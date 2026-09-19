Maddie (Books Behind Borders)

Maddie (Books Behind Borders)

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Bill Schell's avatar
Bill Schell
4h

I cannot help you financially at this time, but you do great work, and I know it takes a lot of time. I appreciate what you do.

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Allen's avatar
Allen
5h

The truth is simple. Israel was not born. It was built. Not on land it inherited, but on land it stole. Not beside a people, but on top of their graves. The only way to justify Zionism is to erase everything that came before it.

A state such as Israel that tells this many lies is not trying to win an argument, it’s trying to bury a crime. The louder it shouts about human shields, tunnels, and antisemitism, the more you know it’s standing on a pile of bodies it doesn’t want you to see.

But Israel is not the center of power. It is the mask. A forward operating base dressed as a democracy. A regional pit bull for a decaying master that still dreams of empire. They call it all "Israel’s war," but we know better. It’s NATO’s war. It’s the IMF’s war. It’s Wall Street’s war. These are all wars of the corporate West, terrified of a world it can no longer control.

From the river to the sea, the "Israel project" has never been about "peace." It has always been fracture, containment, and delay. Keep the region in blood so it never finds its voice. Keep Iran surrounded. Keep Palestine buried. Keep Syria shattered. Keep Arab unity an unfinished sentence. But something has changed. The region is no longer fooled. The Arab street sees through the disguise.

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