “cult.”

So, the same guy with enormous power over what happens on broadcast television is the same guy who spent nearly a decade in this secret sex cut .

Remember when Trump wanted Jimmy Kimmel off the air for a joke he made about Charlie Kirk? Brendan Carr is the FCC chairman who publicly pressured broadcasters to take action against Kimmel, resulting in him being suspended.

The Midtown group, which was based in the Washington DC area, attracted young people who were seeking help with addiction, sometimes at the urging of their parents.

But while AA groups are traditionally a fellowship of people who come together to solve their drinking problem, former Midtown members say its leader, Michael Quinones, came to control nearly every aspect of their lives, including where they lived, worked and went to school. Former members allege that teenage girls and young women were sexually exploited at Midtown, where they were regularly pressured and coerced into “dating” and having sex with multiple men who were also Midtown members – sometimes decades older than them.

In at least one case, a former member said she believes that what happened to her could be described as sex trafficking.

One former member said:

Obviously it was widely known that teenage girls were sleeping with older men, it was such a part of our culture. It took me to my late 20s to understand it was wrong. I was 16, sleeping with a 55-year-old. That was just the way things worked there.

Now, if you’ve been following my reporting on Jim Jones and Jonestown, you probably already understand why this story immediately caught my attention.

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As I proved beyond a shadow of a doubt in my investigation, Jonestown was not a mass suicide. It was a mass murder. And one of the most important parts of that story was who ended up inside Jonestown in the first place.

Jones surrounded himself with vulnerable people. Poor people. People struggling with mental illness. People who were isolated, desperate, searching for community or simply looking for somewhere they could belong.

And as I’ve detailed in my previous reporting on MKULTRA and its predecessor programs, American intelligence agencies deliberately experimented on vulnerable populations, including prisoners, psychiatric patients and addicts, sometimes without their knowledge. This is not a conspiracy theory. It is documented in the government’s own records.

So there is an obvious overlap here: cults and intelligence agencies have both recognized how easily vulnerability can be exploited.

What else would be a great place to recruit vulnerable people into a group like this?

Alcoholics Anonymous.

Think about who walks through those doors. People battling addiction whose lives and relationships may already be falling apart, teenagers whose parents are desperately trying to get them help or people willing to put enormous trust in strangers because they believe those strangers can help save their lives.

In the right hands, that vulnerability can be met with genuine support and save somebody’s life. But in the wrong hands, it can be exploited.

And according to former members, that is exactly what happened at Midtown. People came looking for help with addiction and ended up inside a group that allegedly controlled enormous portions of their lives, while teenage girls and young women were being sexually exploited by older men.

After everything we already know about the government’s documented history of experimenting on vulnerable people, and the sick and depraved things politicians in DC have been caught up in over the years, honestly, none of this shocks me anymore.

Relevant reading:

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