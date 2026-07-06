Maddie (Books Behind Borders)

Maddie (Books Behind Borders)

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Gas Axe's avatar
Gas Axe
4h

America is cooked.

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Paulo Kirk's avatar
Paulo Kirk
4h

Yikes. You are a few months behind the monster's declaration . . . that Jewish Billionaire MONSTER's desire:

Oracle co-founder Larry Ellison said during a conference this week (February 14, 2025) that governments need to consolidate data about citizens for the sake of AI. He said AI models can help improve government services while also saving money and cutting down on fraud.

Larry Ellison thinks the U.S. and other countries should be using AI more, but first, governments need to unify the data they collect on citizens into one easily digestible database.

And that database? Oracle and the Dirty Raping and Murdering and Starving Jewish STATE of Is-RAW-HELL.

And this Substack and/or website, and MY comments? Those too will be in the Gestapo-Stasi-Mossad data gobblers' files for our precrime of antisemitism and hatred for authority.

https://paulokirk.substack.com/p/total-paid-since-the-historic-luxembourg

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