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From Ted Kaczynski’s Harvard psychological experiments (MKUltra) and the Unabomber campaign, to a Yale professor’s documented relationship with Jeffrey Epstein, and Epstein’s investments in Peter Thiel-linked funds, this story raises intriguing questions about psychological research, elite networks, and the technology shaping modern surveillance.

In April 1996, federal agents arrested Theodore “Ted” Kaczynski in a remote Montana cabin. Inside they found bomb-making materials, journals, and a 35,000-word manifesto that had forced major newspapers to publish his writings under threat of further violence. For nearly two decades, the so-called Unabomber had terrorized universities, airlines, and technology companies, killing three people and injuring 23 others.

Decades later, newly released Epstein-related documents have revived old questions about Kaczynski’s path. Official accounts attribute his crimes primarily to severe mental illness. But a persistent line of inquiry has focused on his participation in a controversial Harvard psychological study and its possible, however indirect, connection to broader government experimentation programs.

The release of the Epstein files added another documented layer by revealing correspondence between one of Kaczynski’s victims and Jeffrey Epstein, along with Epstein’s substantial investments in funds connected to tech investor Peter Thiel.

The result is a story that reaches far beyond one domestic terrorist. It touches government psychological research, elite social networks, and the technological infrastructure that now shapes modern society.

Ted Kaczynski’s Early Life And The Harvard Years

Kaczynski was born in 1942 in Chicago. He displayed extraordinary intellectual ability early on, scoring 167 on an IQ test at age 10 and skipping multiple grades before entering Harvard University at just 16 on a scholarship.

By most accounts, the transition was difficult. Kaczynski was younger than his classmates, came from a working-class background, and struggled socially. His mother later described a noticeable personality change following a severe allergic reaction and hospitalization during infancy, though the long-term significance of that event remains debated.

At Harvard, Kaczynski lived in a special dormitory for gifted students and majored in mathematics. During those undergraduate years, he participated in a psychological study that would later become central to theories surrounding his radicalization.

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The Murray Experiment And The Shadow Of MKUltra

In the late 1950s and early 1960s, Harvard psychologist Henry A. Murray conducted a study involving undergraduate students. Participants wrote detailed essays explaining their personal philosophies and beliefs. They were then subjected to intense confrontational sessions in which researchers aggressively attacked those beliefs while filming the exchanges. The recordings were later played back to the participants, and the process continued.

Murray had previously worked with the Office of Strategic Services (OSS), the World War II precursor to the CIA, developing psychological assessment and interrogation techniques. Historians and researchers have noted that elements of this stress-based research overlapped with broader CIA interests in mind control, interrogation resistance, and behavior modification during the Cold War, programs that eventually became known collectively as MKUltra.

MKUltra was a real, decades-long CIA program involving experiments on unwitting subjects using drugs, hypnosis, sensory deprivation, and psychological stress. Many records were deliberately destroyed in the 1970s, and later congressional investigations exposed serious ethical violations.

Kaczynski was one of the students who underwent Murray’s protocol. There is no definitive public evidence that his specific sessions were directly funded or directed by the CIA as part of MKUltra. Even so, the overlap in timing, methodology, and Murray’s background has led many researchers to view the connection as plausible. Kaczynski later described the experience as humiliating and deeply distressing.

Whether or not the Harvard study fundamentally altered Kaczynski’s trajectory remains disputed. What is not disputed is that it took place during an era when intelligence agencies were actively exploring how psychological pressure could influence human behavior.

From Harvard To The Montana Cabin: The Making Of The Unabomber

After Harvard, Kaczynski earned a Ph.D. in mathematics from the University of Michigan and briefly taught at UC Berkeley before resigning in 1969. He then moved to a small cabin in rural Montana, where he initially pursued a largely self-sufficient life.

Over time, his hostility toward modern technology and industrial society intensified. Beginning in 1978, he launched a bombing campaign targeting individuals and institutions he associated with technological progress. The attacks continued for 17 years.

In 1995, Kaczynski sent his manifesto, Industrial Society and Its Future, to major media outlets. He argued that technological progress was destroying human freedom and that revolution against the industrial system had become necessary. Publication of the manifesto ultimately led to his identification after his brother recognized the writing style.

Kaczynski pleaded guilty in 1998 and was sentenced to life in prison without parole. He died by suicide in 2023 while serving that sentence.

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The Mind Control Theory: Documented Trauma Or Causal Explanation?

The theory that Kaczynski’s participation in the Harvard study contributed to his later violence has circulated for years. Supporters point to the documented psychological stress techniques, Murray’s intelligence background, and the broader context of MKUltra-era research. Some argue the experience intensified Kaczynski’s alienation, paranoia, and anti-authority worldview.

Critics and mainstream accounts counter that Kaczynski displayed signs of social withdrawal and unusual thinking before the study, and that his actions are better explained by paranoid schizophrenia. Kaczynski himself resisted efforts by his legal team to make the Harvard experiment central to an insanity defense and downplayed its long-term significance in some statements.

The debate remains unresolved, partly because many records from that era are incomplete or were destroyed. What is clear is that the experiment would be considered ethically unacceptable today and unfolded within a broader climate of government-funded psychological research that sometimes crossed profound ethical boundaries.

Years later, another set of documents would place Kaczynski’s story into an entirely different network.

The Professor And Jeffrey Epstein

During the original Unabomber investigation, observers noted scattered name overlaps between some bombing targets or victims and individuals who later appeared in Jeffrey Epstein’s orbit. At the time, those overlaps were largely circumstantial.

The release of the Epstein files introduced something more concrete.

David Gelernter, the Yale computer scientist seriously injured by one of Kaczynski’s mail bombs in 1993 (losing most use of his right hand), maintained extensive email correspondence with Jeffrey Epstein from 2009 through 2015, years after Epstein’s 2008 conviction.

Those emails covered business ideas, art, meetings, and introductions. In one 2011 message, Gelernter recommended a specific Yale undergraduate student to Epstein, describing her as a “v small goodlooking blonde” and suggesting she would be suitable for an editorial role.

After the emails became public, Yale University removed Gelernter from teaching his computer science courses pending an internal review. Gelernter later informed students that he had been “relieved” of his teaching duties.

This was more than a name overlap. It was a direct, documented connection. One of Kaczynski’s victims maintained a years-long relationship with Epstein and facilitated access to a young female student in an academic setting.

Broader Implications And Unanswered Questions

Kaczynski argued that the techno-industrial system would inevitably produce increasingly sophisticated tools of surveillance, behavioral control, and centralized power. Whether one agrees with his diagnosis or his methods, modern technology has undeniably moved in that direction.

Peter Thiel, the billionaire investor and co-founder of Palantir Technologies, sits at the center of one example. Palantir builds powerful data integration and analytics platforms used by intelligence agencies, militaries, and law enforcement for surveillance and targeting operations. They represent exactly the kind of technological infrastructure Kaczynski believed would eventually be used to monitor and manage populations.

The story does not end with Gelernter. Another documented thread emerges through Epstein’s financial relationships.

Documents released in the Epstein files show that Jeffrey Epstein invested approximately $40 million into venture funds managed by Valar Ventures, a firm co-founded by Thiel. Thiel’s name appears more than 2,200 times throughout the Epstein files, reflecting years of correspondence and multiple meetings beginning around 2014, well after Epstein’s conviction had become public knowledge. Epstein actively sought relationships within Thiel’s circle, discussing finance, cryptocurrency, technology, and offering introductions.

Epstein’s money flowed into a Thiel-linked venture firm while his network also overlapped with at least one direct victim of Kaczynski’s bombing campaign. Palantir’s technology, meanwhile, has become a central component of mass surveillance.

From the psychological stress experiments of the MKUltra era to today’s AI-driven data systems and emerging neurotechnology, a continuous effort to understand, predict, and influence human behavior through technology is visible. Kaczynski believed that trajectory would ultimately erode human autonomy. Advocates of advanced technology describe many of those same capabilities as tools for security, efficiency, medical advancement, or human enhancement.

The question is no longer whether this technological infrastructure could exist. It does. It is expanding rapidly, and documented financial and social connections place Epstein within parts of that same broader ecosystem.

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Key Unanswered Questions Remain:

How much of the Harvard-era research was connected to intelligence agencies, and what records still exist?

To what extent did Kaczynski’s documented psychological distress interact with ideological radicalization?

What did Epstein seek through his relationships with technologists and investors, and why did so many maintain ties after his conviction?

Why do certain networks and institutions appear repeatedly across seemingly unrelated controversies involving psychological research, intelligence interests, and technological power?

These questions do not prove a grand unified conspiracy. They do, however, reveal recurring patterns of secrecy, ethical failures, and elite insulation that have repeatedly undermined public trust.

Conclusion

Ted Kaczynski’s crimes were horrific and caused immense suffering. The explanation accepted by courts and most experts centers on his mental health. At the same time, the Harvard psychological study he endured took place within a documented landscape of government mind-control research. One of his victims later maintained a years-long relationship with Jeffrey Epstein, including facilitating access to a student, and Epstein invested tens of millions of dollars into funds connected to Peter Thiel, whose company now builds many of the surveillance and data systems Kaczynski warned would come to define modern society.

Whether these threads represent coincidence, institutional negligence, or something more deliberate remains open to interpretation. What is not open to interpretation is the need for greater transparency surrounding historical government experimentation and the full scope of Epstein’s technological and financial relationships.

The historical record is still incomplete. As more documents emerge, these questions are unlikely to disappear. They will persist because the documentary evidence already available is significant enough to demand continued scrutiny.

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