Maddie (Books Behind Borders)

Maddie (Books Behind Borders)

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Natalie Marino's avatar
Natalie Marino
5h

I have never heard of the school before today.

Reply
Share
1 reply by Books Behind Borders
Mike's avatar
Mike
5h

Happy Veterans Day Maddie!

Thank you for your service, Ma’am!

Reply
Share
1 reply by Books Behind Borders
26 more comments...

Ready for more?

© 2026 Books Behind Borders · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for writing, podcasting, and media founders.