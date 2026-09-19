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A Blood-Stained Halo

Zionists love their hasbara - “explaining”, in Hebrew, but almost always more accurately translated to modern idiomatic English as “propaganda”.

One of the biggest pieces of Zionist propaganda out there is the lie that Israel, blameless and faultless, declared independence in 1948 in the highest moral caliber and was immediately and savagely attacked by a coalition of seven evil Arab nations, “without provocation,” because they “hate the Jews.”

This is one of the most bald-faced lies history has ever seen.

A 1931 recruitment banner for the Irgun promising the entirety of lsrael’s historical territory to the Zionists, superimposed over a photo of the brutal hanging of British Sergeants Clifford Martin and Mervyn Paice in 1947 by the Irgun .

Israeli war crimes during its independence period included the bombing of a hotel killing Baron Moyne, the British governor of Palestine, as well as dozens of others, the actual lynching of two British sergeants, the literal poisoning of the wells of Acre with cholera- a bacterium derived from human feces - multiple massacres including the slaughter of over a hundred Palestinians, mostly women and children, at Deir Yassin - and, finally, the ethnic cleansing of between 500,000 and 750,000 Palestinians, driving them from their homes to the streets at gunpoint.

Thereupon, the Palestinians would undertake brutal death marches to what would become the occupied territories, or neighboring countries.

Theodor Herzl, Founder Of Zionism

Israel did not come to exist out of a vacuum. The Zionists have actually been remigrating to the region since the 1890’s, inspired by the writings of the “father of Zionism,” Theodor Herzl.

Herzl was a Hungarian Jew who worked in Paris during his early years, witnessing the anti-Jewish hatreds of the time stemming from the Dreyfus Affair. He came out of the experience convinced that Jews would have no peace until they had a homeland of their own. His writings inspired Zionism itself, and he is considered the spiritual father of the movement.

Theodor Herzl, Hungarian-Jewish writer, considered the spiritual father of Zionism .

Herzl had both a light side and a dark side, as so many figures of destiny do. His aspirations for his newfound dream - which would eventually indeed become the state of lsrael, though not within his lifetime - were lofty.

Therefore I believe that a wondrous generation of Jews will spring into existence. The Maccabeans will rise again. Let me repeat once more my opening words: The Jews who wish for a State will have it. We shall live at last as free men on our own soil, and die peacefully in our own homes. The world will be freed by our liberty, enriched by our wealth, magnified by our greatness. And whatever we attempt there to accomplish for our own welfare, will react powerfully and beneficially for the good of humanity. - Theodor Herzl

Sadly, like Zionism itself, his dark side manifested in an intolerance of those already living in the region. Herzl determined that historical Y’lsrael, Judea, and Samaria - modern-day Palestine - must belong to the Jews, and nobody other than the Jews. Thus, the darker side of Zionism that can permit no “impure” blood or non-Jewish thought within its borders was born as well.

I prefer being penetrated by iron to seeing Palestine is loose. - also Theodor Herzl

He lived in the very first period of the Zionist aliyahs to Israel, which he supported vociferously. Aliyah means “return” in Hebrew. The first aliyah settlers established the first kibbutzim in Israel in this period. These were often poor Jews willing to do the backbreaking work of cultivating the Galilean desert, bankrolled by much wealthier Jews back in Europe, including the Rоthschilds.

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The Conflict Begins

The bad blood between these early Zionist settlers and the native Arab population started more or less immediately.

There are many, many reasons for this. One of those reasons is that this was the last gasp of the Ottoman Empire. Some of the earliest Zionist settlements were built on land purchased from absentee Ottoman landlords, meaning the people selling the land often weren’t the people actually living on it. Palestinian Arab families were already living and farming there, sometimes for generations, and in many cases they had little say in the sale. Those Palestinians were then evicted to create the first settlements, the kibbutzim of the aliyahs.

Unsurprisingly, the Palestinians did not take their evictions well - though many Zionists remain surprised by this to this day. Some Palestinians took to the defense of their homes with arms. Some of the aliyah settlers would go on to respond in kind.

Bear in mind, we’re talking about a period that took place forty to sixty years before the founding of Israel itself. This has all been going on for quite some time.

It must be noted that many of the early aliyah settlers were indeed more humane than the modern class of psychotic warmonger that has taken over modern Israel under Bibi and his friends. They practiced something called ha’havlagah - Hebrew for “the restraint” - which was a policy forbidding unilateral violence in reprisal for all of this, instead focusing on defense of their new settlements. But ha’havlagah was not universally beloved as a practice.

The Ottoman Empire fell and the British took over Palestine, giving the Rоthschilds the explicit right to begin settlements there via the Balfour Declaration. During this period, both sides would continue to trade massacres on and off for decades.

Then came Hitler’s ascension in Germany, and the Zionist “declaration of war” against the Nazi Party.

A newspaper headline from the Daily Express in the 1930’s during the runup to World War II, after Zionist councils had declared a “Jewish war” against Germany and the Nazis .

As Europe edged closer and closer to fascism and war, the situation in the British Mandate of Palestine would markedly deteriorate. Much of this was due to one individual - Avraham Stern, leader of the terrorist Stern Gang, which would go on to become the paramilitary wing Lehi of the lrgun, the forerunner to the lDF.

Avraham Stern And The Stern Gang (Lehi)

Zionist militant and paramilitary Stern Gang/Lehi ringleader Avraham Stern, whose followers would kill hundreds in the British Mandate of Palestine .

This is Avraham Stern. He was a Polish Jew and a poet who immigrated to lsrael. Eventually he would become a man the British would consider the worst terrorist in Palestine, as his followers murdered hundreds in a quest to expel the British and indeed eventually the Palestinians from the region.

He founded Lehi, known to its critics and the British as the Stern Gang, a group of paramilitaries who committed acts of violence. This happened in Stern’s lifetime against the British as well as afterwards against the Palestinians.

Lehi quite openly once referred to themselves as “terrorists.” But Stern was considered by Zionists to be a hero. His gang’s acts of extrajudicial violence against the British authorities were designed to make the British leave. While this was ultimately successful, it did not happen in Stern’s own lifetime. Under heavy pressure from British Mandate authorities, he went into hiding and was eventually captured and killed by British policeman Geoffrey Morton in 1942.

Lehi nevertheless had grown into something unstoppable. It would go on, six years later, to massacre an entire Palestinian village. Lehi worked hand-in-hand during this entire period with the lrgun - another Zionist militant organization that had been active since 1931, and would go on to become the lDF. The lrgun were considered the “bigger tent” of the emerging Zionist independence movement. But this does not mean they were any less violent, as we’re about to explore.

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The Bombing Of The King David Hotel

In July of 1946, a harbinger of war changed Mandate Palestine forever via the bombing of the King David Hotel by the Irgun.

The Irgun had long felt that the British leadership of the region was incompetent and far too even-handed in its treatments of Jews and Arabs as having relatively equal rights. The Irgun believed that they would never achieve their dreams of a Zionist state while the British ruled their colony, which was at the time still called Palestine, formally Mandate Palestine. So they undertook one of the more brutal terrorist attacks in modern history in a campaign to make the British leave.

At the time, the King David Hotel was the effective headquarters of the British governance in Palestine, so the Irgun bombed it. And Baron Walter Moyne, the British-appointed governor of the region, was killed in the bombing, along with scores of other people.

The wreckage of the King David Hotel after it was bombed by the forerunners to the lDF, the lrgun .

Baron Walter Moyne, the 1st Baron Moyne, killed in the King David Hotel bombing by the lrgun and Menachem Begin .

These were the words of British Prime Minister Clement Atlee:

Hon. Members will have learned with horror of the brutal and murderous crime committed yesterday in Jerusalem. Of all the outrages which have occurred in Palestine, and they have been many and horrible in the last few months, this is the worst. By this insane act of terrorism 93 innocent people have been killed or are missing in the ruins. The latest figures of casualties are 41 dead, 52 missing and 53 injured. Every effort is being made to identify and arrest the perpetrators of this outrage. The work of rescue in the debris, which was immediately organised, still continues. The next-of-kin of casualties are being notified by telegram as soon as accurate information is available. The House will wish to express their profound sympathy with the relatives of the killed and with those injured in this dastardly outrage.

The death toll would ultimately rise to 91 - including Britons, Arabs, and other Jews. 46 more people were injured.

Menachem Begin was the leader of the Irgun at the time, and personally planned and directed much of the bombing.

He would go on to become a Prime Minister of Israel, after Ben-Gurion.

To read more about the hidden history of Israel’s military you can click the links below:

The Acre Prison Break And The Sergeants Affair

The bombing of the King David Hotel, as it turns out, was not the Irgun’s first time to the terrorist rodeo. There were roughly 90 Zionist prisoners held in Acre Prison at the time, in the city of Acre, most of them members of the Irgun.

The British were tired of the Irgun and had begun executing some of its most prominent Irgun prisoners - such as Dov Gruner, who had been convicted of firing on British policemen. Irgun decided at this point to try to break as many of the rest of the prisoners out of Acre Prison as it could. On May 4, 1947, it did so, breaking the walls of Acre Prison, and freeing 27 incarcerated members of lrgun and Lehi who had been imprisoned by the British for terrorist activity or conspiracy to commit the same. However, three lrgun members were captured by the British during the break - Avshalom Haviv, Meir Nakar, and Yaakov Weiss, and the British promptly planned their hanging for terrorist activity.

That infuriated the Irgun. So they promptly kidnapped two British sergeants serving in Palestine at the time - Clifford Marvin and Mervyn Paice - and threatened to lynch them extrajudicially if the British carried out their death sentences on Haviv, Nakar, and Weiss. The British, undeterred, hung and killed the three Irgun members. The lrgun promptly hung and killed Marvin and Paice in response.

The lynched bodies of Sergeants Clifford Marvin and Mervyn Paice, killed by the lrgun in retaliation for the hanging of lrgun prisoners Avshalom Haviv, Meir Nakar, and Yaakov Weiss by British authorities .

The lynching shocked the region. It was seen as proof that British power in the Mandate was failing.

Irgun’s other goal in this was simple: make the British leave at last.

It worked fantastically. Britain under Atlee lost all interest in further putting its soldiers in danger over a region that had been minimally economically productive yet had put its troops in harm’s way for years. They would pull out entirely later that year, after the true breakout of the civil war between the Irgun and Palestine’s Arab population.

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Civil War Breaks Out, Followed By International War

By now, the violence had captivated the region. Just about every nation adjacent to Palestine - all of them Arab or Muslim - had witnessed the escalating Zionist violence and calls for Zionist independence. The Irgun had also begun terrorist attacks on the native Arab population.

In November of 1947, the United Nations attempted to partition the region peacefully and “fairly” - fairly according to the lights of Western authorities who wanted to give the Zionists 56% of the land, more than half of Palestine, despite being only 32% of the population at that point. The Palestinians were to be given 42% of what they considered to be their own country.

This went over poorly. The Arab League - a larger coalition of Arab countries - got involved on the Palestinians’ behalf. The Palestinians and the Arab League would go on to reject an agreement they saw as just another Balfour Declaration - wealthy, uncaring Western hands far away putting pen to paper to give more of their land away.

This led to nothing less than an all-out civil war in the region. Historians generally mark November 30, 1947, the day after the United Nations voted to advance the Partition Plan for Palestine, as the starting date.

Abd al-Qadir al-Husseini with the Holy War Army of Palestine .

The civil war itself would last about six months. Massacres would go on between both sides. Civilian populations were afforded no particular quarter or restraint. The terror of anyone left in the region who hadn’t picked a side was bloody and horrifying.

It culminated in the Irgun forces claiming victory, and the declaration of the state of Israel on May 14, 1948 - upon which, yes, all of Israel’s Arab neighbors immediately attacked it.

But two terrible deeds had been committed by the Irgun and their allies before during the last phase of the civil war. One would shock the world. The other is still something few people know about to this day.

The Poisoning Of The Wells Of Acre

In April of 1948, the Irgun and Haganah - yet another Zionist paramilitary group - had captured many Palestinian villages near Acre, and expelled the Palestinians from their homes.

The Zionist armies were eager to prevent any Arabs from returning to the captured villages or their homes. The city of Acre was not itself yet under Zionist control. It remained a stronghold in the region for those resisting the Zionist takeover.

This is, needless to be said, a hideous war crime under every possible known variation of modern international law.

The Citadel of Acre, which had been used to hold Zionist prisoners and other prisoners of the British Mandate of Palestine .

The primary reason for this was strategic. Hundreds of people in Acre were immediately sickened and became too weak to resist the lrgun’s subsequent capture of the town. It is not beyond me, however, to think that Acre was also deliberately targeted because it had also been a prison site for Zionist prisoners.

There is no reasonable excuse for the poisoning of civilian wells anywhere, much less with cholera. When I have brought this up with Zionists, however, they simply shrug at me and say “It’s war.”

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The Deir Yassin Massacre

That same month another massacre would take place at a village called Deir Yassin- this one to become particularly notorious. The Irgun, Lehi, Haganah, and Palmach - the four most influential Zionist paramilitary armies - united to attack the village of Deir Yassin.

It was a slaughter.

120-130 heavily armed Zionist militiamen slaughtered somewhere between 107 and 254 Palestinian villagers, almost all of them unarmed civilians, and many of them women and children.

Two orphaned Palestinian girls whose parents had been killed in the Deir Yassin Massacre .

The massacre shocked not just the region but the world, gaining international attention. The civilians had been butchered with automatic weapons and hand grenades. The day after Deir Yassin, Albert Einstein himself wrote a now-famous letter to American Zionist Shepard Rifkin condemning the lrgun and their associates - or as he referred to them, the “terrorist organizations build [sic] up from our own ranks”.

Albert Einstein’s famous letter to Shepard Rifkin condemning Jewish terrorism in Israel .

Other Palestinian civilians, terrified of being massacred like the villagers at Deir Yassin, began to flee the region.

Meanwhile, Israel’s Arab neighbors had noticed too - and they were outraged.

The Seven Nation War

Here we do come to the part Zionists love to quote: one day after the founding of the modern state of Israel in 1948, no less than seven Arab nations declared war on it - Egypt, Transjordan, Syria, Iraq, Lebanon, Saudi Arabia, and Yemen, the nations of the Arab League.

This part is absolutely true. The struggles of the Palestinians and the seizure of Palestinian villages - then as today - had been noticed with grief, bitterness, fear, and most importantly, no shortage of anger.

And yes, the Arab League immediately, unilaterally declared war on those same armies which had poisoned Acre, which had slaughtered the village of Deir Yassin, and which were even then beginning the Nakba - the ethnic cleansing of half a million to three-quarters of a million Palestinians, some of whom were already flooding across the borders of Egypt, Transjordan, and Lebanon.

It was not unprovoked. It was never unprovoked. The giant refugee crisis that the ethnic cleansing of the Palestinians immediately created across half the nations of the Arab League is proof of that, if nothing else is.

It was provoked by decades of careless indifference to the rights of Palestinians to live peacefully in their homes.

It was provoked by a brutal fundamentalist intolerance by the Zionists for anyone else daring to live on what they saw as historical Jewish land.

And it was provoked by the many brutal war crimes discussed in this article - particularly the Deir Yassin massacre, in which the slaughter of at least a hundred unarmed Palestinians, most of them women and children, had convinced the Arab League that the Zionists were soulless monsters.

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The Expulsions Of 1948 (The Nakba)

The war would culminate in Israeli victory - aided by a great deal of Western support, including from the United States - in what the Arabs now call the Nakba - Arabic for “Catastrophe”.

The Nakba was the expulsion of 500,000-750,000 Palestinians from their ancestral homes in 1948 and 1949, causing unbelievable suffering and a mass refugee crisis across the Middle East.

Ethnically cleansed Palestinian refugees trying to board emergency ships to Lebanon and Egypt, Gaza, 1949 .

The poisoning of the wells of Acre was not the only well-poisoning the Israelis would go on to commit. They would also burn Palestinian crops, much the same way Israeli settlers burn Palestinian olive groves to this day. I’ll quote Wikipedia here:

Factors involved in the exodus include direct expulsions by Israeli forces; destruction of Arab villages; psychological warfare including terrorism; massacres such as the widely publicized Deir Yassin massacre, which caused many to flee out of fear; crop burning; typhoid epidemics in some areas caused by Israeli well-poisoning; and the collapse of Palestinian leadership including the demoralizing impact of wealthier classes fleeing.

The mass exodus would rewrite the politics of the region. It created the overcrowded, camp-like conditions in Gaza and the West Bank that continue to this day - though Gaza may be somewhat less overcrowded now, as lsrael has by some estimates killed perhaps a quarter of its population, and flattened more than 80% of its buildings. It flooded Southern Lebanon with refugees, creating the resistance group Hezbоllah in the process. And it created a hate for lsrael in just about all its neighbors - caused by the suffering the lsraelis had inflicted on Palestine - that continues to this day.

That last part is important. Arabs and Jews have not always been at war. Indeed, before the coming of the Zionists, many observers at the time wrote that Jews and Arabs lived relatively peacefully under the Ottomans - not perfectly, not always harmoniously, but at the very least, without the open war, bloodshed and slaughter we see today.

Don’t Allow History To Be Rewritten

It’s hard to point to a single starting incident that sparked the bad blood between Zionists and Arabs, which goes all the way back to the 1890’s before accurate written records were being reliably kept in English in Palestine.

But it’s not hard to point to a starting point for the wars that would eventually culminate in the Seven Nation War.

That’s easy.

That happens when the King David Hotel is bombed by Zionist terrorists.

Zionists like to regard this as inevitable. The British had it coming, they say - they didn’t do enough to protect Jews from Hitler.

I might respond to that in two ways. One, London itself was bombed incessantly in the struggle to stop Hitler. How much does a nation have to suffer on Israel’s behalf before any Zionist is happy?

The other is very simple: No matter how bad things are getting, no matter how righteous you may feel your struggle to be, I feel you never really need to bomb a hotel and kill many dozens of people, many of them civilians.

Why does all this matter?

Because Zionists to this day will swear up and down that the peaceful, shining, exemplar nation of Israel was viciously and unilaterally and without provocation attacked by the Arab League on the day after its founding.

The “without provocation” part is typical of Zionist hasbara. Every disgusting war crime the Zionists committed to get there - every well poisoned, every crop burned, every civilian slaughtered, every orphan left without their parents - has been deliberately omitted from the record.

Israel was attacked by seven armies on the day after its founding because Israel had accumulated for itself a name of terrorism, war crimes, actual well-poisoning, and the brutal butchery of the Palestinians even before it became Israel.

Has it repented at all?

Well, Israel gives a Lehi Medal to this day.

And, of course, there is the final slaughter in Gaza going on today, and Israel’s incursions into the West Bank and Lebanon, and the Israeli-backed war against Iran, and the ongoing attacks on Syria and Yemen - just in case anyone was unclear on Israel’s position.

Relevant reading:

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