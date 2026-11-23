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President Donald Trump was reportedly close to firing Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick after he acknowledged visiting Jeffrey Epstein’s island. But then Lutnick, a billionaire and former chairman of Wall Street giant Cantor Fitzgerald, donated $25 MILLION to Trump’s presidential library, and suddenly, Trump “stopped talking about” replacing him.

And it gets worse. Trump reportedly solicited the donation himself and made it clear behind closed doors that the money was the only reason Lutnick still had a job.

“Trump also complained about attention to Lutnick’s sons. He mentioned the donation in big meetings, sometimes saying the only reason he tolerated Lutnick’s ‘bulls***’ was because he ‘gave me’ $25 mill. Other times he said only that he asked and Lutnick gave it ‘in one second.’”

Listen, I don’t really care what you call this: bribery, corruption, blackmail, or all of the above. But we’re talking about the President of the United States admitting that a $25 MILLION donation is the only reason someone gets to keep running an important federal department.

I also feel like we’ve forgotten Trump’s entire campaign pitch in 2016, 2020, and 2024, which was that he was so incredibly wealthy that he couldn’t be bought, and that he was going to “drain the swamp.”

Is taking $25 MILLION from someone who visited Jeffrey Epstein’s island and then keeping him in your administration supposed to be “draining the swamp”?

I understand that we’ve completely changed the definitions of words these days, so maybe I missed the memo. But if this is what draining the swamp looks like, I’d hate to see what happens when we fill it back up.

Since we’re talking about Trump’s presidential library, let’s take a look at who else has donated to it and see if there are any other scandals going on behind the scenes…

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RENDERING OF TRUMP’S PRESIDENTIAL LIBRARY

Before we start digging into who’s funding this thing, let’s take a peek at what Trump is even trying to build in the first place.

Trump wants to erect a massive skyscraper on Biscayne Boulevard in Miami, Florida.

The entrance . So. Much. Gold.

As a lover of libraries, this looks more like a hotel to me .. ? Will there even be books in this supposed library?

Why do I feel like this is actually going to be another Trump Hotel?

A well-manicured garden . Quite beautiful, gotta give him that .

The plane Trump accepted as a gift from the Qatari royal family will be sitting in the lobby of this “library.” Trump is currently using this plane as Air Force One and American taxpayers are footing the $400 MILLION bill for its security upgrades.

A gold statue of Trump appears over an auditorium .

As you can see from the renderings, this thing is going to cost an absolute fortune to build. And Trump wants to raise nearly $1 BILLION by the end of 2027 to fund its construction.

Why would Trump spend his own money when he can get billionaires and massive corporations to pay for it?

Especially when he can sue these corporations, get them to cough up millions of dollars for his presidential library, and then conveniently drop the lawsuits.

What better way to use your position as President of the United States than to run a pay-to-play scheme?

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BRIBERY IN PLAIN SIGHT?

Since the 1930s, American presidents have established presidential libraries to preserve their records and allow the public to learn about their time in office. And while it’s not unusual for presidents to raise money for their libraries while still in office, where that money is coming from and what donors might be getting in return is another story.

According to a report from Senator Elizabeth Warren, corporations seeking favorable treatment from the Trump administration had pledged at least $63 MILLION toward his presidential library as of July 2025. And when you include other gifts and contributions from wealthy donors and special interests, that figure reaches AT LEAST HALF A BILLION DOLLARS.

And here’s where things get interesting. Some of these contributions came from corporations Trump personally sued, only to settle those lawsuits in exchange for millions of dollars being donated to his presidential library.

And these aren’t just random corporations. We’re talking about companies with billions of dollars at stake in government contracts, merger approvals, and regulatory decisions being made by Trump’s own administration.

Now, Trump certainly isn’t the first president to face questions about donors buying political favors. Bill Clinton’s foundation accepted $450,000 from a woman seeking a presidential pardon for her husband, which Clinton later granted. And during George W. Bush’s presidency, an administration adviser solicited presidential library donations in exchange for arranging meetings with senior government officials.

But we’re talking about hundreds of millions of dollars here. And I think Americans deserve to know exactly who’s paying for this library and what, if anything, they’re getting in return.

CORPORATE SETTLEMENTS:

● Paramount donated $16 million. Last year, President Trump sued Paramount Global over the editing of an interview on CBS’s 60 Minutes. Paramount ultimately agreed to settle the lawsuit for $16 MILLION, with the money going toward Trump’s future presidential library. And conveniently enough, Paramount was also seeking approval from the Trump administration for its multibillion-dollar merger with Skydance, which was subsequently approved.

● Meta donated $22 million. In 2021, Meta shut down President Trump’s Facebook and Instagram accounts for nearly two years. But since Trump’s reelection, Meta has cozied up to his administration. In January 2025, the company agreed to settle a lawsuit Trump filed against it for $25 MILLION, with $22 MILLION earmarked for his future presidential library.

● X (formerly Twitter) donated $10 million. Similar to Meta, Elon Musk’s X banned Donald Trump from the platform in 2021. In 2025, Trump settled a lawsuit against X for $10 million, with a portion of the money set to go toward Trump’s presidential library.

● ABC News donated $15 million. In December 2024, ABC News settled a defamation lawsuit with Donald Trump by agreeing to pay $15 million toward his presidential library.

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CANDLELIGHT DINNERS WITH TRUMP

Business leaders are paying as much as $5 million to meet one-on-one with the president at Mar-a-Lago, while others are paying $1 million apiece to dine with him in a group setting.

Trump has generated tens of millions of dollars from these dinners and a source with direct knowledge confirmed all proceeds will be going to Trump’s future presidential library.

PAY-TO-PLAY

SoftBank Group donated $50 MILLION to Trump’s presidential library in January 2026. Just two months later, on March 20, 2026, the Trump administration announced the approval of a federal land lease through the U.S. Department of Energy, allowing a SoftBank subsidiary to build a massive AI data center and power plant on federal land.

I don’t understand why we’re even allowing sitting presidents to collect millions of dollars from corporations and billionaires for their presidential libraries in the first place.

There should be laws prohibiting ANY president from accepting donations for their presidential library until AFTER they’ve left office. It’s really that simple.

If these billionaires and corporations are so desperate to donate millions of dollars to a president’s library, they can wait until that president is no longer in a position to hand them government contracts, approve their mergers, or make their legal problems disappear.

And this goes for Republicans AND Democrats. I don’t care who’s sitting in the White House.

Because the President of the United States is supposed to work for the American people, not the billionaires and corporations who can afford to write him the biggest checks.

And if these donations are truly about honoring a president’s legacy, then why should it matter whether they have to wait four years to make them?

Unless, of course, the real value of the donation isn’t the library itself, but what the person sitting in the White House can do for you while they’re still in power.

Relevant reading:

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