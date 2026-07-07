Maddie (Books Behind Borders)

Maddie (Books Behind Borders)

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Kenneth J Hinnenkamp's avatar
Kenneth J Hinnenkamp
3h

Wake up and smell Jew asses.

Reply
Share
ED's avatar
ED
5h

The Hidden Tyranny a.k.a. The Rosenthal Document (1978/1983) YOU WANT TO KNOW WHO CONTROLS ALL THE MEDIA & HAS SINCE THE 1920'S? THE JUBASTARDS - READ THE 1ST PAGE WHERE THEY ADMIT IT. WE ARE ALL CONTROLLED WITH FKN LIES. THE ROSENTHALL DOCUMENT - THE HIDDEN TYRANNY. READ IT.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Books Behind Borders · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture